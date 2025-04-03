les 10 meilleures communautés de chefs de produit à rejoindre pour développer son réseau

Product management can feel like a solo trek up a steep mountain—one wrong step, and you’re scrambling to regain your footing.

But what if you didn’t have to face every product management challenge alone?

Across the globe, experienced product managers have come together to form vibrant communities—spaces where they share their stories, strategies, and battle-tested tips.

From product management resources to career-changing connections, these groups can help you sharpen your product management skills and expand your horizons.

Imagine getting real insights from someone who’s already conquered the challenges you’re facing now. Or brainstorming with peers to discover fresh collaboration styles and industry trends. The right community might even lead you to that dream PM job you’ve been eyeing.

So, let’s look at the best product manager communities you can join today!

⏰ 60-Second Summary Product manager communities are essential for navigating the evolving landscape of product management

They offer a wealth of support, insights, and resources, helping product managers connect with peers who understand their challenges

These communities provide networking opportunities, access to knowledge and best practices, peer support, exclusive tools, and a sense of belonging

They keep members updated on product management trends and offer various platforms to stay connected, such as online forums, Slack groups, and local meetups

Notable communities include r/productmanagement , Product Coalition , and Mind the Product

Engaging with these communities involves active participation, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, enhancing career growth and job satisfaction

Tools like ClickUp can further streamline collaboration and task management within these communities, offering features that integrate seamlessly with platforms like Slack to enhance productivity

Why Product Manager Communities Matter

Product management is constantly evolving, and handling everything from strategy and market research to team collaboration can feel overwhelming.

That’s where product manager communities come in—they’re a goldmine of support, insights, and resources to help you grow and stay ahead of the game.

Being part of one means connecting with product management professionals who genuinely understand your challenges. You can swap ideas, pick up best practices, and get advice from those who have been in your shoes. These communities also keep you in the loop on the latest trends, tools, and tech shaping the industry.

Benefits of being part of a product manager community

Let’s take a look at some of the other benefits of being a part of a product manager community:

Networking opportunities: Connect with fellow product managers, industry experts, and thought leaders, opening doors to mentorship, job opportunities, and collaborations that can accelerate your career growth

Access to knowledge and best practices: Gain valuable insights through case studies, webinars, exclusive management videos, and whitepapers, keeping you updated on industry trends, product management principles, and proven strategies

Peer support and problem-solving: Tap into a network of product managers who offer advice, share experiences, and provide feedback on challenges like resource constraints and stakeholder negotiations, helping you navigate real-world complexities

🧠 Fun Fact: 63% of product managers report that peer recommendations are their most trusted source when selecting new tools.

Exclusive tools and resources : Access templates, frameworks, and roadmaps to streamline product management tasks, boost efficiency, and get early access to the latest industry tools

A sense of belonging : Join a community that understands the challenges of product management, offering support, shared experiences, and a sense of connection that enhances job satisfaction and work-life balance

Staying ahead of industry trends: Keep up with evolving product management practices, tools, and market trends, ensuring you remain competitive and adapt to the latest industry advancements

👀 Did You Know? The first known product manager role dates back to 1931! It started with a memo created by Neil H. McElroy at Procter & Gamble to focus on brand development.

Types of Product Manager Communities

Product managers (PMs) can join various communities to share knowledge, network, and advance their careers. These communities cater to different needs, offering advice, inspiration, or opportunities to connect with other PMs.

Here are some common types of product manager communities:

Online forums and discussion boards : Platforms like Reddit or specialized forums where product managers share experiences, ask questions, and discuss industry trends

Slack and Discord communities : Real-time chat groups designed for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among product managers worldwide

Local meetups and networking groups : In-person gatherings that foster regional connections, often organized through platforms like Meetup

Professional associations : Organizations such as the Association of International Product Marketing & Management (AIPMM) provide resources, certifications, and events

Social media groups : A Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn community where product professionals can follow, connect, and interact with peers and influencers

Educational platforms and courses : Communities built around learning platforms like Coursera, Reforge, or Product School often include forums and networking opportunities

Corporate networks : Internal communities within companies where product managers collaborate, share insights, and develop best practices

Event-based communities: Groups formed around conferences, hackathons, or product management events like Mind the Product or ProductCamp

Top 10 Product Manager Communities to Join

There are plenty of communities that can provide valuable insights and opportunities for any product manager looking to stay ahead, network with peers in modern software teams, or learn new tactics.

Here’s a rundown of the best places where product managers can share knowledge, learn, and grow.

1. r/productmanagement

If you’re looking for quick answers to your product management questions, the r/productmanagement subreddit is one of the top places to be. This community has over 155,000 members and is an excellent resource for getting direct feedback from fellow product managers.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, the community is filled with experts offering insights on product management strategies and job search tips. The subreddit has plenty of bookmarked resources to help new PMs get up to speed, making it an ideal starting point for anyone trying to break into product management.

You can expect fast responses, diverse opinions, and up-to-date discussions about the latest trends in the field. It’s where you can find support, advice, and help tackling your biggest PM challenges.

2. Product Coalition

via Product Coalition

Founded by Jay Stansell, Product Coalition is one of the largest and most active free communities for product managers. Originally a Medium publication, it’s now a major hub where thousands of PMs exchange ideas daily.

With a vast collection of articles covering all aspects of product management, Product Coalition has become a go-to for PMs looking to improve their skills.

The community also includes a Slack channel where members can connect, discuss product management strategies, and submit their own content for publication. It’s a great platform for networking and learning, especially for PMs looking to share their experiences or gain feedback from others in the field.

3. Mind the Product

via Mind the Product

Mind the Product is widely recognized as one of the best product management communities. With over 60,000 members, this network offers a wealth of resources, including articles, meetups, and training workshops.

Mind the Product stands out for hosting one of the largest annual product management conferences. It brings together global product industry thought leaders and practitioners to share cutting-edge strategies and insights.

The community also offers specialized training programs covering basic product skills and advanced techniques tailored for product managers. Moreover, members get instant access to the latest and most relevant information in the field.

4. Product Hive

via Product Hive

An entirely volunteer-led initiative, Product Hive is focused on creating opportunities to learn, contribute, and connect. With chapters across the U. S. and its hub in Utah, it offers a mentor program, job board, and Slack community for product managers, strategists, designers, and leaders.

The initiative also hosts lectures, workshops, and other events—often free or at minimal cost—perfect for product management, strategy, and design professionals.

5. Product School Slack Community

via Product School Slack Community

The Product School Slack Community is another excellent resource for anyone looking to grow in their product management career. With over 100,000 members, the Product School community is active and filled with current and aspiring product managers.

It offers valuable resources such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with industry experts, career guidance, and support for interview preparation. The community is divided into 26 local channels, where PMs can connect with peers, share tips, and discuss professional goals.

Product School also offers exclusive access to courses and workshops that help you advance your career. Whether you’re looking for job search tips or guidance on finding a business mentor, this community is an excellent resource for PMs at all stages of their careers.

6. Lean Product Meetup

via Lean Product Meetup

The Lean Product Meetup is perfect for anyone interested in learning best practices for creating successful products. This group offers expert-led sessions on various topics, such as product strategies, UX design, and data analytics.

The community brings PMs, developers, and startup founders together to learn and exchange knowledge about Lean methodologies. Joining Lean Product Meetup is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest tools and techniques for building successful products.

It’s also an excellent opportunity to network with industry leaders like Dan Olsen and Casey Winters, who regularly speak at events.

👀 Did You Know: Some product manager communities offer ‘Fail Fests,’ where members gather to discuss product failures —not to wallow, but to share insights and discover what didn’t work, why, and how to avoid similar pitfalls. These events have become vital for rapid professional growth.

7. Blacks In Technology

via Blacks In Technology

Blacks In Technology is a community dedicated to increasing the representation of black men and women in technology. The community includes various chapters across the U. S. ; you can even start your own. It is a great place to network with other professionals, share stories, and uplift black voices in the tech industry.

For PMs, Blacks In Technology provides opportunities to tackle diversity in the tech world and access job listings through their regularly updated jobs portal. It’s also a place for networking, where you can meet other PMs who share your values and experiences.

8. CodeBuddies

via CodeBuddies

If you’re a technical product manager or someone from a non-technical background looking to build coding skills, CodeBuddies is a community worth checking out. This open-source community is focused on helping people learn to code and improve their technical abilities.

One of CodeBuddies’ most unique features is its 24/7 Silent Coworking sessions, which allow you to work on your projects alongside others in a focused environment.

Whether you’re trying to learn new technical skills or simply want a distraction-free space to code, this community provides the support you need.

9. r/technology

r/technology is a general tech community on Reddit where people from all areas of the tech world share news and insights. For creative product managers, this is an excellent place to identify and understand emerging technologies that may impact your product strategy.

PMs can also engage with the community for feedback on potential product ideas or challenges.

The subreddit organizes content by category, making browsing specific topics related to tech innovations easier.

10. Women In Product

via Women In Product

Founded in 2016, Women In Product works to create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry. The group is dedicated to supporting women and non-binary individuals in product management.

It offers various resources, including events, webinars, female-focused job boards, and mentorship programs, designed to help women PMs reach their professional development goals for work.

With over 30,000 members, Women In Product offers a dynamic network where members can connect, collaborate, and empower each other. It’s a great place to find a career mentor or participate in leadership workshops to help you grow your PM career.

This community values diverse perspectives and strives to ensure every voice is heard in product management.

📖 Also Read: Customer Discovery Questions to Fully Understand Your Market and Product Potential

How to Engage with a Product Manager Community

Engaging with a product manager community requires consistent participation and a thoughtful approach. These spaces thrive on collaboration, making your contributions essential for creating meaningful connections and gaining valuable insights.

Here’s how to approach it with a focus on actionable steps:

Participate in knowledge-sharing : Discuss backlog prioritization, sprint planning, and roadmap visualization. Share strategies, seek feedback, and explore tools like Gantt charts or Kanban boards

Solve specific problems : Troubleshoot product operations challenges, from CI/CD pipeline configuration to workflow optimization, leveraging community expertise for effective solutions

Discuss emerging trends : Stay ahead by exploring AI in user analytics, automation in QA testing, and case studies on tools like ClickUp to see how they’re shaping product development

Analyze tools and software : Get peer feedback on platforms, comparing features like OKR tracking, user journey mapping, and API compatibility to uncover hidden pros and cons

Collaborate on templates and frameworks: Share and refine templates for product specs, risk assessments, and sprint retrospectives, tailoring them to industry-specific compliance needs

📖 Also Read: Free Product Management Templates

Maximize the Value of Product Manager Communities

ClickUp, the everything app for work, helps product managers maximize the value of their communities by centralizing discussions, resources, and tasks in one place.

With ClickUp’s Product Management Solution, you can seamlessly collaborate on community-driven projects, even if they are hosted on different platforms.

It integrates smoothly with tools like Slack, expanding its capabilities to include task creation, assignment, project updates, performance tracking, and more.

Integrate ClickUp with Slack

For teams already using Slack, ClickUp’s Slack Integration brings additional project management power to your existing setup, making collaboration even more efficient.

Easily create new ClickUp tasks directly from your Slack feed in any channel by typing /ClickUp new with the ClickUp Slack Integration

Here’s how the ClickUp-Slack integration boosts productivity:

Rich task previews: Share tasks as links in Slack as detailed snippets with due dates, assignees, and progress updates

Effortless task management: Manage Manage ClickUp Tasks directly from Slack by adjusting due dates, priorities, and statuses without switching apps

Seamless task creation: Convert any Slack message into a ClickUp Task with a single click. Capture ideas, action items, and decisions from your conversations

Real-time visibility: Get instant updates on task creation, comments, and status changes via notifications in your selected Slack channels

Track time spent and progress made on community tasks

Assign tasks and set priorities to ensure deadlines are met efficiently for community initiatives with ClickUp Tasks

Turn community discussions into trackable tasks—whether it’s planning an AMA, organizing a knowledge-sharing session, or setting up mentorship programs.

With ClickUp Tasks, you can set assignees and deadlines for each step and keep everyone aligned on what needs to happen next.

ClickUp’s Custom Task Statuses and workflows help you monitor progress and meet deadlines. You can also use them to tailor project management for your team’s needs—issue tracking, feature testing, or product launches. Whether you follow Scrum, Kanban, or Agile, ClickUp adapts to your process seamlessly.

Product management has made way easier after implementing Clickup. Tasks can be monitored and display of dashboard is a way interactive.

Product management has made way easier after implementing Clickup. Tasks can be monitored and display of dashboard is a way interactive.

And, with ClickUp Time Tracking, you can track time spent on different tasks and projects. Identify inefficiencies and make data-driven adjustments to improve productivity and delivery timelines.

Collaborate on shared tasks on Whiteboards and Docs

Collaborate with your community, plan product strategies, and share ideas using ClickUp Whiteboards

Visual collaboration matters. Use ClickUp Whiteboards to map out roadmaps, user flows, or strategy discussions interactively. They offer the perfect shared canvas for your community’s workshops, ideation sessions, and breaking down complex ideas together.

PM communities thrive on shared knowledge. ClickUp Docs let members collaborate on detailed documentation and co-edit best practices, frameworks, and guides in real-time—like a living, evolving knowledge base.

Simplify knowledge-building and knowledge-sharing among community members using ClickUp Docs

The best part? You can link Docs directly to ClickUp Tasks so insights turn into action.

Set the community up for growing impact with clear Goals

A strong community isn’t just about what you gain—it’s about what you give back.

Do your part by contributing to community-wide goals—like growing membership, increasing engagement, or launching new initiatives—and track progress transparently.

Set and track community goals easily with ClickUp Goals

ClickUp Goals help align initiatives with clear OKRs, so every discussion and project moves the community forward. Supporting tools like detailed calendars, progress-based reminders, and intuitive performance dashboards help you stay on track and reach your milestones efficiently.

Manage community events seamlessly with the ClickUp Calendar

Organizing community meetups, webinars, or office hours?

With ClickUp Calendar, you can ensure everyone stays informed and on schedule.

Your ClickUp Calendar integrates with Google Calendar for seamless event management. To stay on top of your community engagements, you can adjust your view to daily, weekly, monthly, or custom timeframes.

Create close-knit communities with Chat and Clips

Whether it’s coordinating meetups, brainstorming product strategies, or sharing industry insights, a communication tool like ClickUp Chat keeps you on track.

It keeps product manager communities connected by providing a centralized space for real-time discussions, quick decision-making, and seamless collaboration—all without switching tools.

📮ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge workers rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost, switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats converge in one place! It’s time to centralize and energize!

Keep conversations flowing with threads, mentions, and notifications, ensuring important discussions stay organized and actionable. The best part is that you can create tasks directly from chats or link existing tasks to conversations, keeping all relevant context tied to the right discussions.

Collaborate in real time with ClickUp Chat to plan, assign, track, and complete tasks more efficiently

For more detailed conversations or brainstorming, jump into Sync Ups (Audio or Video Calls) within ClickUp. You can even share your screen for seamless collaboration.

In addition, if you need to assign and follow up on action items, you can use the ClickUp @mention feature directly within chat conversations to ensure everyone stays on the same page and projects continue moving forward.

Unlike external chat apps, ClickUp Chat lives within your workspace, keeping community discussions tied to projects, goals, and ongoing initiatives.

Add ideas or feedback directly within your ClickUp Clips using in-video comments

When text or a call isn’t enough, ClickUp Clips step in. This feature allows you to send short video recordings of your screen—complete with voiceovers—to explain ideas, share feedback, or clarify complex details that might be difficult to type out.

Elevate community participation and management with AI

Do you wish there was a way to synthesize community conversations and suggest action items so no valuable insight gets lost?

ClickUp’s native AI, ClickUp Brain, helps PMs do this with:

Effortless knowledge sharing: ClickUp’s AI can summarize long community threads, meeting notes, and discussions, catching you up on key takeaways—no need to scroll through endless messages

Catch up on missed conversations in your chat channels with ClickUp Brain

Actionable follow-ups: Instead of letting great ideas from your virtual meetups fade, the : Instead of letting great ideas from your virtual meetups fade, the ClickUp AI Notetaker automatically suggests tasks, next steps, and deadlines, keeping the momentum strong within the community

Capture every meeting detail effortlessly with ClickUp’s AI Notetaker

Faster decision-making: By pulling insights from past discussions and surfacing relevant knowledge, ClickUp Brain helps community leaders and members make informed decisions quickly

Surface community knowledge easily with ClickUp Brain

AI-generated templates for engagement: Whether it’s structuring community guidelines, planning an event, or drafting a knowledge-sharing document, ClickUp Brain can also provide customized templates to get things done faster

To save time, ClickUp also offers a variety of ready-made templates, including product management templates.

The ClickUp Community Management Template, for instance, takes the guesswork out of creating and managing a successful community for product managers. It provides everything you need to create an interactive environment that promotes long-term growth and engagement.

Get Free Template Keep your community connected and motivated using the ClickUp Community Management Template

This template helps you:

Plan content topics, themes, and strategies

Regularly engage with members

Track progress and measure success to make future improvements

📖 Also Read: Harnessing Team Chat Etiquette at Work for Optimal Collaboration

Boost Your Product Management Network by Joining Communities

Product management communities are invaluable resources for advice, support, and guidance throughout your career. However, if you won’t have time to follow every product management community out there, that’s okay. Instead, focus on your goals.

Do you need a product community that answers your questions quickly? Or are you more interested in networking and building connections? Maybe you’re looking for regular events and meetups to stay engaged.

Remember, large member counts don’t always mean high engagement. In many cases, only a small portion of members are active. Look for communities where discussions are lively, and your questions get answered promptly. And don’t forget to explore hidden channels in Slack groups. That’s where some of the best conversations and insights often arise.

If you want a more efficient collaboration platform, ClickUp has everything you need. With task creation, assignment, tracking, and a dedicated Slack integration, ClickUp helps you optimize your product management workflow. Sign up for a free ClickUp account today!