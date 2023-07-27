Emergency Plan

Make sure your facility is prepared in case of an emergency. An emergency action plan provides outlined details of important contact information like local fire departments and facility owners. Emergencies can happen on any given day at any given time, make sure you're prepared! Being prepared and planning ahead for emergencies is critical in protecting team members, the environment and the facility.
Template Includes
- Emergency Action Plan
- Medical Emergency
- Fire Emergency
- Extended Power Loss
- Chemical Spill
- Emergency Personnel
- Evacuation Routes
- Sever Weather and Natural Disasters
- Emergency Phone Numbers
- Emergency Reporting
- Critical Operations
- Training Approvals