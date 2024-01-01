Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today to kickstart your journey towards mutual success!

Starting a new job as a labor economist can be both exciting and overwhelming for both the hiring manager and the new employee. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Labor Economists template is here to make the onboarding process seamless and successful for all parties involved.

Congratulations on starting your new role as a Labor Economist! A 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running and show your value from day one. Here's a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager to navigate through this crucial period effectively:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by meeting with your hiring manager to clarify expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understand the key responsibilities, goals, and deliverables expected from you in this role.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide clear guidance on what you expect from the new hire in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Communicate key projects, targets, and milestones that should be achieved in each phase.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Dive into Learning

For the Employee:

Spend the first 30 days immersing yourself in the company culture, processes, and industry trends. Understand the labor market dynamics, data sources, and any proprietary tools or software used.

For the Hiring Manager:

Facilitate training sessions, introductions to team members, and provide access to relevant resources. Ensure the new hire has all the necessary tools to ramp up their knowledge effectively.

Make use of Docs in ClickUp to compile training materials and important resources for easy access.

3. Set Short-Term Goals

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, focus on achieving short-term goals such as analyzing labor market trends, preparing initial reports, or contributing to ongoing projects.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review progress regularly, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to ensure the new hire is on track to meet their short-term goals.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize timelines and track progress on key deliverables.

4. Develop Long-Term Strategies

For the Employee:

As you move into the 60-90 day phase, start working on more strategic projects like forecasting labor market changes, identifying opportunities for optimization, or proposing policy recommendations.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the employee to think long-term, align their projects with the company's objectives, and offer support in executing complex initiatives.

Use Board view in ClickUp to manage strategic projects and collaborate effectively with the team.

5. Evaluate Progress and Feedback

For the Employee:

Regularly assess your progress against the set goals, seek feedback from peers and supervisors, and be open to constructive criticism for continuous improvement.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide ongoing feedback, recognize achievements, and address any challenges faced by the new hire. Offer support and guidance as needed to ensure their success.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp for feedback sessions and performance evaluations.

6. Plan for the Future

For Both:

At the end of the 90-day period, conduct a comprehensive review of the employee's performance, discuss career development opportunities, and outline the next steps for growth and success within the organization.

Use the Workload view in ClickUp to assess resource allocation, identify skill gaps, and plan for future projects or training initiatives.

By following these steps, both the new Labor Economist and the hiring manager can collaborate effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and set the stage for long-term success in the role. Good luck in your new position!