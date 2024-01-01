30-60-90 Day Plan For Urban Planners

Get started today to pave the way for a successful journey in your new role as an urban planner!

Congratulations on your new role as an Urban Planner! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps for using the 30-60-90 Day Plan:

1. Understand Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by carefully reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your employer. Understand the goals and expectations set for each phase to align your efforts with the company's vision.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly communicate the objectives and key deliverables expected from the new Urban Planner within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure that the plan is detailed and achievable to set a strong foundation for success.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to track and manage the objectives for each phase effectively.

2. Establish Connections

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, focus on building relationships with colleagues, stakeholders, and team members. Networking and understanding the dynamics of the organization will be crucial to your success.

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new Urban Planner to key team members, stakeholders, and departments to foster collaboration and integration into the team. Providing a mentor or buddy can also help facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and track key relationships.

3. Dive into Projects

For the Employee:

In the following 30 days, immerse yourself in ongoing projects. Understand project timelines, objectives, and deliverables to contribute effectively to the team's success.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign projects and tasks that align with the Urban Planner's skills and experience. Provide necessary resources and support to ensure a seamless transition into project work.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to outline project details, assign responsibilities, and track progress seamlessly.

4. Analyze Data and Trends

For the Employee:

In the final 30 days, focus on analyzing data, trends, and outcomes of projects. Identify areas for improvement and propose innovative solutions to enhance planning processes.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the Urban Planner to conduct a thorough analysis of project data and trends. Provide guidance on implementing data-driven decisions to enhance planning strategies.

Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to categorize and analyze data effectively.

5. Seek Feedback and Guidance

For the Employee:

Request feedback from colleagues and supervisors to evaluate your performance and identify areas for growth. Use this feedback to refine your planning skills further.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide regular feedback and guidance to the Urban Planner to support their development. Offer mentorship and coaching to help them navigate challenges and maximize their potential.

Set up Recurring tasks in ClickUp for feedback sessions and performance evaluations.

6. Set New Goals

For the Employee:

Reflect on your accomplishments and experiences during the first 90 days. Develop new goals and objectives for the upcoming months to continue your professional growth and impact within the organization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the Urban Planner to set new goals and objectives based on their performance and aspirations. Align these goals with the company's strategic priorities for continued success.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, set new goals, and monitor performance effectively.

By following these steps in the 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the Urban Planner and the hiring manager can work together to ensure a successful onboarding process and lay a strong foundation for future growth and achievements.