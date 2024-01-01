Starting a new fundraising role can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. To hit the ground running as a fundraiser, having a solid plan in place is crucial to your success. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers template!
For the Hiring Manager:
- Monitor progress and performance of new hires with clear milestones
- Ensure alignment with organizational fundraising goals
- Enhance onboarding experience and set your team up for success
For the Fundraiser:
- Set clear, achievable goals for your first crucial months
- Strategize tactics to engage donors and meet fundraising milestones
- Track progress and celebrate successes along the way
Fundraisers 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new fundraising role can be exciting yet challenging. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers sets both the hiring manager and employee up for success by:
- Providing a clear roadmap for short-term and long-term fundraising goals
- Helping the hiring manager track progress and provide necessary support
- Allowing the employee to showcase their strategic thinking and planning skills early on
- Ensuring alignment between the fundraising team and organizational objectives
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Fundraisers
As a fundraiser starting a new role or a hiring manager looking to onboard a fundraiser efficiently, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Fundraisers offers essential elements to streamline the fundraising process:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress easily with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure transparency and efficiency in fundraising tasks
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress for seamless onboarding and task management
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and focused on fundraising goals
Whether you're a fundraiser diving into a new role or a hiring manager guiding the onboarding process, ClickUp's template provides a structured approach to achieving fundraising targets efficiently.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Fundraisers
Welcome to your new role as a fundraiser! 🌟
Starting off on the right foot is crucial, and with our 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers in ClickUp, you can hit the ground running. Here are five steps for both you and your hiring manager to ensure a successful start to your journey:
1. Collaborate on Goals
For the Employee:
Begin by setting up a meeting with your hiring manager to align on the fundraising goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what success looks like will help you focus your efforts effectively.
Use Goals in ClickUp to document and track your fundraising objectives.
For the Hiring Manager:
Work together with the new fundraiser to define clear and achievable goals for each phase of the plan. Providing guidance and feedback during this initial stage will set the tone for a successful collaboration.
2. Dive into Donor Research
For the Employee:
Start researching existing donors, potential donors, and industry trends. Understanding who your donors are and what motivates them will be key to developing successful fundraising strategies.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to compile your donor research findings.
For the Hiring Manager:
Provide resources and insights to help the new fundraiser navigate donor research effectively. Sharing past successful strategies and donor profiles can expedite the learning process.
3. Develop a Fundraising Strategy
For the Employee:
Based on your research, start crafting a comprehensive fundraising strategy that outlines specific initiatives and tactics to achieve your goals in each phase of the plan.
Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize and organize your fundraising strategy.
For the Hiring Manager:
Review and provide feedback on the fundraising strategy developed by the new team member. Offer guidance on refining the plan to ensure alignment with overall fundraising objectives.
4. Implementation and Execution
For the Employee:
Begin executing your fundraising strategy by reaching out to donors, organizing events, and leveraging various channels to raise funds. Keep track of your progress and adjust your approach based on performance.
Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on donor interactions.
For the Hiring Manager:
Support the fundraiser during the implementation phase by providing resources, introductions to key stakeholders, and assistance in overcoming any initial challenges. Regular check-ins can help monitor progress and offer guidance.
5. Evaluate and Adjust
For the Employee:
At the end of each phase, evaluate your fundraising efforts against the set goals. Identify what worked well, what needs improvement, and adjust your strategies for the upcoming phase accordingly.
Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your fundraising performance and track key metrics.
For the Hiring Manager:
Conduct performance reviews with the fundraiser at the end of each phase to provide constructive feedback and guidance for improvement. Collaborate on refining strategies based on the outcomes achieved and prepare for the next phase of fundraising activities.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Fundraisers 30-60-90 Day Plan
Fundraisers and hiring managers can use the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers template to create a strategic roadmap for successful fundraising campaigns.
To get started, follow these steps to maximize the potential of this template:
- Begin by selecting “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Fundraisers into your Workspace. Specify the exact location within your Workspace where you want this template to be applied.
- Invite relevant team members and stakeholders to collaborate on the fundraising plan.
- Utilize the two custom fields, "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage," to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively.
- Organize tasks into four different statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting on Client, to monitor the status of each task.
- Explore the seven different views, including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, Onboarding Progress, to gain comprehensive insights and streamline communication.
- Update task statuses as progress is made to keep all team members informed.
- Monitor and analyze the plan regularly to ensure fundraising goals are met efficiently.