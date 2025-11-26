Get more than an internet-ready Microsoft Word. ClickUp Docs can do all the docs things, AND they connect to the rest of your work.
Free forever.
No credit card
Free forever. No credit card
Create the perfect Doc or wiki with nested pages, styling options, and templates. Embed bookmarks, add tables, and more to format documents for any need, from roadmaps to wikis and knowledge bases.
Edit in real-time alongside your team. Tag others with comments, assign them action items, and convert text into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas.
Access everything in one place by linking Docs and tasks together. Add widgets to update workflows, change project statuses, assign tasks, and more—all within your editor.
With verified wikis highlighted for your teams, templates to create new resources, and the ability to search, sort, and filter for any other asset, using Docs Hub to find the information you need is a breeze.
Easily protect your Docs with privacy and edit controls. Create shareable links and manage permissions for team, guest, or public access.
Cancel out the noise and concentrate your writing on one line, sentence, or paragraph at a time.