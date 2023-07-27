SMART Goals

What do you want to achieve this year? This month? Today? Improve personal performance at work, achieve business targets, or take your business to the next level? Writing SMART goals is the first step in accomplishing that goal. Setting SMART goals will help you have clarity and stay on track. Use ClickUp's SMART Goals template to organize them into a manageable system that supports your daily approach to goal setting and goal-getting.

Template Includes

    • +3
    • COMPLETE, CRUSHING, OFF-TRACK, ON HOLD, ON-TRACK, TO DO

  • 🅰 Do you have the skills required to achieve this?
  • 🆁 Why am I setting this goal right now?
  • Amount of Effort Required
  • New 🆂🅼🅰🆁🆃 goal statement
  • 🆂 What do you want to accomplish?
  • Realistic deadline
  • 🅼 Measurement
  • 🆂 Who needs to be included?
  • 🆂 Why is this a goal?
  • 🅰 Motivation
  • 🆁 Is it aligned with overall objective?
  • 🅰 Can you obtain these skills?

  • SMART Goals
  • Goal Effort
  • SMART Goal Worksheet
  • Company Goals
  • 🚀 Getting Started Guide
