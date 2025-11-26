AI Powered Document Collaboration Software

Keep document collaboration aligned from first draft to final sign-off

Create, edit, review, and manage documents in one unified workspace. ClickUp brings writing, feedback, tasks, and reporting together—so teams stay aligned, documents stay accurate, and collaboration moves faster without version chaos.

4.0 Doc wiki
A smarter way to collaborate on documents

Documents move faster when feedback converges with execution

Document collaboration breaks down when files live in silos, feedback is scattered, and updates aren’t tracked. ClickUp centralizes documents, comments, tasks, and approvals into a single platform—giving teams full visibility and a clear path from draft to delivery.

Where document collaboration fails

  • Documents scattered across tools and drives
  • Feedback lost in email threads and chats
  • No clear ownership or version history
  • Reviews and approvals slow progress
  • Status updates require manual follow-ups

How ClickUp fixes it

  • Centralizes documents, comments, and tasks
  • Connects feedback directly to document sections
  • Tracks versions, approvals, and changes
  • Gives teams real-time visibility into progress
  • Automates updates so collaboration stays focused
Collaborating on documents in ClickUp

Document collaboration software features built for teams that ship work

Draft, review, and finalize documents faster by connecting writing, feedback, and execution in one place—so teams maintain clarity, alignment, and momentum from first draft to final approval.

ClickUp Docs
Docs Built for Real-Time Collaboration
Create shared Docs where teams can write together, comment inline, tag stakeholders, and track changes as they happen. Link Docs directly to tasks and workflows so every document stays connected to execution—not buried in folders.
ClickUp Comments
Centralized Feedback That Never Gets Lost
Capture feedback directly inside documents with threaded comments, mentions, and resolved discussions. Every suggestion, question, and decision stays tied to the exact content it refers to—eliminating email back-and-forth and review confusion.
Threaded Comments
ClickUp Tasks
Turn Documents Into Action
Convert document sections into tasks with a single click. Assign owners, set deadlines, and track progress without leaving the document—so collaboration doesn’t stop at feedback and actually drives work forward.
AI Task Updates
ClickUp Views
Visibility Across Every Document Workflow
Track document status across List, Board, and Timeline views to see what’s drafting, under review, approved, or ready to publish. Teams always know what needs attention—without asking for updates.
ClickUp Gantt Chart View
ClickUp AI

AI-powered document collaboration from start to finish

ClickUp AI works across your entire document workflow—helping teams write faster, review smarter, and finalize documents with confidence.

Write Faster

clickup-brain

Generate drafts, outlines, summaries, and rewrites instantly—so teams move from blank page to working draft without friction.

Turn feedback into action

AI Task Builder

Summarize comments, extract next steps, and convert feedback into tasks automatically—keeping collaboration productive and focused.

Find answers instantly

Connected search 530x365 Bordered

Search across Docs, comments, and files to surface information in seconds—eliminating manual reviews and duplicate work.

Launch document collaboration faster with ready-made templates

Get started in minutes with proven templates designed for real collaboration workflows.

Company Processes Template

Project Documentation Template

Docs 530x365 Bordered Startup Teams

Creative Brief Template

Docs - Creative Brief
Collaborate on documents without confusion or delays

Create your free ClickUp Workspace today.

FAQs on ClickUp Features

Frequently Asked Questions

ClickUp resources for document collaboration

Learn how teams use ClickUp Docs, AI, and workflows to collaborate on documents—from drafting and reviews to approvals and publishing.

