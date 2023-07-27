Building and maintaining an engaged, thriving community is no simple task. With the right tools and strategies in place, you can ensure that your community stays connected and motivated—no matter where they are.

ClickUp's Community Management Template helps take the guesswork out of building and managing a successful online community. You'll be able to:

Plan content topics, themes, and strategies

Engage with members on a regular basis

Track progress and measure success for future improvements

This template has everything you need to create an interactive environment for your online community that will help it grow for years to come!

Benefits of a Community Management Template

Community management can be a daunting task. But with the right template in place, it can become much simpler and more effective. Here are some benefits of having a community management template:

Simplifies the process of setting up and managing a community

Provides a consistent approach to engaging and responding to community members

Helps to ensure that all community members are treated in a respectful and professional manner

Enables faster response times to inquiries and feedback

Main Elements of a Community Management Template

ClickUp's Community Management Template is designed to help you effectively manage an online or offline community. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses such as Approved, Blocked, Complete, In Progress, and Needs Approval to keep track of the progress of each task

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks and easily visualize the progress of the community

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Timeline, Gantt, Grouped by Category, Getting Started Guide, and Tasks so that you can easily manage all tasks

Project Management: Improve community management with tagging, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priority labels

How to Use a Community Management Template

Creating an effective community management plan can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. By following these steps, you’ll be able to create a plan that works for your team and keeps your community engaged.

1. Set goals and objectives

The first step to creating a community management plan is to identify goals and objectives. Establishing clear goals will help you determine what actions to take, who should be involved, and how to measure success.

Use Goals in ClickUp to track progress and measure success on your community management plan.

2. Define roles and responsibilities

Once you have identified clear goals and objectives, you need to define roles and responsibilities. Who will be responsible for creating content and responding to comments? Who will be in charge of moderating the community?.

Create a Board view in ClickUp to assign tasks to team members and ensure everyone knows who's responsible for what.

3. Create a content plan

Developing and executing a content plan is essential for any community management plan. This should include a variety of content types, such as polls, videos, and blog posts, as well as topics that are relevant to your community.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create a content plan, assign tasks to team members, and track progress.

4. Monitor activity

Once your content plan is in place, it’s time to start monitoring activity. This is important to ensure that your community is engaged and to identify any issues that may arise..

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor activity and track key metrics.

5. Analyze results

Once you have been monitoring your community for a while, it’s time to analyze the results. What type of content is performing the best? Are there any issues that need to be addressed? What areas can you improve upon.

Use Table view in ClickUp to analyze data and track progress.

Get Started with ClickUp's Community Management Template

Community managers can use this Community Management Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to engaging with customers and managing social media conversations.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage a vibrant community:

Use the Timeline View to track all the activities happening in your community

The Gantt View will help you visualize the progress of tasks and projects

The Grouped by Category View will give you a better handle on all the tasks and projects in your community by organizing them into categories

The Getting Started Guide View will help you onboard new members and get them up to speed quickly

The Tasks View will give you a space to create and assign tasks to members of your community

Organize tasks into six different statuses: Approved, Blocked, Complete, In Progress, Needs Approval, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as tasks are completed to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Community Management Template Today

