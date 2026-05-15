Create ER Diagram Online

Entity Relationship Diagram Maker

Also available in ClickUp

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This free ER diagram maker gives you a quick way to visualize database schemas for individual projects. ClickUp's Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, infinite canvas, task linking, and seamless integration with your project management workflow. Use this free tool for solo work. Upgrade to Whiteboards when your team needs to diagram together.

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DATABASE DESIGN

Build Better Databases

Visualize your data structure before writing a single line of SQL

No Account. No Download. Just Start.

Click to add entities, drag to connect relationships, export when you're done. The fastest path from idea to diagram with zero friction—no signup walls, no tutorial videos, no feature gates.

Designed for Beginners and Pros

Crow's foot notation is built in, primary and foreign keys are one click away, and templates give you a running start. Whether you're a student learning databases or a developer sketching a new schema, the tool adapts to you.

Your Data Stays Yours

100% client-side means your diagrams never touch a server. Export to PNG for documentation, SVG for design tools, or JSON to save your work—all processed locally in your browser.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Create ER Diagrams

From entities and attributes to relationships and exports, all the essentials in one place

Click anywhere on the canvas to add an entity rectangle. Double-click to name it—User, Product, Order, whatever your schema needs. Drag entities around to organize your layout. Select and delete with keyboard shortcuts. It's as intuitive as sketching on paper.

Click anywhere on the canvas to add an entity rectangle. Double-click to name it—User, Product, Order, whatever your schema needs. Drag entities around to organize your layout. Select and delete with keyboard shortcuts. It's as intuitive as sketching on paper.
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SEE HOW WE COMPARE

Free ER Diagram Maker vs. the Competition

No signup walls. No feature limits. Just the fastest path from idea to diagram.

Feature
Free
Lucidchart
dbdiagram.io
SmartDraw
No signup required Yes Account needed Yes Account needed
Visual drag-and-drop Yes Yes Code only Yes
Mobile-optimized Touch-enabled Desktop-first Desktop-first Desktop-first
Export to PNG/SVG Free Paid only Yes Trial only
Crow's foot notation Built-in Yes Yes Yes
Pre-built templates 4 templates Library No Yes
Client-side privacy 100% Server-stored Yes Server-stored
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Account needed
dbdiagram.io Yes
SmartDraw Account needed
Visual drag-and-drop
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Yes
dbdiagram.io Code only
SmartDraw Yes
Mobile-optimized
ClickUp Touch-enabled
Lucidchart Desktop-first
dbdiagram.io Desktop-first
SmartDraw Desktop-first
Export to PNG/SVG
ClickUp Free
Lucidchart Paid only
dbdiagram.io Yes
SmartDraw Trial only
Crow's foot notation
ClickUp Built-in
Lucidchart Yes
dbdiagram.io Yes
SmartDraw Yes
Pre-built templates
ClickUp 4 templates
Lucidchart Library
dbdiagram.io No
SmartDraw Yes
Client-side privacy
ClickUp 100%
Lucidchart Server-stored
dbdiagram.io Yes
SmartDraw Server-stored
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating entity-relationship diagrams

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

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