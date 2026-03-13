10 Alternatif Terbaik untuk Epicflow pada [tahun]

Epicflow handles pipeline visibility well.

But then, it leaves your team stranded with separate apps for tasks, docs, and daily collaboration. With 68% of workers lacking sufficient uninterrupted focus time due to app-switching, this fragmentation is costly.

This guide walks you through the top Epicflow alternatives that range from dedicated scheduling tools to converged workspaces where resource planning lives alongside execution, so you can find the right fit for how your team actually works.

10 Epicflow Alternatives at a Glance

Tool Key features Best for Pricing* ClickUp Converged AI Workspace, Tasks and Views, Workload View, Automations, ClickUp Brain, Super Agents, Proofing, Dashboards, Time Tracking, and Chat Teams of all sizes that want delivery, collaboration, and resource visibility in one converged system Free Forever; Customizations available for enterprise Jira Sprint planning, Advanced Roadmaps (Plans), dependency mapping, JQL, burndown and velocity reports Agile software teams managing sprints and backlogs at large companies Free plan available; Paid plans start at $7. 91/user/month Float Drag-and-drop scheduling, utilization %, time-off and working hours, project budgets Small to mid-sized teams that want simple visual scheduling and fast capacity checks Paid plans start at $8. 50/scheduled person/month Resource Guru Resource calendar, clash management, time-off tracking, tentative bookings Small teams that need clean scheduling plus leave management Paid plans start at $5/person/month Monday. com Custom boards, Workload widget, Timeline and Gantt, automations, dashboards Mid-sized teams and agencies that want flexible work management with basic resource views Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/seat/month Runn Live capacity charts, timesheets, utilization, scenario planning, financial forecasting Agencies and consultancies of all sizes that need resourcing tied to forecasts Paid plans start at $9/seat/month Celoxis Portfolio planning, resource load charts, multi-project scheduling, time and cost tracking PMOs needing portfolio-level control and resource optimization at large organizations Paid plans start at $10/user Forecast AI-assisted scheduling, utilization dashboards, budget tracking, PSA-style planning Large professional services teams optimizing utilization and profitability Custom pricing Teamwork. com Client project delivery, resource scheduler, workload views, time tracking with billables Small to large client-facing teams that need projects + resourcing under one roof Free plan available; Paid plans start at $13. 99/user/month Kelloo Demand forecasting, skills-based scheduling, portfolio dashboards, what-if planning Small to mid-sized PMOs planning long-term capacity across a project pipeline Paid plans start at $2. 09/resource/month

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

Why Go For Epicflow Alternatives?

Most people start looking for Epicflow alternatives when they realize they don’t just need resource visibility, they need a faster way to plan, collaborate, and actually execute work without extra tools or heavy upkeep. Here are the top reasons:

Tool sprawl and context switching: Work ends up scattered across chat, docs, spreadsheets, and your PM tool, so updates and decisions live everywhere, and execution slows down

Steep setup and admin overhead: If the system needs constant tuning to stay accurate, teams stop trusting it, and adoption quietly drops

Limited flexibility for different workflows: What works for one project style can feel rigid for cross-functional teams juggling ad hoc work, campaigns, and fast-changing priorities

Weak collaboration around the work: When feedback, approvals, and handoffs are not built into tasks, you get long comment threads, missed context, and rework

Reporting doesn’t match how work gets delivered : You can’t easily track the metrics leaders ask for, like milestone slippage, blocked time, scope changes, or throughput by team

Scaling pains as the team grows: As more projects and people pile in, it becomes harder to keep priorities aligned, workloads balanced, and dependencies clear

The Best Epicflow Alternatives to Use

Let’s now deep dive to look at the top Epicflow alternatives you can choose from:

1. ClickUp (Best for consolidating resources, delivery, collaboration, and AI into one workspace)

Epicflow does a solid job of optimizing resources, but most teams still end up juggling the rest of the operating system elsewhere, in different disconnected tools.

And that tool sprawl adds up fast. According to ClickUp’s State of Productivity Report, low-performing teams are 4x more likely to use 15+ tools.

This is when you need a stronger alternative like ClickUp. It’s a Converged AI Workspace that brings together resources, tasks, docs, chat, dashboards, automations, and AI into a single connected system.

Here’s how ClickUp helps teams plan, ship, and stay aligned:

Run day-to-day execution on ClickUp Tasks

Startups and fast-moving teams do not struggle with the big plans. They struggle with the thousands of small moving parts that pile up every day. ClickUp Tasks give each work item one home for ownership, priority, status, due dates, and dependencies. This makes sure nothing you add to your work list is ever lost.

Give every moving part a trackable home for ownership and deadlines with ClickUp Tasks

And because every team likes to see work differently, you can pair tasks with ClickUp Views to match how your team executes. Use List for structured backlogs, Board for flow, Calendar for deadlines, and Timeline-style views when sequencing matters.

Spot capacity risks early with ClickUp Workload View

When you’re scaling, the real risk looms when there’s too much work on the wrong people at the wrong time. ClickUp Workload View helps you see team capacity that you can use in real time to catch overload before it turns into missed deadlines or burnout.

Understand the bandwidth of your team and across departments with ClickUp’s Workload View

You can view workload by assignee across a date range, compare it against each person’s capacity, and quickly rebalance by shifting ownership or adjusting timelines. It’s especially handy when one project looks fine on its own, but the same few people are quietly carrying three other priorities in parallel.

Get instant answers and next steps with ClickUp Brain

As your projects grow, your biggest slowdown becomes context. Updates live in tasks, specs live in Docs, decisions live in comments, and nobody has time to stitch it all together before making the next call.

ClickUp Brain fixes that by letting you ask questions directly inside your workspace and get answers anchored to your work. It can summarize long task threads, pull key decisions from absolutely anywhere in your workspace, and turn messy updates into executable action items you can assign right away.

Get context-aware answers about your work with ClickUp Brain

So instead of spending 20 minutes catching up, you can ask Brain:

‘What’s blocking this launch right now?’

‘Summarize what changed in this project this week’

‘Turn this meeting recap into tasks with owners and due dates’

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: Use ClickUp Super Agents as your always-on ops layer. Super Agents are ClickUp’s AI-powered teammates that work with full workspace context and can run multi-step workflows on your behalf. Simply put, they can monitor work, surface risks, and take action based on the instructions, tools, and permissions you give them. Say you set up a Super Agent that runs on a schedule, and it: Creates follow-up tasks when something slips

Checks a ClickUp Space for overdue or blocked work

Posts a weekly summary with next steps

Decides the best fit for the job and assigns work

Keep work moving automatically with ClickUp Automations

A lot of work gets stuck on tiny handoffs when you are part of hyper-growth teams. Say someone changes a status, but the owner never gets notified. A task is created, but nobody assigns it. A due date shifts, and nothing downstream updates.

ClickUp Automations help you eliminate that kind of slow bleed by turning routine workflow steps into trigger-based rules.

Automate task assignments, notifications, and workflows using ClickUp Automations

You can automate the boring but essential stuff like assigning tasks when they enter a status, applying a template when a new request comes in, moving work to the next stage after approval, or nudging stakeholders when deadlines are approaching.

ClickUp best features

Search across tools and the web: ClickUp Brain MAX pulls answers from your workspace, connected apps, and the web, with Talk to Text for quick voice-to-action prompts

Track time on real work: ClickUp Time Tracking lets you log time directly on tasks and review it in timesheets

See progress instantly: ClickUp Dashboards turn live task data into charts and cards for reporting and decision-making

Turn chats into work: ClickUp Chat keeps conversations in-context, with AI summaries and task creation from messages, so you’re always updated

Review files in-place: ClickUp Proofing adds annotations on images, videos, and PDFs so feedback stays precise and actionable

ClickUp pros and cons

Pros:

All-in-one platform: Resource management, tasks, docs, and chat live in one workspace, eliminating Resource management, tasks, docs, and chat live in one workspace, eliminating context switching

AI-native capabilities: ClickUp Brain has full access to your workspace data, providing contextually aware and actionable insights

Flexible for any team size: The platform scales from individuals to enterprise PMOs without forcing you onto different products

Cons:

Basic learning curve: The depth of customization can feel overwhelming at first; it’s best to start with core features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A G2 reviewer says:

I love ClickUp because it makes managing our projects really straightforward. It brings together features that I previously only found in other programs, like channels, chats, and AI agents. With everything managed from a single platform, all the work context stays in one place, so there’s no need to constantly switch between different tools. That makes a big difference and is a huge help in our day-to-day work.

I love ClickUp because it makes managing our projects really straightforward. It brings together features that I previously only found in other programs, like channels, chats, and AI agents. With everything managed from a single platform, all the work context stays in one place, so there’s no need to constantly switch between different tools. That makes a big difference and is a huge help in our day-to-day work.

2. Jira (Best for Agile software teams needing sprint-based capacity planning)

via Jira

If you’re evaluating Epicflow alternatives, Jira is typically a good contender when your work is tied to software delivery, engineering workflows, and Agile software teams. It’s built around a single source of truth for work items (issues) and the workflows that move them from idea to shipped.

Where Jira gets strong is when you need a planning layer on top of execution. With Jira’s timeline and Advanced Roadmaps (Plans), teams can map dependencies, align multiple projects, and manage team allocation against capacity as plans shift.

Jira best features

Advanced roadmaps: Plan work across multiple teams with dependency mapping and see warnings when a sprint is overbooked

Find anything fast with JQL: Slice large backlogs and ongoing work using Jira Query Language so teams can build precise views for triage, releases, QA, and ownership checks

Velocity and burndown reporting: Track how much work your team completes per sprint to inform realistic capacity planning for the future

Jira pros and cons

Pros:

Deep Agile support: Purpose-built for software development with native features that other tools only approximate

Atlassian ecosystem integration: Connects seamlessly with Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello for a unified dev environment

Powerful query language (JQL): Create custom filters and reports for sophisticated resource analysis

Cons:

Steep learning curve: The interface can be cluttered, and configuring workflows requires significant upfront effort

Less suited for non-technical teams: Business teams often find Jira’s terminology and structure confusing

Advanced Roadmaps has limited availability: Key capacity planning features require higher-tier access

Jira pricing

Free

Standard: $7. 91 per user/month

Premium: $14. 54 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (7,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (15,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jira?

A G2 reviewer says: Specialized dashboards can be created, which makes it easier to view information in the way I need. Effort can be estimated using story points and QA points, helping with planning and tracking. It also supports handling multiple projects in one place, which is convenient for managing work across teams or initiatives.

A G2 reviewer says:

Specialized dashboards can be created, which makes it easier to view information in the way I need. Effort can be estimated using story points and QA points, helping with planning and tracking. It also supports handling multiple projects in one place, which is convenient for managing work across teams or initiatives.

Specialized dashboards can be created, which makes it easier to view information in the way I need. Effort can be estimated using story points and QA points, helping with planning and tracking. It also supports handling multiple projects in one place, which is convenient for managing work across teams or initiatives.

3. Float (Best for visual resource scheduling with simplicity)

via Float

If your main issue is just figuring out who is available and when, a full-blown project management tool can feel overwhelming at once. You just want simple, visual resource scheduling without the extras. Float is designed for exactly that, giving resource managers a clean, drag-and-drop interface to see availability at a glance.

It focuses on doing one thing well: resource scheduling. The capacity view shows utilization percentages, and you can spot gaps or overallocation at a glance.

Float best features

Schedule work visually with drag and drop: Assign people to projects on a live timeline, then reshuffle quickly when priorities change

Time-off and working hours: Build plans around real capacity by factoring in leave, holidays, and individual schedules

Project budgeting: Track scheduled hours against project budgets to prevent Track scheduled hours against project budgets to prevent scope creep from a resource perspective

Float pros and cons

Pros:

Intuitive visual interface: The schedule view is immediately understandable with minimal training

Focused functionality: Avoids feature bloat by concentrating on resource scheduling

Strong integrations: Connects with PM tools like Asana and Trello

Cons:

Limited project management features: No native task management, Gantt charts, or documentation

Reporting could be deeper: Lacks the advanced analytics of full PM platforms

No native time tracking: Requires an integration to compare scheduled vs. actual hours

Float pricing

Starter: $8. 50 per scheduled person/month

Pro: $14 per scheduled person/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Float ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Float?

A G2 reviewer says: Float. com provides an intuitive, visual way to manage team capacity and resource planning. The timeline-based interface makes it easy to see availability, prevent over-allocation, and plan projects efficiently. It helps teams stay aligned and improves overall utilization without unnecessary complexity.

A G2 reviewer says:

Float. com provides an intuitive, visual way to manage team capacity and resource planning. The timeline-based interface makes it easy to see availability, prevent over-allocation, and plan projects efficiently. It helps teams stay aligned and improves overall utilization without unnecessary complexity.

Float. com provides an intuitive, visual way to manage team capacity and resource planning. The timeline-based interface makes it easy to see availability, prevent over-allocation, and plan projects efficiently. It helps teams stay aligned and improves overall utilization without unnecessary complexity.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 64% of employees occasionally or frequently work outside their scheduled hours, with 24% logging extra hours most days! That’s not flexibility—that’s never-ending work. 😵‍💫 ClickUp Tasks help you break big goals into smaller, manageable steps, so you always know what to tackle next—without the overwhelm. Just ask ClickUp’s AI to generate subtasks, add checklists, and map dependencies to stay organized and in control. Meanwhile, ClickUp Automations streamline routine work by handling updates, assignments, and reminders—so you can spend less time on busy work and more time on what matters. 🚀 💫 Real Results: Pigment improved team communication efficiency by 20% with ClickUp—keeping teams better connected and aligned.

4. Resource Guru (Best for streamlined team scheduling and leave management)

via Resource Guru

Nothing throws a project plan off faster than realizing you’ve double-booked your lead designer. Resource Guru is built to prevent that.

It helps teams avoid overbooking with a precise calendar view that shows availability, scheduled work, and time-off in one place, supported by leave management.

One of its highlights is clash management, which automatically detects when someone is scheduled beyond their capacity or booked for overlapping assignments.

Resource Guru best features

Visual resource calendar: A clean, color-coded calendar shows all bookings across the team

Flexible bookings when plans change: Use multi-resource and tentative bookings to hold capacity, then confirm once scopes and dates are locked

Leave management: Track vacation and sick days in the same system, so capacity calculations stay true-to-life

Resource Guru pros and cons

Pros:

Simple and focused: Manages team scheduling and availability tracking without unnecessary complexity

Clash detection prevents overbooking: Automatic conflict warnings catch mistakes before they affect project delivery

Personal dashboards for team members: Individuals can check their own schedules without asking managers

Cons:

Limited project management features: Purely a scheduling tool with no task management or automation

Basic reporting: Reports cover utilization but lack depth for complex portfolio analysis

No native time tracking: Cannot compare scheduled vs. actual hours without a third-party integration

Resource Guru pricing

Grasshopper: $5 per person/month

Blackbelt: $8 per person/month

Master: $12 per person/month

Resource Guru ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Resource Guru?

A G2 reviewer says: RG is user-friendly and easy to use. It works really well for us because schedules and people are constantly changing, and we can update appointments quickly and easily so everyone stays informed in real time.

A G2 reviewer says:

RG is user-friendly and easy to use. It works really well for us because schedules and people are constantly changing, and we can update appointments quickly and easily so everyone stays informed in real time.

RG is user-friendly and easy to use. It works really well for us because schedules and people are constantly changing, and we can update appointments quickly and easily so everyone stays informed in real time.

5. Monday. com (Best for visual work management with resource views)

Monday. com offers a highly customizable platform where resource tracking is integrated directly with project execution. This is perfect for teams that want to build their own workflows without being forced into a rigid structure.

It’s built around boards you can shape into your workflows, then layer on automation, dashboards, and integrations so execution stays organized as work scales.

Plus, the Workload widget supports workload management by showing team capacity based on effort estimates.

Monday. com best features

Capacity planning with a workload lens: Use Workload to spot over-capacity vs. under-capacity instantly

Timeline and Gantt views: Visualize project schedules with dependencies to identify Visualize project schedules with dependencies to identify resource bottlenecks in the plan

Monday AI assistant: Generate task summaries, compose updates, and automate routine work

Monday. com pros and cons

Pros:

Highly visual and intuitive: The board-based interface is easy for teams to adopt quickly

Flexible customization: Build custom workflows, dashboards, and automations to match your team’s process

Multi-product ecosystem: Offers separate products for CRM, Dev, and Service

Cons:

Workload accuracy depends on effort estimates: The Workload widget is only useful if your team consistently estimates effort on tasks

Automation limits: The number of automated actions per month can be restrictive

Scaling considerations: Seat minimums may require planning as teams grow

Monday. com pricing

Free

Standard: $12/seat/month

Pro: $19/seat/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (15,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Monday. com?

A G2 reviewer says: It helps us stay on track for projects and makes social media planning and scheduling a breeze.

A G2 reviewer says:

It helps us stay on track for projects and makes social media planning and scheduling a breeze.

It helps us stay on track for projects and makes social media planning and scheduling a breeze.

📚 Read More: Best Monday Alternatives for Teams

6. Runn (Best for real-time resource planning with financial forecasting)

via Runn

For agencies and consultancies, resource planning is only half the battle—you also need to know if your projects are profitable.

Runn gives you live visibility into team capacity alongside your project financials. Beyond monitoring who’s available, you can also look at whether your projects are on track to make money.

It combines resource scheduling with budget tracking and revenue forecasting, and the platform updates in real time as assignments change.

Runn best features

Live capacity charts: See team utilization update in real time as you make scheduling changes, with no refresh lag

Keep transparent forecasts: Log time via Runn Timesheets (or import from other trackers) to see planned vs actual hours and update forecasts based on real entries

Scenario planning: Model ‘what-if’ scenarios to see how different resource allocations would affect capacity and timelines

Runn pros and cons

Pros:

Real-time updates: Changes reflect immediately across all views

Financial integration: Combining resource planning with budget tracking gives a complete picture of project health

Quick onboarding: Small teams can get started quickly without complex setup or configuration

Cons:

Limited project management features: Does not include task management, documentation, or team communication

Smaller integration ecosystem: Fewer native integrations than larger platforms

Less established vendor: A smaller company, which may be a concern for organizations with strict vendor requirements

Runn pricing

Lite: $9 per resource seat per month

Standard: $13 per resource seat per month

Runn ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Runn?

A G2 reviewer says: Runn works well for our organization because it’s inexpensive, cloud-based, and meets our scheduling needs as project managers.

A G2 reviewer says:

Runn works well for our organization because it’s inexpensive, cloud-based, and meets our scheduling needs as project managers.

Runn works well for our organization because it’s inexpensive, cloud-based, and meets our scheduling needs as project managers.

7. Celoxis (Best for enterprise project portfolio management with resource optimization)

via Celoxis

When you’re a PMO managing dozens of projects at once, you need a platform that can handle complexity. Celoxis provides centralized resource visibility with the ability to optimize allocation across your entire portfolio.

It also combines project planning (Gantt, templates, scheduling) with resource planning so you can see workload, allocate job roles, and catch capacity conflicts early.

Plus, Celoxis offers resource load charts that show capacity across all projects, making it easy to identify overallocated team members and redistribute work.

Celoxis best features

Resource load charts: Visualize resource allocation across all projects in a single view

Multi-project scheduling: Manage dependencies and resource conflicts across a portfolio of projects

Tie delivery to time, cost, and profitability: Add timesheets, costing, and billing features as you move up plans

Celoxis pros and cons

Pros:

Portfolio-level visibility: Designed for organizations managing many projects simultaneously

Flexible deployment options: Available as a cloud or on-premise installation

Strong reporting capabilities: Extensive options for custom reports and dashboards

Cons:

Dated interface: The UI feels less modern than newer competitors, which can affect user adoption

Steeper learning curve: Enterprise features require configuration and training

Smaller user community: Fewer online resources and community support compared to larger platforms

Celoxis pricing

Core: $10 per Standard User

Essentials: $25 per Standard User

Professional: $35 per Standard User

Business: $45 per Standard User

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Celoxis ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Celoxis?

A G2 reviewer says: One clear observation I’ve made about Celoxis is that it helps make project planning more realistic. Too often, project deadlines are set without an accurate estimate of actual capacity and workload. Celoxis’s scheduling and planning tools let me arrange tasks in a way that makes the timeline feel practical rather than purely theoretical. I’ve found this especially useful because it cuts down on how often I need to go back and revise the project timeline.

A G2 reviewer says:

One clear observation I’ve made about Celoxis is that it helps make project planning more realistic. Too often, project deadlines are set without an accurate estimate of actual capacity and workload. Celoxis’s scheduling and planning tools let me arrange tasks in a way that makes the timeline feel practical rather than purely theoretical. I’ve found this especially useful because it cuts down on how often I need to go back and revise the project timeline.

One clear observation I’ve made about Celoxis is that it helps make project planning more realistic. Too often, project deadlines are set without an accurate estimate of actual capacity and workload. Celoxis’s scheduling and planning tools let me arrange tasks in a way that makes the timeline feel practical rather than purely theoretical. I’ve found this especially useful because it cuts down on how often I need to go back and revise the project timeline.

🌟 Bonus: What if you had a team of AI Agents at your command to manage all the documentation and coordination your project needs, 24/7? Just pick the most relevant ones from the ready-made library of ClickUp’s AI Agents.

8. Forecast (Best for AI-driven project and resource management for professional services)

via Forecast

Professional services firms need to optimize for one key metric, which is utilization. Forecast is an AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform that helps teams plan projects, allocate people, and track delivery while keeping an eye on utilization and profitability.

Instead of having resourcing as a separate entity, it brings project management, resource management, capacity planning, and financials into one connected workflow.

The core idea is that you plan work and staffing in one place, then Forecast uses AI-assisted forecasting signals to help teams spot utilization gaps, risk, and delivery pressure earlier.

Forecast best features

AI auto-scheduling: The platform analyzes team capacity and skills to recommend optimal task assignments

Budget tracking: Monitor project budgets alongside resource allocation to see if scheduled work will keep the project profitable

Utilization dashboards: Track team utilization rates with visual dashboards to identify underutilized team members

Forecast pros and cons

Pros:

AI-powered recommendations: Automated scheduling suggestions reduce the time managers spend on resource allocation

Professional services focus: Built with agencies and consultancies in mind, with features like billable hours tracking

Integrated platform: Combines project management, resource scheduling, and financial tracking

Cons:

Enterprise-focused: May include more features than smaller teams or organizations with simpler needs require

AI recommendations require good data: The quality of suggestions depends on having accurate skills profiles and time estimates

Less flexible for non-PS workflows: The platform’s assumptions may not match the work patterns of other industries

Forecast ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Forecast pricing

Custom pricing

What are real-life users saying about Forecast?

A G2 reviewer says: I love how Forecast combines usability with data analysis. It provides a quick and easy route to find work and log time for anyone using the system, but it gathers a range of useful data metrics that can be manipulated to give powerful BI insights.

A G2 reviewer says:

I love how Forecast combines usability with data analysis. It provides a quick and easy route to find work and log time for anyone using the system, but it gathers a range of useful data metrics that can be manipulated to give powerful BI insights.

I love how Forecast combines usability with data analysis. It provides a quick and easy route to find work and log time for anyone using the system, but it gathers a range of useful data metrics that can be manipulated to give powerful BI insights.

9. Teamwork. com (Best for client-facing teams needing resource and project management combined)

For agencies managing client work, your resource planner needs to be connected to your project delivery, time tracking, client communication, and overall project budgeting. Teamwork. com integrates all of these into one platform.

You can run projects with tasks, milestones, templates, and time tracking, then layer in client collaboration so external stakeholders can stay in the loop.

It also supports the resource planning layer. Teamwork’s Schedule gives you a high-level view of workload across people and projects, so you can create allocations, plan capacity ahead, and spot overloads before they hit delivery dates.

Teamwork. com best features

Resource scheduler: View team capacity and schedule work across projects, integrated with project timelines

Time tracking with billable hours: Track time directly on tasks and mark hours as billable or non-billable

Workload management: See each team member’s assigned work and available capacity to identify overallocation

Teamwork. com pros and cons

Pros:

Built for agencies: Features like client portals and billable time tracking are designed for teams delivering client work

Integrated platform: Reduces the need for multiple subscriptions by combining resource, project, and time management

Accessible for small teams: Flexible team structure without requiring large minimum commitments

Cons:

Resource features less advanced than dedicated tools: The scheduler is functional, but lacks the depth of pure resource management platforms

Interface can feel busy: With many features packed in, the UI can sometimes feel cluttered

Reporting limitations: Advanced reporting and portfolio features have limited availability

Teamwork. com pricing

Free

Deliver: $13. 99/user/month

Grow: $25. 99/user/month

Teamwork. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Teamwork. com?

A G2 reviewer says: Teamwork’s ability to help with organizational structure, team alignment, and user-friendly task management and organizational tools enables teams to work together seamlessly. This allows for fast and easy task assignment, project tracking, and communication with others in one single program, so an effective workflow and better worker productivity are possible with Teamwork. Teamwork is an ideal way for improving the management of multi-dimensional projects.

A G2 reviewer says:

Teamwork’s ability to help with organizational structure, team alignment, and user-friendly task management and organizational tools enables teams to work together seamlessly. This allows for fast and easy task assignment, project tracking, and communication with others in one single program, so an effective workflow and better worker productivity are possible with Teamwork. Teamwork is an ideal way for improving the management of multi-dimensional projects.

Teamwork’s ability to help with organizational structure, team alignment, and user-friendly task management and organizational tools enables teams to work together seamlessly. This allows for fast and easy task assignment, project tracking, and communication with others in one single program, so an effective workflow and better worker productivity are possible with Teamwork. Teamwork is an ideal way for improving the management of multi-dimensional projects.

📚 Read More: Best Teamwork Alternatives

10. Kelloo (Best for portfolio-level resource planning and capacity analysis)

via Kelloo

Kelloo is designed for PMOs and resource managers who need to forecast demand and plan capacity long-term. It helps you understand if you have the right skills and capacity for the upcoming work.

It gives you a visual resource planner to schedule and allocate work, then surfaces availability, utilization, and hotspot conflicts across your resource pool.

The platform focuses on portfolio-level resource planning, showing demand across all projects and supporting what-if analysis for strategic decisions.

Kelloo best features

Resource demand forecasting: Project future resource needs based on your project pipeline to see if you need to hire or contract

Skills-based scheduling: Assign work based on required skills, not just availability

Portfolio planning dashboards: Visualize resource allocation and demand across the entire project portfolio

Kelloo pros and cons

Pros:

Strategic planning focus: Designed for forward-looking capacity planning, helping organizations plan quarters ahead

Skills matching: Ensures the right people are assigned to the right work

Portfolio-level visibility: Aggregates resource data across all projects for a big-picture view

Cons:

No task-level project management: Handles resource planning but does not include task management or collaboration features

Smaller vendor: Less established than enterprise PM platforms, with a smaller user community

Requires accurate data input: Forecasting quality depends on having accurate project plans and skill profiles in the system

Kelloo pricing

Monthly: $2. 09 per resource (for 10 resources)

Kelloo ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Choose the Right Epicflow Alternative for Your Team

Choosing the wrong tool means you’ll be right back here in six months, dealing with the same frustrations.

That’s why you need to land on a solution that does everything you need, from managing projects to resources.

And that solution is ClickUp. It’s a platform designed to solve the root problem of fragmentation. By bringing your resource plans, tasks, documents, and conversations into one place, you eliminate the friction that slows your team down.

Get started for free with ClickUp and bring your resource plans, tasks, documents, and conversations into one place.

Frequently Asked Questions

Epicflow is a tool for multi-project resource optimization, ideal for identifying future bottlenecks in a project pipeline. You should consider an alternative if you need a platform that also includes native task management, team collaboration, and automation features.

Alternatives differ greatly in how they handle multi-project management. Tools like ClickUp provide integrated portfolio and task management, while platforms such as Kelloo focus solely on high-level forecasting without task execution.

Engineering and product teams should prioritize features like sprint-based capacity planning, seamless integrations with development tools like GitHub or GitLab, and velocity tracking to inform future resource allocation based on past performance.

Yes, AI can provide significant value by automating tasks that managers would otherwise do manually. It can save hours each week by generating workload summaries, predicting at-risk projects, and suggesting optimal task assignments based on skills and availability.