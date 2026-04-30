Invoice Generator

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Forms

This free tool gives you a quick way to create one-off invoices. ClickUp's Forms and Docs do everything this tool does and more—with team collaboration, automated workflows, and client management built in. Perfect for teams that invoice clients regularly and need to track payment status, store invoice history, and collaborate on billing.

Learn more about ClickUp Forms and Docs for team invoicing
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FREE INVOICING TOOL

Bill Clients Faster, Get Paid Sooner

Everything you need to create professional invoices in seconds—no signup, no limits, completely free.

Create Invoices in Under 2 Minutes

Add your business details, itemize services, and download a professional PDF invoice. Auto-save keeps your work safe, and client history speeds up repeat invoicing.

Your Data Stays Private

Every invoice you create lives only in your browser. We never upload, store, or see your business data. No servers, no tracking, maximum privacy.

Works Everywhere You Do

Create invoices on your desktop, tablet, or phone. The responsive design adapts to any screen, so you can bill clients from anywhere, anytime.
POWERFUL FEATURES

What You Can Do With This Tool

Professional invoicing features designed for freelancers and small businesses.

Add unlimited line items with descriptions, quantities, and rates. Subtotals, taxes, and discounts calculate automatically. No spreadsheet formulas, no manual math—just accurate totals every time.

Add unlimited line items with descriptions, quantities, and rates. Subtotals, taxes, and discounts calculate automatically. No spreadsheet formulas, no manual math—just accurate totals every time.
ClickUp

Ready to Automate Your Invoicing?

If you're invoicing clients regularly, ClickUp Forms can automate client intake, payment tracking, and team collaboration—all in one place.
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SIDE BY SIDE

Invoice Generator vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free invoice generator stacks up against other tools.

Feature
Free
Invoice Generator
Invoice Simple
QuickBooks
Signup Required No No Yes Yes
Unlimited Invoices Yes Yes Limited Limited
Client-Side Only Yes No No No
Logo Upload Yes Yes Yes Yes
Multi-Currency 25+ Limited Yes Yes
Auto-Save Drafts Yes No Yes Yes
Mobile Optimized Yes Partial Yes Yes
Privacy Guarantee Yes No No No
Signup Required
ClickUp No
Invoice Generator No
Invoice Simple Yes
QuickBooks Yes
Unlimited Invoices
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator Yes
Invoice Simple Limited
QuickBooks Limited
Client-Side Only
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator No
Invoice Simple No
QuickBooks No
Logo Upload
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator Yes
Invoice Simple Yes
QuickBooks Yes
Multi-Currency
ClickUp 25+
Invoice Generator Limited
Invoice Simple Yes
QuickBooks Yes
Auto-Save Drafts
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator No
Invoice Simple Yes
QuickBooks Yes
Mobile Optimized
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator Partial
Invoice Simple Yes
QuickBooks Yes
Privacy Guarantee
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator No
Invoice Simple No
QuickBooks No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating invoices with ClickUp's free tool.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

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