Get ready to hit the ground running and excel in your new role with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Admissions Counselors template!

Starting a new role as an admissions counselor can be exciting yet overwhelming, both for you as the new employee and your hiring manager. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Admissions Counselors template! This comprehensive tool is designed to set you up for success from day one, providing a roadmap for your first three months that aligns your goals with the organization's expectations. With this template, you can:

This template enables hiring managers to set clear expectations and counselors to map out their path to success in student recruitment and enrollment.

Hey there, whether you're a hiring manager ensuring a seamless onboarding process or an admissions counselor ready to dive into your new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Admissions Counselors template has got you covered! Here are the main elements:

Welcome to the world of admissions counseling! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Admissions Counselors is here to help you hit the ground running and excel in your role. Let's dive into the key steps for both the hiring manager and the new employee.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

At the start, it's crucial to outline clear expectations for the new admissions counselor. Define key performance indicators (KPIs), goals, and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure these are aligned with the overall admissions strategy and the counselor's role within the team.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART goals for the counselor's first 30, 60, and 90 days.

2. Provide Support and Training

Support the new counselor by providing necessary training, resources, and mentorship. Ensure they have access to relevant materials, training sessions, and one-on-one guidance to ramp up quickly and effectively.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a central repository of training materials and resources for the new counselor.

For the New Employee:

3. Understand the Institution and Goals

In the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the institution's culture, values, and goals. Understand the admissions process, target student demographics, and key selling points of the institution. This foundational knowledge will set you up for success in the coming months.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visually map out the institution's goals and key information.

4. Develop Outreach Strategies

In the next 60 days, start developing outreach strategies to engage with prospective students effectively. Utilize data-driven insights to tailor communication strategies, plan recruitment events, and collaborate with other team members to enhance the admissions process.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to streamline outreach processes and ensure timely follow-ups with prospective students.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new admissions counselor can work together seamlessly to achieve success in the admissions process. Best of luck in your new role!