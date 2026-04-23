Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to capture a product vision board on your own, in your browser, without a signup. ClickUp's Vision Board Template does everything this tool does and more — real-time team collaboration, a Priority View to rank what to build first, a Product Vision Form View for structured intake, and native links into roadmaps, docs, and sprints so your vision turns into shipped work.Learn more about the ClickUp Vision Board Template
WHY THIS BEATS THE ALTERNATIVES
Every other "free" vision board gates the editor behind a signup. This one doesn't.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Miro
|
Confluence
|
Lucidspark
|Edit the board without signing up
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Roman Pichler's original five-section structure
|Exact match
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Inline Pichler checklist guidance
|Built-in
|No
|No
|No
|Instant PNG export
|One click
|Paid plan
|Paid plan
|Paid plan
|PDF export
|One click
|Paid plan
|Limited
|Paid plan
|Markdown export for PRDs
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Works fully offline once loaded
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Zero tracking, zero analytics
|Private
|Tracked
|Tracked
|Tracked