Plan and keep track of all your blockchain ecosystem partner requests and projects!
Blockchain EcosystemAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +4
-
APPROVED, REVISIONS, REJECTED, NOT STARTED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, INTERNAL REVIEW
- Review
- Quality Control
- Client Email
- Reviewer
- Address
- Account Manager
- Phone Number
- Service Detail
- Partner Status
- Partner Category
- Progress
- Partner Level
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Time estimates
-
Custom fields
-
Multiple assignees
-
Emails clickapp
- Board
- All Projects
- How to Use this Template
- List
When status changes, change List.
When custom field changes, post comment, and change status.
When custom field changes, post comment, and change status.
When status changes, change List.