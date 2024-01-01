For new custodians, impress your hiring manager with a clear plan of action. For hiring managers, ensure your new team member hits the ground running! Let's keep those facilities sparkling—seamlessly and confidently!

Starting a new custodial role can be both exciting and challenging for you and your team. With the Custodian 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can hit the ground running by:

It's crucial for both hiring managers and new employees in custodial roles to stay organized and efficient. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Custodians template offers:

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Custodians is a great way to set clear expectations and goals for both the employee and the hiring manager. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For the hiring manager: Communicate your expectations and key performance indicators for the custodian role clearly. Discuss the specific tasks, responsibilities, and objectives that need to be achieved within the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the new employee: Take the time to understand the expectations outlined by the hiring manager. Ask questions for clarification and align your goals with the overall objectives of the custodian position.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both parties can collaborate on setting expectations and goals for the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

2. Define Short-term and Long-term Goals

For the hiring manager: Clearly define short-term goals for the first 30 days, mid-term goals for the next 30 days, and long-term goals for the final 30 days. Ensure that these goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).

For the new employee: Take note of the defined goals and create a plan to achieve them. Break down each goal into actionable steps and milestones to track your progress effectively.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan and monitor progress towards achieving them.

3. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings with the new custodian to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support. Use these opportunities to assess progress and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.

For the new employee: Actively participate in check-in meetings, share updates on your progress, and seek feedback from the hiring manager. Be open to constructive criticism and use feedback to improve your performance.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule check-in meetings and track feedback and progress throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

For both the hiring manager and the new employee: At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate the progress made towards the goals set in the plan. Identify areas of success and areas that may need improvement. Adjust the plan accordingly for the next phase based on the feedback and results obtained.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the progress and results of the 30-60-90 Day Plan and make data-driven decisions for adjustments in the upcoming phases.