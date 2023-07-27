Event Planning & Collaboration

Event planning templates are at the heart of every event planning team's success! Any planner knows that events require a lot of moving parts; starting out with a ready-made template streamlines your process, from organizing venue information and budgets all the way to curating the guest list and tracking attendance!

The best event management templates make your job as an event planner easier by helping you:

Plan and visualize everything from location scouting to securing bids

everything from location scouting to securing bids and resources for smooth collaboration to get the job done

for smooth collaboration to get the job done Track progress and goals to ensure your events happen on time and within budget

ClickUp's event planning template is designed to help you achieve all of the above and more—all in one place!

ClickUp Event Timeline Template

ClickUp's event management template helps you manage all of your unique operations in one place with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, Docs, and more!

highly visual views that can be customized for any need, from organizing scheduling event dates on a List and Board to drag-and-drop planning on Calendar.

List view: Organize your event planning process, resources, and budget on a List

Organize your event planning process, resources, and budget on a List Board view: Visualize priorities on a drag-and-drop Kanban board

Visualize priorities on a drag-and-drop Kanban board Calendar view: Manage event timelines on a flexible calendar

that will and give you an overview of all facets of each project!

The perfect event management template gives your team the ability to plan on a Calendar or List view (like traditional use cases) while also giving you additional views for different use cases, such as managing workflows on a Board view or visualizing delivery phases on a Timeline.

Each view also has pre-built Custom Fields, which allow your team to add important details (such as progress percentage bars, payment status, and budget status) in addition to Custom Statuses, which help everyone follow the progress of each and every task!

This event timeline template also comes ClickUp Docs make it easy to collaborate on documentation for each event, from sponsor information to vendor info!