ClickUp Docs

Docs where work happens.

Get more than an internet-ready Microsoft Word. ClickUp Docs can do all the docs things, AND they connect to the rest of your work.

Free forever.
No credit card

Free forever. No credit card

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
4.0 Doc wiki
Trusted by the best
The ClickUp Way

Docs are broken. We fixed them.

Your docs need to connect to the rest of your work.

Without ClickUp

  • "I have blank page syndrome."
  • "I have no idea where that doc was saved."
  • "We need to manually create tasks from that doc"

With ClickUp

  • All-in-one communication
  • Focused and organized workflows
  • Efficient task management
  • Seamless integration
  • Enhanced team collaboration
Create

Build Docs to suit any type of work

Create the perfect Doc or wiki with nested pages, styling options, and templates. Embed bookmarks, add tables, and more to format documents for any need, from roadmaps to wikis and knowledge bases.

Docs
Editing & Comments

Collaborate on ideas together

Edit in real-time alongside your team. Tag others with comments, assign them action items, and convert text into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas.

collaborate-on-docs.png
Tasks & Widgets

Connect your Docs to workflows

Access everything in one place by linking Docs and tasks together. Add widgets to update workflows, change project statuses, assign tasks, and more—all within your editor.

Organize

Keep work organized with Docs Hub

With verified wikis highlighted for your teams, templates to create new resources, and the ability to search, sort, and filter for any other asset, using Docs Hub to find the information you need is a breeze.

docs 3.0 - home
Privacy & sharing

Securely share with anyone

Easily protect your Docs with privacy and edit controls. Create shareable links and manage permissions for team, guest, or public access.

private share
Features

Get more done with time-saving features.

Write distraction-free with Focus Mode, save templates for later, and keep track of your doc details.
docs30_01-focus-mode.png

Focus Mode

Cancel out the noise and concentrate your writing on one line, sentence, or paragraph at a time.

docs30_02-templates.png

Templates

Easily access doc templates to start drafting right away. Save frequently used documents as templates for quick access later.
docs30_03-overview-headers.png

Overview & Headers

Use headers to structure your Doc and automatically build an outline so anyone can scan sections and jump straight to what they need.
docs30_04-archive.png

Archive

Hide unused Docs that you don't want cluttering your Workspace, and quickly access them later through search.
docs30_05-page-details.png

Page Details

Keep track of your word count, character count, and reading time for each page in your Doc.
docs30_06-advanced.png

Advanced Settings

Customize your font type, size, height, page width, and more.

Rich formatting

Add style & functionality with
/Slash commands

08 create-tasks

Create Tasks

Instantly turn a great idea in a comment into an actionable task, then add assignees and details to bring that idea to life.
06 widgets

Widgets

Bring written reports and outlines to life and reduce context switching by adding customizable reporting and views widgets to your documents.
01 banners

Banners

Organize documents and emphasize important text with color-coded banners.
03 buttons

Buttons

Create clear, actionable customer-facing documents that include customized buttons.
04 toc

Table of contents

Jump to any section of your document and easily navigate with a sticky table of contents that stays with you as you scroll.
07 markdown

Markdown

Quickly access markdown language tools using only your keyboard with /Slash Commands. Add bullets, bold, italics, strikethroughs, and more.
10 code-blocks

Code blocks

Maintain code integrity and spacing with code blocks and improve code readability with syntax highlighting.
02 tables

Tables

Easily create tables to organize, format, and visualize large amounts of data within a document.
05 attachments

Attachments

Add and embed screenshots, PDFs, or other files directly in your Doc for quick reference.
Integrations

Connect your favorite tools with ClickUp.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
ClickUp Logo
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
From our Blog

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