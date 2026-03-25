See real-time priorities, workload, capacity, and AI insights from one hub, so you always know who’s overloaded, who’s free, and how to staff projects confidently.
No credit card.
Set up in 2 min.
No credit card. Set up in 2 min.
Open any team and instantly see who's on it, what they're working on, and where to jump in. Membership, profiles, and active work live in one view that updates as teams change.
Stack-rank work for each person so priorities are visible, not assumed. As new work comes in, you can see whether it fits someone's queue or reshuffles what's already there.
See upcoming work across days, weeks, or months, then rebalance assignments before deadlines slip. Timesheets and reports show where time actually goes by client, project, or team.
Brain powers your Team Hub with AI StandUps, automatic progress summaries, and real-time insights, so you spend less time chasing updates and more time driving results.
Super Agents live on teams just like humans. Their work shows up the same way everyone else's does. You manage one team, in one place, but part of that team operates with super powers.