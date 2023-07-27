Consulting Services

This template can help Consulting or Professional Services teams confidently collaborate with and keep clients happy, consistently deliver quality client work, and efficiently collaborate with internal teams and partners - all in one place. It includes workflows to assist with presale scoping, client engagements, and managing an entire portfolio of client projects.

Template Includes

    • +1
    • IN REVIEW, IN PROGRESS, OPEN, CLOSED
    • +2
    • CLOSED, OPEN, CANCELLED, IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD
    • +4
    • CANCELLED, OPEN, MORE INFO NEEDED, CLOSED, ON HOLD, PARTNER DELIVERY, IN PROGRESS

  • Spent
  • Link to Opportunity
  • ACV
  • CSM
  • PMO Item Type
  • Sales Rep
  • Schedule
  • Budget
  • Segment
  • Budget
  • Project Health
  • Service Offering
  • Stage
  • Scope

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Time estimates
  • Milestones
  • Custom fields
  • Remap dependencies
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Emails clickapp

  • Board
  • Process
  • My Work
  • Playbook
  • Workload
  • Box
  • Project Portfolio
  • Welcome!
  • List
