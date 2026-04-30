Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create one-off invoices. ClickUp's Forms and Docs do everything this tool does and more—with team collaboration, automated workflows, and client management built in. Perfect for teams that invoice clients regularly and need to track payment status, store invoice history, and collaborate on billing.Learn more about ClickUp Forms and Docs for team invoicing
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See how ClickUp's free invoice generator stacks up against other tools.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Invoice Generator
|
Invoice Simple
|
QuickBooks
|Signup Required
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Unlimited Invoices
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|Limited
|Client-Side Only
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Logo Upload
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Multi-Currency
|25+
|Limited
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-Save Drafts
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile Optimized
|Yes
|Partial
|Yes
|Yes
|Privacy Guarantee
|Yes
|No
|No
|No