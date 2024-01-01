Starting a new fundraising role can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. To hit the ground running as a fundraiser, having a solid plan in place is crucial to your success. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers template!

Starting a new fundraising role can be exciting yet challenging. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers sets both the hiring manager and employee up for success by:

Whether you're a fundraiser diving into a new role or a hiring manager guiding the onboarding process, ClickUp's template provides a structured approach to achieving fundraising targets efficiently.

As a fundraiser starting a new role or a hiring manager looking to onboard a fundraiser efficiently, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Fundraisers offers essential elements to streamline the fundraising process:

Welcome to your new role as a fundraiser! 🌟

Starting off on the right foot is crucial, and with our 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers in ClickUp, you can hit the ground running. Here are five steps for both you and your hiring manager to ensure a successful start to your journey:

1. Collaborate on Goals

For the Employee:

Begin by setting up a meeting with your hiring manager to align on the fundraising goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what success looks like will help you focus your efforts effectively.

Use Goals in ClickUp to document and track your fundraising objectives.

For the Hiring Manager:

Work together with the new fundraiser to define clear and achievable goals for each phase of the plan. Providing guidance and feedback during this initial stage will set the tone for a successful collaboration.

2. Dive into Donor Research

For the Employee:

Start researching existing donors, potential donors, and industry trends. Understanding who your donors are and what motivates them will be key to developing successful fundraising strategies.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to compile your donor research findings.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide resources and insights to help the new fundraiser navigate donor research effectively. Sharing past successful strategies and donor profiles can expedite the learning process.

3. Develop a Fundraising Strategy

For the Employee:

Based on your research, start crafting a comprehensive fundraising strategy that outlines specific initiatives and tactics to achieve your goals in each phase of the plan.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize and organize your fundraising strategy.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review and provide feedback on the fundraising strategy developed by the new team member. Offer guidance on refining the plan to ensure alignment with overall fundraising objectives.

4. Implementation and Execution

For the Employee:

Begin executing your fundraising strategy by reaching out to donors, organizing events, and leveraging various channels to raise funds. Keep track of your progress and adjust your approach based on performance.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on donor interactions.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the fundraiser during the implementation phase by providing resources, introductions to key stakeholders, and assistance in overcoming any initial challenges. Regular check-ins can help monitor progress and offer guidance.

5. Evaluate and Adjust

For the Employee:

At the end of each phase, evaluate your fundraising efforts against the set goals. Identify what worked well, what needs improvement, and adjust your strategies for the upcoming phase accordingly.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your fundraising performance and track key metrics.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct performance reviews with the fundraiser at the end of each phase to provide constructive feedback and guidance for improvement. Collaborate on refining strategies based on the outcomes achieved and prepare for the next phase of fundraising activities.