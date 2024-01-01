Ready to excel in your new role? Dive into ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role as an acute care nurse practitioner can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. To hit the ground running, a well-thought-out 30-60-90 day plan is essential for setting clear goals and priorities. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Acute Care Nurse Practitioners template is here to help you seamlessly transition into your new position and make an impact from day one.

When stepping into a new role as an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, a 30-60-90 Day Plan can be instrumental for both the hiring manager and the new employee. This plan sets clear expectations, goals, and timelines for a successful transition. Here’s how to make the most of it:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Sit down with the new employee to discuss the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly outline key responsibilities, performance goals, and any specific projects to be completed.

For the New Employee: Take this opportunity to ask questions, seek clarification, and align your understanding of the role with the manager's expectations.

Use Goals in ClickUp to create and share expectations for each phase of the plan.

2. Set SMART Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Work together to develop Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should be challenging yet attainable.

For the New Employee: Understand the goals set by the manager and ask for any necessary resources or support to achieve them.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to break down SMART goals into actionable steps.

3. Monitor Progress

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges or roadblocks the new employee may be facing.

For the New Employee: Keep track of your progress, document achievements, and communicate any difficulties or wins with your manager.

Stay organized by tracking progress in ClickUp’s Calendar view.

4. Seek Feedback

For the Hiring Manager: Offer constructive feedback at the end of each phase to guide the employee's development and enhance performance.

For the New Employee: Actively seek feedback from your manager to identify areas of improvement and celebrate successes.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions.

5. Reflect and Adapt

For the Hiring Manager: Reflect on the employee's progress and adapt the plan as needed to align with evolving priorities and goals.

For the New Employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and learning points to adapt your approach for the upcoming phases.

Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize progress and make data-driven decisions.

6. Celebrate Milestones

For the Hiring Manager: Acknowledge and celebrate the completion of each phase, recognizing the employee's hard work and achievements.

For the New Employee: Take pride in your accomplishments, celebrate milestones, and use them as motivation for the next phase.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and celebrate progress.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Acute Care Nurse Practitioner can ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful transition into the role.