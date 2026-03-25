TEAMS HUB IN CLICKUP

Finally, one place to run your team

See real-time priorities, workload, capacity, and AI insights from one hub, so you always know who’s overloaded, who’s free, and how to staff projects confidently.

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Set up in 2 min.

No credit card. Set up in 2 min.

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Trusted by the best

The hub built for leading, not chasing

Without Teams Hub

  • Capacity hidden across tools, spreadsheets, and check-ins
  • You chase updates instead of leading with confidence
  • Workload imbalances stay hidden until burnout or attrition
  • Priorities drift across teams, tools, and outdated reports

With Teams Hub

  • Capacity visible in one live hub for everyone
  • AI helps you plan with confidence
  • Workload is proactively surfaced and rebalanced
  • Priorities stay aligned as work and plans change

Understand team capacity
at any scale

From individual workloads to team-wide priorities,
Teams Hub is the one place to check before you plan, assign, or commit.
Live team overview

See people, priorities, and work

Open any team and instantly see who's on it, what they're working on, and where to jump in. Membership, profiles, and active work live in one view that updates as teams change.

Live team overview
Priorities that stay in sync

Everyone knows what matters most

Stack-rank work for each person so priorities are visible, not assumed. As new work comes in, you can see whether it fits someone's queue or reshuffles what's already there.

Priorities that stay in sync
Capacity and analytics combined

Balance workload, protect margins

See upcoming work across days, weeks, or months, then rebalance assignments before deadlines slip. Timesheets and reports show where time actually goes by client, project, or team.

Capacity and analytics combined
ClickUp

Your team's capacity shouldn't require a meeting to figure out.

See who's overloaded, who's free, and whether the right work is actually getting prioritized. All from one place.
AI POWERED EFFICIENCY

You lead the team,
AI keeps you informed

CLICKUP BRAIN

Built-In AI for Every Team

Brain powers your Team Hub with AI StandUps, automatic progress summaries, and real-time insights, so you spend less time chasing updates and more time driving results.

teams hub - brain
SUPER AGENTS

AI that works alongside your team

Super Agents live on teams just like humans. Their work shows up the same way everyone else's does. You manage one team, in one place, but part of that team operates with super powers.

Agent update

Plus, everything you need to lead with confidence

Team overview dashboard

See real-time activity and updates for any team without asking for status reports.

Stack-ranked priorities

Manage what everyone's focused on in one central place, visible across your entire team.

Workload balancing

Identify who has bandwidth and who's overloaded before burnout happens.

Work analytics

Track workload balance and effort across every project automatically.

Built-in timesheets

Know exactly how much work is billable and how long projects actually take.

Team structure visibility

See how teams are organized and who's in them across your entire organization.
THE CLICKUP PLATFORM

Teams Hub is just the beginning

Teams Hub is part of the ClickUp platform—tasks, docs, dashboards, chat, whiteboards, and more in a single, converged app. Explore everything you unlock when you bring your work into one place.
tasks-icon

Tasks

Never lose track of work
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Board view

Kanban-style workflow
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Gantt

Timeline and dependencies
chat-icon

Chat

Real-time team messaging
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SyncUp

Video meetings & huddles
inbox-icon

Inbox

Centralize notifications
clips-icon

Clips

Screen recordings
docs-icon

Docs

Collaborative documentation
whiteboard-icon

Whiteboards

Visual collaboration
wiki-icon

Wiki

Knowledge base
forms-icon

Forms

Collect information
calendar-icon

Calendar

Schedule and manage time
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Scheduling

Automate calendar booking
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Automations

Workflow automation
time-tracking-icon

Time tracking

Monitor time spent
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All features

Explore everything

Enterprise-grade
Everywhere

24/7 support
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ISO 27001
GDPR
HIPAA
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Never guess your team's capacity again

Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT