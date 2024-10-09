10 Meilleures applications de planning de travail pour les Teams en 2024 (gratuites & ; payantes)

In modern workplaces, teams are continually seeking innovative ways to boost productivity, streamline communication, and ensure seamless coordination. Scheduling apps are the ultimate solution to tame this work schedule chaos and optimize team-wide efficiency.

From seamless task assignments and real-time updates to smart notifications and integration capabilities, our curated work schedule app list ensures you’ll find the perfect match for your team’s workflow.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this comprehensive roundup of the 10 most powerful and user-friendly work schedule apps designed to cater to all your team management needs.

What Should You Look for in Work Schedule Apps?

When it comes to selecting the right work schedule app for your team, there are several key factors to consider to ensure seamless integration into your workflow.

Ease of use: A complex work schedule app with a steep learning curve can hinder productivity and cause frustration among team members

Robust communication features: Effective team collaboration to customize employee scheduling requirements with ease.

ClickUp best features

Humanity is a scheduling platform used by over 175,000 businesses as a stand-alone solution for managing business operations , like handling the scheduling process, labor costs, shifts, availability, and day-off requests.

Acquired by TCP software in 2020, Humanity helps leaders monitor labor costs and manage compliance risks. The app also empowers workers to plan their time, trade shifts, and request time off efficiently.

Humanity best features

Demand-driven solutions to schedule employees

Customizable rules and instant conflict warnings to ensure labor law compliance

Mobile shift management for on-the-go scheduling and shift tracking

Integrations with top scheduling apps, human capital management (HCM) platforms, and calendar apps Due to the emerging demands for worker-friendly scheduling software, Shiftboard is maximizing the employee scheduling process by facilitating shift coverage and increasing all-around efficiency for companies. Founded in 2008, the work schedule app focuses on helping organizations build a flexible workforce and schedule shifts for maximum coverage and satisfied employees.

Shiftboard ScheduleFlex best features

Enables flexible schedule automation

Offers efficient labor demand planning tools

Provides leave and timesheet management solutions

Agile change management and proactive worker engagement functionalities

Connects with third-party platforms using flat-file, open API, and pre-built integration systems

Intelligent scheduling suggestions by an optimization engine

Employee scheduling software ROI calculator

Shiftboard ScheduleFlex limitations

Shifts do not automatically update themselves without refreshing severally

Difficulty in scheduling longer hour shifts

Creating custom reports can prove a bit difficult compared to other work scheduling apps

Shiftboard ScheduleFlex pricing

Enterprise: Request a demo to speak to the Shiftboard ScheduleFlex team and get a quote

Request a demo to speak to the Shiftboard ScheduleFlex team and get a quote Enterprise Plus: Request a demo to speak to the Shiftboard ScheduleFlex team and get a quote

Shiftboard ScheduleFlex customer ratings

G2: 4.6/5 (50+ reviews)

4.6/5 (50+ reviews) Capterra: 4.4/5 (200+ reviews)

4. FindMyShift

via FindMyShift FindMyShift is a work schedule tool that helps organizations manage shift requests, communicate, and manage staff from anywhere. The app is helpful for attendance tracking, shift scheduling, tracking labor costs, team collaboration, and more.

FindMyShift best features

Automated reminders and shift notifications to make it easy to juggle multiple employee schedules

Time-tracking feature

to track employee hours

to track employee hours Request time off easily on FindMyShift

Drag-and-drop scheduling process is available

FindMyShift limitations

Steep learning curve

Additional spreadsheet extensions may be needed occasionally to optimize schedules

Incompatibility with Apple devices

FindMyShift pricing

Free: $0

$0 Starter: $21/team/month

$21/team/month Business: $33/team/month

$33/team/month Enterprise: $59/team/month

FindMyShift customer ratings

G2: 4.8/5 (2+ reviews)

4.8/5 (2+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (800+ reviews)

5. Deputy

via Deputy Deputy makes it easy to communicate workload , schedule employees, and stay organized. The software streamlines the administrative work in just a few clicks so you and your team can focus on the work that matters.

Deputy best features

Seamlessly integrates with multiple POS, HR, payroll, and employee scheduling software

Mobile app version for on-the-go employee scheduling

Intuitive interface that makes employee scheduling a breeze

Real-time communication among teams

Timesheet and time clock tools for shift scheduling

Offers 31-day free trial

Deputy limitations

Non-user friendly color palette, which can cause strain to the eyes

Revenue-based scheduling feature has glitches from time-to-time

Deputy pricing

Scheduling: $3.50/user/month

$3.50/user/month Time & attendance: $3.50/user/month

$3.50/user/month Premium: $4.90/user/month

$4.90/user/month Enterprise: Contact sales or customer support for tailored pricing

Deputy customer ratings

G2: 4.6/5 (240+ reviews)

4.6/5 (240+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (680+ reviews)

6. ZoomShift

via ZoomShift ZoomShift is an employee scheduling app that is transforming the way businesses manage their employees. With features for automating time-off requests, timetables, and shift roasters, managers who use this scheduling app save time compared to manually performing these tasks.

ZoomShift best features

Shift plan and swap easily

It has a mobile scheduling app version

Create and manage worker’s schedules simultaneously

Alarm reminders for meetings

Robust free trial

Time clock functionality

ZoomShift limitations

Not many customizable features compared to other employee scheduling apps

No free plan is available for this scheduling app

ZoomShift pricing

Starter: $2/team member/month

$2/team member/month Premium: $4/team member/month

$4/team member/month Enterprise: Schedule a demo to request custom pricing

ZoomShift customer ratings

G2: 4.8/5 (10+ reviews)

4.8/5 (10+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (90+ reviews)

7. Calendly

via Calendly Calendly is a work scheduling app that helps teams plan and schedule meetings efficiently. The app lets people book meetings easily by checking employee availability on the other party’s calendar, reducing the back-and-forth emails in search of the perfect time. Calendly also allows users to limit the number of scheduled events for the day, add buffer time, and control meeting lengths.

Calendly best features

Customized scheduling links

Seamless integrations with various work tools

like Zoom, Salesforce, Hubspot, and more

like Zoom, Salesforce, Hubspot, and more Ability to adjust meetings based on employee availability

Ease of booking meetings via a shared calendar

Strong integration with Google Calendar

Free trial and free basic plan available

Calendly limitations

Some features are unavailable on the mobile version

Difficulty in editing one-off meetings

Calendly pricing

Basic: Always free

Always free Essential: $8/seat/month

$8/seat/month Professional: $12/seat/month

$12/seat/month Teams: $16/seat/month

Calendly customer ratings

G2: 4.7/5 ( 1800+ reviews)

4.7/5 ( 1800+ reviews) Capterra: 4.7/5 (2700+ reviews)

8. WorkTime

via WorkTime WorkTime is a work schedule app that prioritizes employee privacy while tracking team activities and monitoring success seamlessly. With WorkTime, employers can improve productivity tracking and create an in-office ambiance regardless of distance barriers.

WorkTime best features

Idle and active time monitoring for employees

Affordable pricing compared to other scheduling apps

Enhances employee privacy by preventing screenshots and content recording of the calendar app

Leaderboard reports for increasing employee engagement

Activity tracking—especially for remote workers

WorkTime limitations

Steep learning curve

Customizing employee work schedule reports may prove difficult

WorkTime pricing

Free: $0

$0 Basic: $5.99/month/employee

$5.99/month/employee Premium: $7.99/month/employee

$7.99/month/employee Enterprise: $9.99/month/employee

WorkTime customer ratings

G2: 4.6/5 (15+ reviews)

4.6/5 (15+ reviews) Capterra: 4.2/5 (70+ reviews)

9. Sling

via Sling Sling is an employee scheduling app that helps organizations track their employees’ shifts, increase productivity and reduce absenteeism. With its in-house team communication feature, your employees are set to record a significant spike in productivity.

Sling best features

In-app messaging for team members

Super intuitive platform

Ease of task delegation

Tracking employee work time seamlessly

Sling limitations

Overload of notifications

Difficulty in filtering conversations

Sling pricing

Free: $0

$0 Premium: $1.70/user/month

$1.70/user/month Business: $3.40/user/month

Sling customer ratings

G2: 4.4/5 (80+ reviews)

4.4/5 (80+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (130+ reviews)

10. 7shifts

via 7shifts 7Shifts is a scheduling app for restaurants to function more effectively with intuitive scheduling and time-tracking to streamline communication and optimize results. 7Shifts acts as an all-in-one restaurant employee management platform —from staff hiring and training to work scheduling and management.

7shifts best features

In-app communication

Responsive customer support

Trackable employee schedules

Ease of scheduling shifts and time-off requests

7shifts limitations

No edit button

Limited work schedule features on the free plan

7shifts pricing

Comp: Free

Free Entrée: $29.99/month/location (maximum of 30 employees)

$29.99/month/location (maximum of 30 employees) The Works: $69.99/month/location for unlimited employees

$69.99/month/location for unlimited employees Gourmet: $135/month/location for unlimited employees

7shifts customer ratings

G2: 4.5/5 (90+ reviews)

4.5/5 (90+ reviews) Capterra: 4.7/5 (1100+ reviews)

Adopt a Work Schedule App to Boost Your Team’s Productivity

In the realm of work scheduling apps, ClickUp is king! Its intuitive interface simplifies tasks, ensures seamless collaboration, and enables unparalleled work scheduling. With ClickUp, organizations are able to unleash productivity and workflow harmony. Get started with ClickUp today !