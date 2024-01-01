Get started today and set the stage for a thriving journey ahead!

Embarking on a new role as a registered veterinary technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both hiring managers and employees can seamlessly navigate the crucial initial months. This template empowers newly hired technicians to set clear goals, objectives, and tasks for a successful transition into their role, while providing managers with a structured blueprint for monitoring progress and offering support.

Congratulations on starting your new role as a Registered Veterinary Technician! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Registered Veterinary Technicians:

1. Review the Plan Together

As a new Registered Veterinary Technician, sit down with your hiring manager to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Discuss the specific goals, expectations, and milestones outlined in the plan to align on priorities and set a clear path for success.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to track and manage your progress towards each milestone.

2. Set Clear Objectives

Collaborate with your hiring manager to establish clear objectives for each phase of the plan. Identify key tasks, skills to develop, and projects to complete within the first 30, 60, and 90 days to ensure a comprehensive onboarding experience.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize and plan out your objectives over the designated time frames.

3. Dive into Training and Shadowing

During the initial 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in training programs, shadowing experienced team members, and familiarizing yourself with clinic protocols and procedures. Take notes, ask questions, and absorb as much knowledge as possible to build a strong foundation.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize your training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and learning materials.

4. Demonstrate Proficiency

As you progress into the 60-day mark, aim to demonstrate proficiency in core job responsibilities and tasks. Take on more hands-on duties, showcase your skills, and seek feedback from your colleagues and supervisors to gauge your progress and areas for improvement.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins with your manager to discuss your performance and receive constructive feedback.

5. Collaborate on Special Projects

By the 90-day milestone, actively participate in special projects, initiatives, or cases that showcase your expertise and contribute value to the veterinary team. Collaborate with colleagues, offer innovative solutions, and take ownership of projects to demonstrate your commitment and potential.

Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to streamline project workflows and ensure timely completion of tasks.

6. Reflect, Adjust, and Plan Ahead

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for growth. Meet with your manager to discuss your progress, receive performance feedback, and collaboratively set new goals and development opportunities for the future.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular performance reviews and goal-setting meetings with your manager to track your professional growth and development.