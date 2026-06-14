The Client Delivery Toolkit for Professional Services Teams

The solution is to create one front door for new work:
A request comes in → the right owner gets pulled in → the kickoff checklist appears → scope, stakeholders, deadlines, and docs are all attached before the first internal handoff starts
At RT7 Digital, Onno Huyser rebuilt onboarding into a repeatable workflow.
Set it up
• Define scope, deliverables, and timelines up front so both sides sign off before any work begins
• Build one intake form with the required fields, so nothing starts without scope, owner, and key dates
• Auto-create the engagement and its kickoff tasks by service type the moment a form is submitted
• Attach a shared client brief doc to the work so context lives with the project
• Add a kickoff checklist covering scope, dates, owners, and client contacts
• Spin up a dashboard view for open onboarding items to keep track of progress
Alex Morgan's team runs client onboarding on automations and AI agents alongside the rest of their operations. AI Agents scan every incoming request, catch the gaps, and route it to the right owner before anyone touches it.
“ClickUp’s automations and AI agents are super powerful! I can set up automatic steps via logic or via AI prompts to run just about any action I can imagine. Today, we use it for everything internally: marketing, internal operations, client onboarding, project management, and OKRs.”
— Alex Morgan, Professional Services Lead on G2
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