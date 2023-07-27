An agreement between you as a service provider and your client is known as a master service agreement. Due to the fact that the structure of the contract is determined by the nature of the services, this type of document is highly diverse and offer a lot of potential for customization. Use this template to get started with drafting your Master Service Agreement and work with your clients efficiently.
Master Services AgreementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
- Exhibit A: Services
- Master Services Agreement
- Exhibit B: Material Specification