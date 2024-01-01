30-60-90 Day Plan For Surveying and Mapping Technicians

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a Surveying and Mapping Technician! Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running and show your hiring manager that you're ready to excel in your new position. Here are five steps to get you started:

1. Understand the Role

For the Employee:

Begin by thoroughly understanding the responsibilities and expectations of your new role. Dive into the details of the Surveying and Mapping Technician position to grasp the key skills and knowledge required.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide detailed documentation or access to resources that outline the specific tasks and objectives for the Surveying and Mapping Technician role. Clear communication is key to ensure alignment on expectations.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create and share documents outlining the role's requirements and responsibilities for easy access.

2. Set SMART Goals

For the Employee:

Develop specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the team and the organization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the new employee to set SMART goals that challenge them while providing a clear roadmap for success. Offer guidance on setting realistic goals that contribute to the team's success.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track SMART goals for the new Surveying and Mapping Technician role.

3. Dive into Training and Onboarding

For the Employee:

Engage proactively in training sessions and onboarding activities to familiarize yourself with the tools, processes, and methodologies used in the surveying and mapping field.

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure the new employee has access to all necessary training materials and resources to support their learning curve. Schedule regular check-ins to gauge progress and offer assistance where needed.

Stay organized with Tasks in ClickUp by creating a checklist of training modules and onboarding tasks for the Surveying and Mapping Technician.

4. Establish Relationships

For the Employee:

Take the initiative to connect with team members, stakeholders, and other departments to build relationships and understand how your role intersects with others in the organization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Facilitate introductions and networking opportunities for the new employee. Encourage team collaboration and provide insights into key stakeholders to initiate productive relationships.

Visualize team dynamics using the Workload view in ClickUp to identify key collaborators and stakeholders for the Surveying and Mapping Technician.

5. Review, Reflect, and Adapt

For the Employee:

Regularly review your progress against the set goals, reflect on achievements and challenges faced, and adapt your strategies to ensure continuous improvement.

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule feedback sessions to discuss the new employee's progress, provide constructive feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan based on evolving priorities.

Keep track of milestones and progress using Milestones in ClickUp to monitor achievements and adapt goals for the Surveying and Mapping Technician role.