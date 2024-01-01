Get started on the right foot and achieve your career goals with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as an orthodontic assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set your new assistant up for success or the employee eager to hit the ground running, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Orthodontic Assistants is here to guide you through every step of the way! This template is designed to help orthodontic assistants:

Let the 30-60-90 Day Plan be your guide to a thriving career in orthodontics!

Embark on a successful journey with the Orthodontic Assistant 30-60-90 Day Plan template. This structured approach benefits both the hiring manager and new employee by:

Hiring Managers and Orthodontic Assistants can collaborate seamlessly using this template, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience and setting clear expectations for success in the role.

For Orthodontic Assistants embarking on a new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template is essential for setting goals and acing the first 3 months at work. Here's what this template includes:

When it comes to diving into a new role as an orthodontic assistant, having a structured plan in place can set both the hiring manager and the new employee up for success. Check out these 5 steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Orthodontic Assistants:

1. Collaborate on goal setting

For the Hiring Manager: Sit down with your new orthodontic assistant to establish clear goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the practice's needs and the assistant's career development.

For the Employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand their expectations and align on shared goals. Use this collaboration to set achievable milestones for your first few months on the job.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track these milestones collaboratively.

2. Training and Onboarding

For the Hiring Manager: Develop a comprehensive training program that covers basic job responsibilities, software tools, patient interactions, and practice-specific protocols. Provide the necessary resources for a smooth onboarding experience.

For the Employee: Dive into the training materials provided by your hiring manager. Take the initiative to learn about the practice's processes, tools, and patient care standards. Ask questions and seek clarification when needed.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to centralize training materials and ensure easy access for both parties.

3. Shadowing and Hands-On Experience

For the Hiring Manager: Arrange shadowing opportunities with experienced team members and gradually introduce hands-on tasks to build the assistant's confidence and skills.

For the Employee: Actively participate in shadowing sessions and embrace hands-on learning experiences. Take notes, ask for feedback, and demonstrate your eagerness to learn and contribute.

Opt for the Board view in ClickUp to visually track progress and assign hands-on tasks for the assistant.

4. Progress Reviews

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals as needed. Offer support and guidance to address any challenges.

For the Employee: Prepare for progress reviews by reflecting on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Be open to feedback and use it as a tool for growth within the role.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule these progress reviews and ensure they are not missed.

5. Goal Refinement and Future Planning

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the orthodontic assistant to refine goals for the next 30-60-90 day cycle. Discuss career development opportunities and create a roadmap for continued success.

For the Employee: Engage in goal refinement discussions with your hiring manager. Share your insights, accomplishments, and areas where you aim to grow. Work together to set new goals that challenge and motivate you in your role.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the progression of goals and plan for future milestones effectively.

By following these 5 steps, both the hiring manager and the orthodontic assistant can navigate the crucial initial months with clarity, collaboration, and a shared commitment to success.