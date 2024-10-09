10 Meilleures applications de planning de travail pour les Teams en 2024 (gratuites & ; payantes)

In modern workplaces, teams are continually seeking innovative ways to boost productivity, streamline communication, and ensure seamless coordination. Scheduling apps are the ultimate solution to tame this work schedule chaos and optimize team-wide efficiency.
From seamless task assignments and real-time updates to smart notifications and integration capabilities, our curated work schedule app list ensures you’ll find the perfect match for your team’s workflow.
With that in mind, we’ve put together this comprehensive roundup of the 10 most powerful and user-friendly work schedule apps designed to cater to all your team management needs.
What Should You Look for in Work Schedule Apps?
When it comes to selecting the right work schedule app for your team, there are several key factors to consider to ensure seamless integration into your workflow.
- Ease of use: A complex work schedule app with a steep learning curve can hinder productivity and cause frustration among team members
- Robust communication features: Effective team collaboration to customize employee scheduling requirements with ease.
Adopting a project scheduling tool like ClickUp will take your company’s efficiency to another level and improve overall productivity!
ClickUp best features
- With ClickUp’s Calendar view On ClickUp, team members can set reminders ClickUp seamlessly integrates with Google Calendar and other tools that simplify time planning Humanity is a scheduling platform used by over 175,000 businesses as a stand-alone solution for managing business operations , like handling the scheduling process, labor costs, shifts, availability, and day-off requests.
Acquired by TCP software in 2020, Humanity helps leaders monitor labor costs and manage compliance risks. The app also empowers workers to plan their time, trade shifts, and request time off efficiently.
Humanity best features
- Demand-driven solutions to schedule employees
- Customizable rules and instant conflict warnings to ensure labor law compliance
- Mobile shift management for on-the-go scheduling and shift tracking
- Integrations with top scheduling apps, human capital management (HCM) platforms, and calendar apps Due to the emerging demands for worker-friendly scheduling software, Shiftboard is maximizing the employee scheduling process by facilitating shift coverage and increasing all-around efficiency for companies. Founded in 2008, the work schedule app focuses on helping organizations build a flexible workforce and schedule shifts for maximum coverage and satisfied employees.
Shiftboard ScheduleFlex best features
- Enables flexible schedule automation
- Offers efficient labor demand planning tools
- Provides leave and timesheet management solutions
- Agile change management and proactive worker engagement functionalities
- Connects with third-party platforms using flat-file, open API, and pre-built integration systems
- Intelligent scheduling suggestions by an optimization engine
- Employee scheduling software ROI calculator
Shiftboard ScheduleFlex limitations
- Shifts do not automatically update themselves without refreshing severally
- Difficulty in scheduling longer hour shifts
- Creating custom reports can prove a bit difficult compared to other work scheduling apps
Shiftboard ScheduleFlex pricing
- Enterprise: Request a demo to speak to the Shiftboard ScheduleFlex team and get a quote
- Enterprise Plus: Request a demo to speak to the Shiftboard ScheduleFlex team and get a quote
Shiftboard ScheduleFlex customer ratings
- G2: 4.6/5 (50+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.4/5 (200+ reviews)
4. FindMyShift
via FindMyShift FindMyShift is a work schedule tool that helps organizations manage shift requests, communicate, and manage staff from anywhere. The app is helpful for attendance tracking, shift scheduling, tracking labor costs, team collaboration, and more.
FindMyShift best features
- Automated reminders and shift notifications to make it easy to juggle multiple employee schedules
- Time-tracking feature
to track employee hours
- Request time off easily on FindMyShift
- Drag-and-drop scheduling process is available
FindMyShift limitations
- Steep learning curve
- Additional spreadsheet extensions may be needed occasionally to optimize schedules
- Incompatibility with Apple devices
FindMyShift pricing
- Free: $0
- Starter: $21/team/month
- Business: $33/team/month
- Enterprise: $59/team/month
FindMyShift customer ratings
- G2: 4.8/5 (2+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.6/5 (800+ reviews)
5. Deputy
via Deputy Deputy makes it easy to communicate workload , schedule employees, and stay organized. The software streamlines the administrative work in just a few clicks so you and your team can focus on the work that matters.
Deputy best features
- Seamlessly integrates with multiple POS, HR, payroll, and employee scheduling software
- Mobile app version for on-the-go employee scheduling
- Intuitive interface that makes employee scheduling a breeze
- Real-time communication among teams
- Timesheet and time clock tools for shift scheduling
- Offers 31-day free trial
Deputy limitations
- Non-user friendly color palette, which can cause strain to the eyes
- Revenue-based scheduling feature has glitches from time-to-time
Deputy pricing
- Scheduling: $3.50/user/month
- Time & attendance: $3.50/user/month
- Premium: $4.90/user/month
- Enterprise: Contact sales or customer support for tailored pricing
Deputy customer ratings
- G2: 4.6/5 (240+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.6/5 (680+ reviews)
6. ZoomShift
via ZoomShift ZoomShift is an employee scheduling app that is transforming the way businesses manage their employees. With features for automating time-off requests, timetables, and shift roasters, managers who use this scheduling app save time compared to manually performing these tasks.
ZoomShift best features
- Shift plan and swap easily
- It has a mobile scheduling app version
- Create and manage worker’s schedules simultaneously
- Alarm reminders for meetings
- Robust free trial
- Time clock functionality
ZoomShift limitations
- Not many customizable features compared to other employee scheduling apps
- No free plan is available for this scheduling app
ZoomShift pricing
- Starter: $2/team member/month
- Premium: $4/team member/month
- Enterprise: Schedule a demo to request custom pricing
ZoomShift customer ratings
- G2: 4.8/5 (10+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (90+ reviews)
7. Calendly
via Calendly Calendly is a work scheduling app that helps teams plan and schedule meetings efficiently. The app lets people book meetings easily by checking employee availability on the other party’s calendar, reducing the back-and-forth emails in search of the perfect time. Calendly also allows users to limit the number of scheduled events for the day, add buffer time, and control meeting lengths.
Calendly best features
- Customized scheduling links
- Seamless integrations with various work tools
like Zoom, Salesforce, Hubspot, and more
- Ability to adjust meetings based on employee availability
- Ease of booking meetings via a shared calendar
- Strong integration with Google Calendar
- Free trial and free basic plan available
Calendly limitations
- Some features are unavailable on the mobile version
- Difficulty in editing one-off meetings
Calendly pricing
- Basic: Always free
- Essential: $8/seat/month
- Professional: $12/seat/month
- Teams: $16/seat/month
Calendly customer ratings
- G2: 4.7/5 ( 1800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.7/5 (2700+ reviews)
8. WorkTime
via WorkTime WorkTime is a work schedule app that prioritizes employee privacy while tracking team activities and monitoring success seamlessly. With WorkTime, employers can improve productivity tracking and create an in-office ambiance regardless of distance barriers.
WorkTime best features
- Idle and active time monitoring for employees
- Affordable pricing compared to other scheduling apps
- Enhances employee privacy by preventing screenshots and content recording of the calendar app
- Leaderboard reports for increasing employee engagement
- Activity tracking—especially for remote workers
WorkTime limitations
- Steep learning curve
- Customizing employee work schedule reports may prove difficult
WorkTime pricing
- Free: $0
- Basic: $5.99/month/employee
- Premium: $7.99/month/employee
- Enterprise: $9.99/month/employee
WorkTime customer ratings
- G2: 4.6/5 (15+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.2/5 (70+ reviews)
9. Sling
via Sling Sling is an employee scheduling app that helps organizations track their employees’ shifts, increase productivity and reduce absenteeism. With its in-house team communication feature, your employees are set to record a significant spike in productivity.
Sling best features
- In-app messaging for team members
- Super intuitive platform
- Ease of task delegation
- Tracking employee work time seamlessly
Sling limitations
- Overload of notifications
- Difficulty in filtering conversations
Sling pricing
- Free: $0
- Premium: $1.70/user/month
- Business: $3.40/user/month
Sling customer ratings
- G2: 4.4/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.6/5 (130+ reviews)
10. 7shifts
via 7shifts 7Shifts is a scheduling app for restaurants to function more effectively with intuitive scheduling and time-tracking to streamline communication and optimize results. 7Shifts acts as an all-in-one restaurant employee management platform —from staff hiring and training to work scheduling and management.
7shifts best features
- In-app communication
- Responsive customer support
- Trackable employee schedules
- Ease of scheduling shifts and time-off requests
7shifts limitations
- No edit button
- Limited work schedule features on the free plan
7shifts pricing
- Comp: Free
- Entrée: $29.99/month/location (maximum of 30 employees)
- The Works: $69.99/month/location for unlimited employees
- Gourmet: $135/month/location for unlimited employees
7shifts customer ratings
- G2: 4.5/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.7/5 (1100+ reviews)
Adopt a Work Schedule App to Boost Your Team’s Productivity
In the realm of work scheduling apps, ClickUp is king! Its intuitive interface simplifies tasks, ensures seamless collaboration, and enables unparalleled work scheduling. With ClickUp, organizations are able to unleash productivity and workflow harmony. Get started with ClickUp today !