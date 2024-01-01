Equip your team with the tools they need to hit the ground running and make a meaningful difference in public health nutrition—right from day one!

Embarking on a new role as a public health nutritionist can be both exciting and daunting. To ensure a successful start and a clear path forward, utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Health Nutritionists template in ClickUp can be incredibly beneficial for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Here are six steps to guide you through the process:

1. Collaboratively set expectations

For the hiring manager: Start by outlining your expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly define key deliverables, projects, and goals you expect the new public health nutritionist to achieve.

For the employee: Schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss and align on these expectations. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress together.

2. Create a detailed onboarding plan

For the hiring manager: Develop a structured onboarding plan that includes training sessions, introductions to key team members, and an overview of ongoing projects.

For the employee: Review the onboarding plan and familiarize yourself with the resources and training materials provided. Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and dependencies of your onboarding tasks.

3. Set up regular check-ins

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals if necessary.

For the employee: Actively participate in these check-ins to discuss achievements, challenges, and any support needed. Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these meetings efficiently.

4. Establish key performance indicators (KPIs)

For the hiring manager: Define specific KPIs that will measure the new public health nutritionist's success in the role. These could include metrics related to program development, client outreach, or research initiatives.

For the employee: Work with your manager to understand these KPIs and track your progress towards achieving them. Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to monitor and update your performance metrics.

5. Seek feedback and iterate

For the hiring manager: Encourage open communication and feedback from the new employee throughout the onboarding process. Be open to suggestions for improvement and provide constructive feedback regularly.

For the employee: Actively seek feedback on your performance and use it to refine your approach. The Workload view in ClickUp can help you prioritize tasks based on feedback and performance reviews.

6. Reflect and plan for the future

For both the hiring manager and employee: At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on achievements, challenges, and areas for growth. Discuss future goals, career development opportunities, and ways to continue driving impact in the role.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize key performance metrics and plan for future initiatives collaboratively.