30-60-90 Day Plan For Economic Research Analysts

Starting a new role as an Economic Research Analyst can be both exciting and daunting. With a 30-60-90 Day Plan, you'll hit the ground running with a clear roadmap to success.

1. Dive into the Company Culture

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new hire to immerse themselves in the company culture. Provide insights into the company's values, goals, and expectations. Schedule regular check-ins to ensure they feel supported and aligned with the company's mission.

For the Employee: Take the time to understand the company culture, team dynamics, and how your role fits into the bigger picture. Use a Whiteboard in ClickUp to jot down key points and insights from conversations with your colleagues.

2. Learn the Tools and Systems

For the Hiring Manager: Ensure the new hire has access to all necessary tools and systems. Provide training sessions or resources to help them navigate ClickUp and any other platforms essential for their role.

For the Employee: Familiarize yourself with ClickUp functionalities, including tasks, Docs, and Dashboards. Use the Table view in ClickUp to organize information and tasks related to your economic research projects.

3. Set Clear Goals and Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the short-term and long-term goals for the new hire. Discuss key performance indicators and milestones to track progress effectively.

For the Employee: Work with your manager to define SMART goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives and track your achievements over time.

4. Conduct Market Research

For the Hiring Manager: Assign initial market research tasks to help the new hire understand industry trends and competitors. Provide guidance on where to find relevant data and resources.

For the Employee: Dive into market research using ClickUp's Gantt chart to plan and visualize your research timeline. Create tasks to collect data, analyze trends, and present findings.

5. Collaborate with Team Members

For the Hiring Manager: Facilitate introductions to key team members and stakeholders. Encourage collaboration and open communication to foster a supportive work environment.

For the Employee: Engage with your team using the Board view in ClickUp to track project progress and collaborate on tasks. Attend meetings, share insights, and seek feedback to enhance your research projects.

6. Evaluate and Adapt

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular performance reviews to provide constructive feedback and identify areas for growth. Encourage continuous learning and professional development.

For the Employee: Reflect on your progress, achievements, and challenges at the end of each 30-day cycle. Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to review your performance, adjust strategies, and set new goals for the upcoming months.

By following these steps, both the Hiring Manager and the Employee can ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful start in the role of an Economic Research Analyst. Good luck on your new journey! 🌟