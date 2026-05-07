Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to capture and organize ideas with digital sticky notes. ClickUp's Notepad does everything this tool does and more, with seamless task conversion, rich formatting, global accessibility across all your workspaces, and team collaboration features.Learn more about ClickUp Notepad
SIMPLE VS. COMPLEX
See how instant, zero-friction sticky notes compare to heavyweight collaboration platforms.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Miro
|
Ideaflip
|
Canva
|Signup Required
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Time to First Note
|3 seconds
|2+ minutes
|2+ minutes
|2+ minutes
|Drag-and-Drop
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Color Customization
|6 colors
|Custom
|8 colors
|Custom
|Export
|PNG, CSV
|Paid only
|PNG
|PNG
|Data Privacy
|Local only
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Page Load Speed
|Instant
|5-8s
|4-6s
|6-10s