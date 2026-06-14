The Client Delivery Toolkit for Professional Services Teams

Consolidating docs, time, progress to goals, and follow-up means you no longer need to manually update every tool just to preserve context. One workspace keeps it intact across every dimension of a project.

It also solves the software spend problem: the more tools in your stack, the more subscriptions to pay for. Here's what the founder of Next Act Solutions has to say about this:

Set it up

• Pick one workspace as the single home for all client work

• Map your service lines into a clear hierarchy: a Space per practice area, Folders or Lists per client or engagement

• Move the scattered pieces in: tasks, docs, time tracking, and chat all live against the same work

• Set shared statuses and custom fields so every engagement looks and reads the same way

• Make it the only source of truth, then retire the side tools so work stops leaking back out

Skip the build

Use the Client Hub Template: A lightweight blend of PMO and CRM that keeps client projects and relationships in one central workspace, with 30 statuses and 12 automations already wired in.