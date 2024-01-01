Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role as a certified pharmacy technician can be both exciting and nerve-wracking for both you and your hiring manager. With a 30-60-90 Day Plan, you can strategically map out your goals, objectives, and tasks for the first three months. This ensures a seamless transition and consistent delivery of top-notch pharmaceutical services.

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Pharmacy Technicians is crucial for a successful start in your new role.



Starting a new role as a Certified Pharmacy Technician is exciting yet challenging. Here are six steps to effectively utilize a 30-60-90 Day Plan for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to clearly outline your expectations for the new Certified Pharmacy Technician during their first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help align their goals with the needs of the pharmacy and ensure a smooth transition into the role.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set specific objectives for each phase of the onboarding process.

2. Provide Resources and Support

Offer the necessary resources, training materials, and support systems to help the new employee succeed. This could include access to training modules, introductions to the team, and guidance on company processes and procedures.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to store all relevant training materials and resources in one easily accessible location.

3. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Schedule regular check-in meetings with the new Certified Pharmacy Technician to provide feedback, address any questions or concerns, and ensure they are on track to meet their goals. Open communication is key to a successful onboarding process.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind yourself of these check-ins and keep track of progress.

For the New Employee:

4. Understand the Job Requirements

As a new Certified Pharmacy Technician, take the time to thoroughly understand the job requirements and responsibilities. Familiarize yourself with the pharmacy's workflow, protocols, and expectations to hit the ground running.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize your tasks and deadlines for each phase of the onboarding plan.

5. Establish Relationships

Build relationships with your colleagues, supervisors, and other team members within the pharmacy. Networking and establishing rapport early on can help you integrate smoothly into the team and create a positive work environment.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to see all team members and their roles to identify key contacts for networking.

6. Reflect and Set Goals

Reflect on your progress at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period. Identify areas of strength and areas for improvement. Set new goals for the upcoming phase to continue growing and excelling in your role as a Certified Pharmacy Technician.

Leverage the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to track your performance metrics and progress towards your goals over time.