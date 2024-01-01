Starting a new custodial role can be challenging—for both you and your team. That's where ClickUp's Custodian 30-60-90 Day Plan Template steps in to make your transition smooth and successful!
This template empowers custodians to:
- Set clear goals and tasks for the crucial first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Prioritize cleaning tasks and maintenance activities efficiently
- Showcase your impact on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards
For new custodians, impress your hiring manager with a clear plan of action. For hiring managers, ensure your new team member hits the ground running! Let's keep those facilities sparkling—seamlessly and confidently!
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Custodians
It's crucial for both hiring managers and new employees in custodial roles to stay organized and efficient. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Custodians template offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure tasks are completed on time
- Custom Fields: Utilize fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to designate responsibilities and track progress throughout the onboarding process
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views like References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to monitor tasks, schedules, and milestones effectively
- Task Management: Stay on top of cleaning schedules, equipment maintenance, and supply orders with recurring tasks and dependencies
- Collaboration: Communicate seamlessly with team members via Chat, Calendar integration, and Onboarding Plan updates to ensure everyone is aligned and informed.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Custodians
Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Custodians is a great way to set clear expectations and goals for both the employee and the hiring manager. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process:
1. Collaborate on Expectations
For the hiring manager: Communicate your expectations and key performance indicators for the custodian role clearly. Discuss the specific tasks, responsibilities, and objectives that need to be achieved within the first 30, 60, and 90 days.
For the new employee: Take the time to understand the expectations outlined by the hiring manager. Ask questions for clarification and align your goals with the overall objectives of the custodian position.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both parties can collaborate on setting expectations and goals for the 30-60-90 Day Plan.
2. Define Short-term and Long-term Goals
For the hiring manager: Clearly define short-term goals for the first 30 days, mid-term goals for the next 30 days, and long-term goals for the final 30 days. Ensure that these goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).
For the new employee: Take note of the defined goals and create a plan to achieve them. Break down each goal into actionable steps and milestones to track your progress effectively.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan and monitor progress towards achieving them.
3. Regular Check-ins and Feedback
For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings with the new custodian to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support. Use these opportunities to assess progress and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.
For the new employee: Actively participate in check-in meetings, share updates on your progress, and seek feedback from the hiring manager. Be open to constructive criticism and use feedback to improve your performance.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule check-in meetings and track feedback and progress throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.
4. Evaluate and Adjust
For both the hiring manager and the new employee: At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate the progress made towards the goals set in the plan. Identify areas of success and areas that may need improvement. Adjust the plan accordingly for the next phase based on the feedback and results obtained.
Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the progress and results of the 30-60-90 Day Plan and make data-driven decisions for adjustments in the upcoming phases.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Custodian 30-60-90 Day Plan
Welcome to the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Custodians template! This tool is perfect for custodians and hiring managers to align on goals and tasks for the first crucial months of employment.
For the Custodian 30-60-90 Day Plan template:
- Add the template to your Workspace and specify the location for implementation.
- Invite relevant team members and new hires to start collaborating.
- Utilize the following views to streamline onboarding and progress tracking:
- References View for easy access to essential documents and guidelines.
- Onboarding Board View to visualize tasks and progress.
- Chat View for seamless communication between team members.
- Calendar View to schedule tasks and milestones effectively.
- Start Here View for a quick overview and onboarding guidance.
- Onboarding Plan View to detail tasks and timelines for each phase.
- Onboarding Progress View to track completion status and updates.
Customize your template by:
- Setting up four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client.
- Adding custom fields: Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively.
Keep everyone aligned and ensure a smooth onboarding process with the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Custodians template!