Sticky Notes Online

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Notepad

This free tool gives you a quick way to capture and organize ideas with digital sticky notes. ClickUp's Notepad does everything this tool does and more, with seamless task conversion, rich formatting, global accessibility across all your workspaces, and team collaboration features.

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FREE TOOL

Capture Ideas Instantly, Organize Effortlessly

Everything you need to brainstorm, organize, and export your ideas in one simple tool.

No signup, no friction

Click anywhere on the canvas and start typing. No account creation, no download, no waiting. Your ideas flow straight from your mind to the screen in under 3 seconds.

Color-code and organize visually

Choose from 6 vibrant colors to categorize your notes. Drag them around to group related ideas, create spatial hierarchies, or just arrange things the way your brain works best.

Export and save your work

Download your sticky note board as a PNG screenshot or CSV data file. Your notes stay private in your browser and can be exported whenever you need to share or archive them.
HOW IT WORKS

How to Use Sticky Notes

Simple tools for capturing ideas and organizing your thoughts.

Click anywhere on the canvas to create a new sticky note. Start typing immediately—no forms, no settings to configure, no learning curve. You can also press the 'N' key for even faster note creation.

Click anywhere on the canvas to create a new sticky note. Start typing immediately—no forms, no settings to configure, no learning curve. You can also press the 'N' key for even faster note creation.
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SIMPLE VS. COMPLEX

Free Sticky Notes vs. the Competition

See how instant, zero-friction sticky notes compare to heavyweight collaboration platforms.

Feature
Free
Miro
Ideaflip
Canva
Signup Required No Yes Yes Yes
Time to First Note 3 seconds 2+ minutes 2+ minutes 2+ minutes
Drag-and-Drop Yes Yes Yes Yes
Color Customization 6 colors Custom 8 colors Custom
Export PNG, CSV Paid only PNG PNG
Data Privacy Local only Cloud stored Cloud stored Cloud stored
Page Load Speed Instant 5-8s 4-6s 6-10s
Signup Required
ClickUp No
Miro Yes
Ideaflip Yes
Canva Yes
Time to First Note
ClickUp 3 seconds
Miro 2+ min
Ideaflip 2+ min
Canva 2+ min
Drag-and-Drop
ClickUp Yes
Miro Yes
Ideaflip Yes
Canva Yes
Color Customization
ClickUp 6 colors
Miro Custom
Ideaflip 8 colors
Canva Custom
Export
ClickUp PNG, CSV
Miro Paid
Ideaflip PNG
Canva PNG
Data Privacy
ClickUp Local only
Miro Cloud
Ideaflip Cloud
Canva Cloud
Page Load Speed
ClickUp Instant
Miro 5-8s
Ideaflip 4-6s
Canva 6-10s
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using the free sticky notes tool.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Turn brainstormed ideas into structured notes or project timelines.

Turn notes into structure Online Notepad Once you've brainstormed with sticky notes, move to a structured notepad with tabs, checklists, and rich formatting. Perfect for organizing ideas into actionable lists or detailed plans. Try it free
Schedule your ideas Gantt Chart Maker After capturing project ideas on sticky notes, visualize them as a timeline. Drag tasks into sequence, set durations, and export a professional Gantt chart to share with your team. Try it free
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