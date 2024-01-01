Starting a new role as a 911 operator can be both thrilling and challenging. As a hiring manager, you want to set your new team members up for success from day one. Equally, as a new 911 operator, you want to hit the ground running and make a difference in people's lives. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for 911 Operators template is your ultimate roadmap to success! With this template, you can:

New 911 operators can easily navigate their onboarding journey, while supervisors and managers can efficiently monitor progress and provide support where needed.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For 911 Operators template, designed to streamline onboarding and training processes for new 911 operators:

Planning your first 30, 60, and 90 days as a 911 operator is crucial for a successful start in this critical role. By following these steps, both the hiring manager and new employee can ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear expectations for the future.

1. Align Expectations

Hiring Manager: Sit down with the new 911 operator to discuss the expectations and responsibilities of the role. Clearly outline what success looks like in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Encourage open communication and address any questions or concerns the new hire may have.

New Employee: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to gain a thorough understanding of what is expected of you in the first three months. Take notes on key responsibilities, performance goals, and any specific training that may be required.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document for the expectations and goals.

2. Training and Shadowing

Hiring Manager: Develop a training schedule that includes shadowing experienced operators, learning emergency protocols, and understanding the dispatch system. Assign mentors to guide the new employee through the initial learning curve.

New Employee: Engage fully in the training program provided. Take notes, ask questions, and actively participate in shadowing sessions to understand the day-to-day operations of a 911 operator effectively.

Utilize tasks in ClickUp to track training modules and shadowing sessions.

3. Practice Scenarios

Hiring Manager: Create realistic emergency scenarios for the new operator to practice handling calls under pressure. Provide constructive feedback and encourage continuous improvement.

New Employee: Engage in simulated emergency scenarios to hone your skills in call handling, multitasking, and decision-making. Take note of areas where you can improve and seek guidance from mentors.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up recurring tasks for regular scenario practice.

4. Performance Review

Hiring Manager: Conduct a performance review at the end of each 30-day period to assess progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals as needed. Recognize achievements and address any challenges proactively.

New Employee: Reflect on your performance at the end of each month. Take note of accomplishments, areas for growth, and discuss feedback with your hiring manager to ensure alignment on expectations.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to track performance metrics and feedback.

5. Set Career Development Goals

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the new operator to set long-term career development goals beyond the initial 90 days. Discuss opportunities for training, certifications, and advancement within the organization.

New Employee: Work with your hiring manager to create a career development plan that aligns with your professional aspirations. Identify areas for skill improvement and outline steps to achieve your career goals.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track career development milestones.

6. Ongoing Feedback and Communication

Hiring Manager: Maintain open lines of communication with the new operator throughout the 90-day period. Provide regular feedback, address any concerns promptly, and recognize achievements to boost morale.

New Employee: Actively seek feedback from your hiring manager and peers to continuously improve your performance. Communicate any challenges or accomplishments transparently and demonstrate a willingness to learn and grow in the role.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to streamline communication and document feedback.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and new 911 operator can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and set the stage for a rewarding career in emergency dispatch services.