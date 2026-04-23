Product Vision Board Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Vision Board Template

This free tool gives you a quick way to capture a product vision board on your own, in your browser, without a signup. ClickUp's Vision Board Template does everything this tool does and more — real-time team collaboration, a Priority View to rank what to build first, a Product Vision Form View for structured intake, and native links into roadmaps, docs, and sprints so your vision turns into shipped work.

Learn more about the ClickUp Vision Board Template
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FREE TOOL · PRODUCT STRATEGY

Turn Product Vision Into Team Alignment

Capture the five things every product team needs to agree on — in one editable canvas, ready to export.

The full Pichler five-section canvas

Vision, Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals — the exact structure Roman Pichler introduced in 2012. Inline guidance and Pichler's published checklist live right next to each section so you get the framework right on the first pass.

Export to PNG, PDF, or Markdown in three clicks

Drop your board into a deck as a PNG, hand it to stakeholders as a PDF, or paste it straight into a PRD as Markdown. Every export is generated on your device — nothing is uploaded, nothing is stored on our servers.

No signup. No account. No friction.

Load the page and start typing. Your board autosaves to your browser's local storage so you can close the tab and come back to it — while your content stays private to you. Zero tracking, zero analytics, zero data collection.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything you need to build a sharp product vision board

A canvas designed around the way product teams actually align — structured, guided, and export-ready.

Fill in Vision at the top, then Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals across the bottom row. Each section has a placeholder prompt and a recommended length so your board stays concise and useful. The layout mirrors Pichler's original framework exactly, so anyone on your team already familiar with it can read your board at a glance.

Fill in Vision at the top, then Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals across the bottom row. Each section has a placeholder prompt and a recommended length so your board stays concise and useful. The layout mirrors Pichler's original framework exactly, so anyone on your team already familiar with it can read your board at a glance.
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Ready to turn your vision into shipped work?

A great vision board is a start. ClickUp connects your vision to roadmaps, tasks, docs, and sprints so the work actually gets done.
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WHY THIS BEATS THE ALTERNATIVES

Product Vision Board Maker vs. the Competition

Every other "free" vision board gates the editor behind a signup. This one doesn't.

Feature
Free
Miro
Confluence
Lucidspark
Edit the board without signing up Yes Account needed Account needed Account needed
Roman Pichler's original five-section structure Exact match Yes Yes Yes
Inline Pichler checklist guidance Built-in No No No
Instant PNG export One click Paid plan Paid plan Paid plan
PDF export One click Paid plan Limited Paid plan
Markdown export for PRDs Yes No No No
Works fully offline once loaded Yes No No No
Zero tracking, zero analytics Private Tracked Tracked Tracked
Edit the board without signing up
ClickUp Yes
Miro Account needed
Confluence Account needed
Lucidspark Account needed
Roman Pichler's original five-section structure
ClickUp Exact match
Miro Yes
Confluence Yes
Lucidspark Yes
Inline Pichler checklist guidance
ClickUp Built-in
Miro No
Confluence No
Lucidspark No
Instant PNG export
ClickUp One click
Miro Paid plan
Confluence Paid plan
Lucidspark Paid plan
PDF export
ClickUp One click
Miro Paid plan
Confluence Limited
Lucidspark Paid plan
Markdown export for PRDs
ClickUp Yes
Miro No
Confluence No
Lucidspark No
Works fully offline once loaded
ClickUp Yes
Miro No
Confluence No
Lucidspark No
Zero tracking, zero analytics
ClickUp Private
Miro Tracked
Confluence Tracked
Lucidspark Tracked
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything product managers ask before building a vision board with this tool.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

The tools product teams reach for next — from capturing raw ideas to sizing what to build.

Capture ideas first Online notepad Jot down user interviews, stakeholder quotes, and half-formed product ideas before you shape them into the five board sections. Autosaves to your browser so nothing gets lost between strategy sessions. Try it free
Turn vision into a timeline Gantt chart maker Once the vision board nails what you're building and why, plan the when with a drag-and-drop Gantt chart. Map the standout features from the Product section into a sequenced, exportable roadmap. Try it free
Size what you'll build Story point calculator Take the standout features from your vision board's Product section and get fast, consistent story point estimates. Move from strategy to a sized, sprint-ready backlog in one session. Try it free
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