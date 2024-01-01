Ready to excel in your new role? Start planning your success today with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Starting a new role in sheet metal forming can be both exciting and overwhelming for employees and managers alike. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Sheet Metal Formers, you can kickstart your onboarding journey with confidence and clarity.

Get ready to excel in your new role with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sheet Metal Formers template! 🚀

As a production manager or team leader in a sheet metal fabrication company, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sheet Metal Formers template is your go-to tool for effective onboarding and skill development of new employees. Here are the main elements of this template to help you kickstart the process:

Welcome to your new role as a Sheet Metal Former! Starting a new job can be overwhelming, but with a clear plan in place, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for success. Let's break down the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sheet Metal Formers into manageable steps using ClickUp:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the Employee: Schedule a kick-off meeting with your hiring manager within the first week. Use this time to discuss expectations, goals, and key responsibilities. It's crucial to align on short-term and long-term objectives to set the tone for the upcoming months.

For the Hiring Manager: Prepare for the kick-off meeting by outlining the company's mission, vision, and the role's specific objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a detailed agenda for the meeting.

2. Training and Onboarding

For the Employee: Dive into the training materials provided by the company. Understand the tools, processes, and safety protocols relevant to your role. Seek clarification on any doubts or uncertainties to ensure a strong foundation.

For the Hiring Manager: Monitor the employee's progress during the onboarding process. Use the Workload view in ClickUp to track training milestones and provide timely feedback to support their learning journey.

3. Set Short-Term Goals

For the Employee: By day 30, establish specific, achievable goals that align with the company's objectives. These goals could focus on mastering certain techniques, improving efficiency, or completing a project milestone.

For the Hiring Manager: Guide the employee in setting these short-term goals by offering insights into the role's expectations and potential challenges. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress collaboratively.

4. Mid-Point Review

For the Employee: At the 60-day mark, schedule a mid-point review with your hiring manager. Reflect on your progress, discuss achievements, and address any areas for improvement. Use this opportunity to realign goals if necessary.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a constructive review to provide feedback on the employee's performance so far. Use this review to motivate, support, and adjust strategies for the upcoming month. The Gantt chart feature in ClickUp can help visualize progress and upcoming tasks.

5. Long-Term Planning

For the Employee: As you approach the 90-day mark, start strategizing for the long term. Identify opportunities for growth, propose ideas for process improvement, and align your goals with the company's vision for the future.

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to develop a long-term plan that leverages their strengths and interests. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize upcoming projects and initiatives, ensuring alignment with the employee's career trajectory.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new employee can navigate the critical first months effectively, fostering a successful and productive working relationship. Cheers to a great start in your new role as a Sheet Metal Former!