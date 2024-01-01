30-60-90 Day Plan For Transformer Makers

Get started on the path to success with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Starting a new role as a transformer maker can be both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both hiring managers and employees can seamlessly navigate the onboarding process and set clear objectives for success. This template acts as a roadmap, guiding employees through crucial milestones while allowing managers to monitor progress effectively.

Congratulations on starting your new role as a transformer maker! Whether you're the new employee eager to hit the ground running or the hiring manager supporting their success, this 30-60-90 Day Plan will set you on the path to success.

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Communicate your expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline key responsibilities, goals, and milestones you'd like the new transformer maker to accomplish.

For the New Employee: Have an open discussion with your manager to clarify expectations, understand priorities, and align on what success looks like in the coming months.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress efficiently.

2. Learn and Adapt

For the Hiring Manager: Provide necessary resources, training, and support to ensure the new transformer maker has the tools needed to succeed in their role.

For the New Employee: Dive into training materials, shadow team members, and familiarize yourself with processes to quickly adapt to your new environment.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to access training materials and take notes for quick reference.

3. Establish Relationships

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new team member to key stakeholders, team members, and departments to facilitate collaboration and integration.

For the New Employee: Proactively engage with colleagues, seek mentorship, and build relationships to foster a collaborative work environment.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and identify key contacts.

4. Set SMART Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Work with the new employee to define Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

For the New Employee: Set personal goals aligned with the company objectives to drive motivation and focus throughout the plan.

Leverage Custom Fields in ClickUp to track progress towards SMART goals effectively.

5. Review and Adjust

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.

For the New Employee: Reflect on achievements, seek feedback, and adapt strategies based on learnings to stay on track towards success.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule check-in meetings and milestones.

6. Celebrate Milestones

For the Hiring Manager: Acknowledge and celebrate the new employee's wins and progress at the end of each phase to boost morale and motivation.

For the New Employee: Take pride in your accomplishments, celebrate milestones, and use them as stepping stones for continued success in your role.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and celebrate progress made.