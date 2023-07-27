Real Estate Closing Checklist

As a real estate agent, it can be stressful when closing a real estate deal. ClickUp helps ensure you've got everything in place to make your closing as smooth as possible.
Real Estate Closing ChecklistAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
OPEN, CLOSING, COMPLETE, POST-CLOSING, UNDER CONTRACT
- Target Closing Date
- Signed closing papers
- Listing Agent
- Property Address
- Letter of Thanks
- Buyer
- Seller Attorney
- Seller
- Listing Attorney
- Selling Agent
- Loan Application Phase
- Closing Checklist Form
- Loan Status
- Information
- Property Status
- Getting Started Guide
- Property Location