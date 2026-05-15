Also available in ClickUp
This free ER diagram maker gives you a quick way to visualize database schemas for individual projects. ClickUp's Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, infinite canvas, task linking, and seamless integration with your project management workflow. Use this free tool for solo work. Upgrade to Whiteboards when your team needs to diagram together.Learn more about ClickUp's Whiteboards feature
SEE HOW WE COMPARE
No signup walls. No feature limits. Just the fastest path from idea to diagram.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Lucidchart
|
dbdiagram.io
|
SmartDraw
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Yes
|Account needed
|Visual drag-and-drop
|Yes
|Yes
|Code only
|Yes
|Mobile-optimized
|Touch-enabled
|Desktop-first
|Desktop-first
|Desktop-first
|Export to PNG/SVG
|Free
|Paid only
|Yes
|Trial only
|Crow's foot notation
|Built-in
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-built templates
|4 templates
|Library
|No
|Yes
|Client-side privacy
|100%
|Server-stored
|Yes
|Server-stored