11 najlepszych alternatyw Zoho Cliq do współpracy w Teams w 2025 roku

What Should You Look for in Zoho Cliq Alternatives?

When comparing Zoho Cliq alternatives, look for features that support seamless communication and boost productivity for your team:

Comprehensive communication tools: Choose platforms that provide a combination of direct messaging, group chats, and video conferencing to enable real-time collaboration

Effective project and task management: Select systems that combine project management and task tracking capabilities, allowing teams to assign responsibilities, set deadlines, and measure progress all on one platform. Some platforms provide customizable workflows to help you manage tasks more efficiently

Broad integrations: Make sure the alternative is compatible with the tools your team is already using, such as CRM systems, file storage services, and other productivity programs

User-friendly interface: Find a platform with an intuitive and adaptable interface to help shorten the learning curve and boost user adoption rates

Security and compliance: Prioritize communication technologies that provide Prioritize communication technologies that provide strong security protections, such as end-to-end encryption and industry-standard compliance, to secure critical corporate information

Multi-platform integration: Choose tools that work across devices, like your browser or mobile phone, and allow you to stay updated and respond to any messages with ease

The 11 Best Zoho Cliq Alternatives

Here’s an overview of the top Zoho Cliq alternatives, each with its strengths, to help you identify the best fit for your communication challenges.

1. ClickUp (Best for team collaboration and project management)

ClickUp is the everything app for work that blends real-time collaboration, project management, and workflow automation. Unlike tools focusing solely on chat or document sharing, ClickUp provides a complete workspace where teams can plan, communicate, and execute without switching tools.

Collaborate efficiently with teammates in real-time using ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Chat makes real-time communication seamless by keeping conversations directly tied to your work. Team members can chat one-on-one or in group threads without leaving the app—reducing context switching and keeping discussions focused on specific tasks or projects.

In Chat, you can tag teammates, link tasks, and reference files, turning conversations into action and improving team coordination. Plus, with AI-powered features like Catch Me Up, you can quickly summarize key updates, ensuring you never miss important details.

Catch me up feature from ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Chat has a built-in video calling and screen-sharing feature called SyncUps—perfect for team meetings, brainstorming sessions, and brief check-ins. Teams can collaborate face-to-face without leaving their workflow.

SyncUps in ClickUp

The calls are enhanced with AI-powered summaries, task linkage, and real-time annotations—so meetings lead to action, not just conversation.

Create, share, and edit tasks with your team in ClickUp Docs

File sharing in ClickUp is seamless. You can attach documents to tasks, share them in chat threads, or add them to comments—everything stays organized and accessible.

Use ClickUp Docs to share and collaborate on tasks in real time. This helps team members find the resources they need when they need them.

Manage tasks effortlessly in ClickUp’s Task View

ClickUp’s ability to integrate conversations with task and workflow management distinguishes it from other collaboration platforms.

With a simple click, a chat can become an actionable task. Teams can assign duties, create deadlines, and track progress without additional tools.

Customizable workflows let teams customize procedures to their requirements, and automation handles repetitive tasks, allowing teams to focus on what matters most. ClickUp’s range of communication plan templates makes it easy to get started with the platform and tasks.

ClickUp best features

Turn messages into tasks and link chat threads to tasks with ClickUp Chat

Create and share screen recordings to convey messages without lengthy email chains

the AI-powered Usethe AI-powered ClickUp Brain to connect your organization’s people, work, and knowledge

Automate routine tasks with customizable triggers and actions

Customize tasks with Custom Fields, statuses, and views

ClickUp limitations

Some users face a learning curve due to the range of features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4300+ reviews)

Users love how ClickUp creates a unified communication platform. Here’s what one user had to say:

ClickUp moved all the communications from different channels like emails, chats, (and) WhatsApp to one place. So, you know where to go to find the info you need.

ClickUp moved all the communications from different channels like emails, chats, (and) WhatsApp to one place. So, you know where to go to find the info you need.

2. Slack (Best for smooth team communication)

via Slack

Slack is a popular communication tool that enables team collaboration through organized channels, asynchronous messaging, and comprehensive integrations. As an alternative to Zoho Cliq, Slack offers a user-friendly interface that enhances productivity by centralizing discussions with dedicated channels, file sharing, and app integrations in one accessible location.

Slack distinguishes itself through its expansive app directory and customizable notifications, catering to diverse organizational needs. These capabilities make Slack a compelling choice for organizations seeking a versatile and scalable communication solution.

Slack best features

Create dedicated spaces for different projects or teams

Connect with over 2,600 applications, including Google Drive, Salesforce, and Trello

Quickly locate past conversations and files with powerful search capabilities

Pin messages within channels or messages to keep essential information accessible

Slack limitations

Audio and video conferencing features are limited to 50 participants

Can become expensive for larger teams as pricing is per user

Lacks built-in project management features (requires integrations)

Slack pricing

Free

Pro: $8. 75/month per user

Business+: $15/month per user

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (33,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,000+ reviews)

3. Microsoft Teams (Best for integrated office collaboration)

via Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a comprehensive collaboration hub seamlessly integrated with the Microsoft 365 suite. It lets users access tools like Word, Excel, and SharePoint within the same interface.

Like Slack, Teams provides channel-based communication, direct messaging, and file sharing. However, its key differentiator is its deep integration with Microsoft 365. This makes it a suitable alternative to Zoho Cliq for many organizations using Microsoft products.

As a result, it allows users to co-author documents, manage calendars, and collaborate on projects without switching between applications.

Microsoft Teams best features

Host online meetings with up to 300 participants, featuring screen sharing and customized backgrounds

Utilize Microsoft Copilot for intelligent writing assistance and integration with Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Teams

Automatically summarize meetings to provide users with key points, suggested tasks, and highlights

Improve the virtual meeting experience with features like background blur, meeting recordings, and live captions

Microsoft Teams limitations

Some advanced features require higher-tier plans or additional subscriptions

Consumes significant system resources, potentially affecting performance on older devices

Microsoft Teams pricing

Free

Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (15,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,700+ reviews)

4. Rocket. Chat (Best for customizable open-source communication)

Rocket.Chat is an open-source communication tool that allows teams to customize their messaging environment to meet individual needs. It offers all the core features you’d expect from a team communication platform, such as real-time chat, audio and video conferencing, and significant customization possibilities.

Unlike proprietary platforms like Slack or Teams, Rocket. Chat allows businesses to host their services on their servers, ensuring data privacy and control. This makes Rocket. Chat an attractive option for organizations with strict security requirements or those who prefer to manage their infrastructure.

Its modular architecture and extensive API support support effortless integration with various tools and services, enhancing team collaboration and productivity.

Rocket. Chat best features

Enhance secure communication between Rocket. Chat and Matrix-compatible apps using a federated network to avoid multiple server sign-ups

Communicate in over 50 languages for global collaboration

Integrate communication channels like live chat and email into one platform

Use Rocket. Chat’s bot framework to automate repetitive tasks

Rocket. Chat limitations

Users have reported occasional server stability issues

The self-hosting and customization capabilities require significant technical expertise to set up and maintain

Rocket. Chat pricing

Starter: Free

Pro: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Rocket. Chat ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (150+ reviews)

Rocket. Chat’s multi-chat support has earned praise from its users, along with its ease of implementation. One user had this to say about it:

It is easy to implement, and it provides multiple chat channel’s supports which can be used for (a) small group of (a) team or even for a large number of group members.

It is easy to implement, and it provides multiple chat channel’s supports which can be used for (a) small group of (a) team or even for a large number of group members.

5. Zoom (Best for video conferencing and webinars)

via Zoom

Zoom is often synonymous with video conferencing. It is a widely recognized video communication platform known for its dependable high-definition video and audio conferencing features. Plus, Zoom’s scalability allows for hosting large meetings with numerous participants, catering to various organizational needs.

The platform offers a user-friendly interface and features like screen sharing, breakout rooms, and recording capabilities. This makes it a great fit for businesses and educational teams looking to strengthen remote collaboration.

Zoom best features

Divide large meetings into smaller groups to enable discussions and brainstorming

Host up to 10,000 attendees with live polling, Q&A, and attendee analytics

Provide translations during meetings for multilingual audiences

Use the Zoom Clips feature to enhance your async video communication capabilities

Zoom limitations

The free plan limits group meetings to 40 minutes

Security concerns have been raised in the past (though Zoom has taken steps to address them)

Limited chat features compared to dedicated team communication platforms

Zoom pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $15. 99/month per user

Business: $21. 99/month per user

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (56,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (14,000+ reviews)

Many users love Zoom’s video connectivity features, with a user saying:

Every software has its nice to have, but in periods where video conferencing is your core need, Zoom never leaves you down.

Every software has its nice to have, but in periods where video conferencing is your core need, Zoom never leaves you down.

6. Mattermost (Best for secure and customizable team collaboration)

via Mattermost

Mattermost is another open-source collaboration platform created for enterprises that need secure, self-hosted solutions. It provides a full set of functions, such as real-time messaging, file sharing, and workflow management, making it a viable alternative to Zoho Cliq.

Mattermost’s vast customization possibilities make it ideal for industries that value data protection and compliance with internal security protocols. The platform supports various plugins that allow teams to tailor it to their specific workflows, promoting efficient collaboration across departments.

Mattermost best features

Execute AI-enhanced operations in private cloud settings using open-source and custom LLMs

Deploy the platform on your company’s servers, ensuring data privacy and compliance with internal policies

Connect with essential tools like GitLab and Jira to centralize your workflow

Communicate effectively across global teams with support for multiple languages

Mattermost limitations

The initial setup and configuration may be complex for organizations without dedicated IT resources

Some users have reported facing bugs while using the app

The user interface can feel less polished than some commercial alternatives

Mattermost pricing

Free

Professional: $10/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mattermost ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (160+ reviews)

7. Google Chat (Best for Google Workspace integration)

via Google Workspace

Google Chat is a communication platform that effectively interacts with Google Workspace, offering teams direct messaging, group conversations, and collaboration areas. This Zoho Cliq alternative offers seamless integration with Google Workspace applications, allowing users to share files from Google Drive, collaborate on documents in real time, and schedule meetings through Google Calendar directly within the chat interface.

Such cohesive integration optimizes workflows for companies already utilizing Google’s suite of productivity tools. Google Chat’s user-friendly interface and device accessibility make it a practical choice for businesses seeking a cohesive communication solution.

Google Chat best features

Organize team discussions and projects within virtual rooms called Spaces

Quickly locate past messages and shared files with strong search functionality

Collaborate on documents directly within the chat interface

Utilize predictive text in composing messages more efficiently, reducing typing time and minimizing errors

Google Chat limitations

Advanced features may require a Google Workspace subscription

Fewer options for interface customization compared to some competitors

Fewer customization options than some open-source alternatives

Google Chat pricing

Business Starter: $8. 40/month per user

Business Standard: $16. 80/month per user

Business Plus: $26. 40/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Chat ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

8. Discord (Best for community building and communication)

via Discord

Discord is a versatile communication platform that offers text, voice, and video chat capabilities, making it a compelling alternative to Zoho Cliq. Initially designed for gaming communities, Discord has also evolved into an informal business messaging app that supports various groups and organizations with features such as organized channels, direct messaging, and extensive integration options.

Discord is structured around “servers,” which can be public or private. You can create multiple text and voice channels for different topics or teams within each server. It’s known for its low-latency voice chat, making it ideal for real-time communication, even during online games.

While not primarily designed for business, Discord’s flexibility and free plan make it an attractive option for some teams.

Discord best features

Utilize text messaging, voice channels, and asynchronous videos to accommodate communication preferences

Personalize your interactions with custom emojis, animated avatars, and unique profile themes

Share your screen in high definition for presentations and collaborative work

Enhance functionality by adding bots for moderation, scheduling, or entertainment

Discord limitations

Compared to business-focused platforms, Discord lacks integrated task and project management tools

Managing notifications is challenging, especially in servers with high activity levels, potentially leading to information overload

Can be overwhelming for users unfamiliar with its interface

Discord pricing

Free

Nitro Basic: $2. 99/month

Nitro: $9. 99/month

Discord ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (450+ reviews)

9. Chanty (Best for efficient team collaboration)

via Chanty

Chanty is a team communication and collaboration application that simplifies processes with features such as limitless message history, task management, and connectors. As an alternative to Zoho Cliq, Chanty offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface for seamless onboarding across devices and platforms, minimizing the learning curve for companies.

In addition to its core communication capabilities, Chanty integrates with various third-party applications, allowing teams to unify their workflows by connecting existing tools directly within the platform. The built-in task management system enables users to convert messages into tasks, assign them to team members, and monitor progress using a Kanban board.

Chanty best features

Organizes tasks, conversations, and shared content in a centralized hub with the Teambook feature

Access all your past conversations without limitations

Connect Chanty with tools like Trello, Asana, and Google Drive to enhance productivity

Boost productivity using the platform’s AI capabilities that provide auto-fill options and improve search accuracy over time

Chanty limitations

It offers a limited number of integrations compared to other platforms

Users have reported issues and glitches with the video call feature

Chanty pricing

Free

Business: $4/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Chanty ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Chanty has many takers for its efficiency, with a user saying:

Overall, Chanty has been a great addition to our team’s toolkit. It’s made our internal comms and collaboration much more efficient, and the benefits far outweigh the few minor drawbacks.

Overall, Chanty has been a great addition to our team’s toolkit. It’s made our internal comms and collaboration much more efficient, and the benefits far outweigh the few minor drawbacks.

10. Skype (Best for cost-effective communication)

via Skype

Skype is a veteran in digital communication, known primarily for its video and voice calling capabilities. While it has evolved to include instant messaging and file sharing, its core strength remains its calling features.

Skype is a simple and cost-effective option for individuals and small teams that need a reliable way to make calls over the internet. It’s particularly useful for international calls, as Skype offers competitive rates for calling landlines and mobile phones.

Skype best features

Engage in high-quality video and voice calls with individuals or groups

Share your screen during calls to enhance presentations and discussions

Record conversations to revisit discussions as needed

Automatically generate subtitles during calls, enhancing accessibility for various participants

Skype limitations

Some users feel that the user interface is outdated compared to other apps

Offers fewer integrations with third-party apps, limiting its adaptability in diverse tech environments

Limited features compared to modern team communication platforms

Skype pricing

Free

Mobiles and Landlines: Starting from $2. 99/month

Skype ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (23,000 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (500+ reviews)

Users love how easily Skype can be set up for use, with one user saying:

It is incredibly easy to use with a quick set-up and seamless performance across devices.

It is incredibly easy to use with a quick set-up and seamless performance across devices.

11. RingCentral (Best for business communication solutions)

via Ring Central

RingCentral is a cloud-based communication technology that caters to the needs of modern enterprises. Its unified communications solution integrates business messaging, high-capacity video conferencing, and powerful phone services into a single platform.

The platform offers extensive team messaging features, including real-time chat, file sharing, and task management, facilitating seamless collaboration across organizations. Its video conferencing capabilities support high-definition meetings with screen sharing and recording options, enhancing virtual interactions.

RingCentral’s cloud phone system also provides advanced call management features like call routing, voicemail-to-email, and auto-attendant.

RingCentral best features

Get real-time analytics and reporting tools that provide insights into communication patterns, team performance, and customer interactions,

Utilize features like call forwarding, recording, and voicemail-to-email to enhance call-handling efficiency

Collaborate with file sharing, task management, and software integrations

Host video conferences with up to 500 participants

RingCentral limitations

The platform may have a steeper learning curve for new users

The comprehensive feature set of RingCentral comes at a higher and confusing price point compared to some alternatives

RingCentral pricing

Video Pro : Free

Video Pro+ : $15/month per user

Core: $30/month per user

Advanced: $35/month per user

Ultra: $45/month per user

Room: $49/month per room

Webinar: $75/month per organizer

RingCentral ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1,200+ reviews)

