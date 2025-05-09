las 10 mejores alternativas a Fellow.app en 2025

You just finished another productive meeting, but two weeks later, most of the action items are gathering dust in forgotten notes.

If this sounds familiar, you might seek a more effective meeting management solution.

While Fellow. app provides a good foundation for meeting notes and management, different teams have unique needs based on their workflows, collaboration styles, and integration requirements.

Some teams prioritize AI-powered transcription and analysis, while others need robust project management integration or specialized features for client interactions.

Let’s explore the top fellow. app alternatives that align better with your team’s requirements.

Why Should You Go for Fellow. app Alternatives?

Tools for meeting notes should solve problems, not create new ones. While Fellow. app offers meeting management software features, teams often seek alternatives for several reasons:

Limited task management : Fellow. app offers basic action items, but alternatives often provide deeper project integration, dependency tracking, and more sophisticated workflow automation, resulting in fewer meetings

Basic AI capabilities: Fellow. app includes some AI features, but competitors typically offer superior transcription accuracy, automated action item detection, and more insightful AI-generated summaries

Rigid pricing structure: Fellow. app’s pricing can become costly as teams grow, whereas alternatives often feature more flexible models that scale reasonably without penalizing expansion

Insufficient customization: Fellow. app’s templates and workflows feel rigid to many teams, while alternatives offer more adaptable structures that align with unique meeting processes

Limited remote collaboration: Fellow. app supports remote work, but alternatives frequently offer better asynchronous capabilities, collaborative agenda building, and accountability tracking

Restricted integrations: Fellow. app connects with common tools, but alternatives often provide deeper integrations with ecosystems like Microsoft Teams or Google Workspace, streamlining cross-platform collaboration

Basic analytics: Fellow. app offers limited insights, while alternatives typically deliver more comprehensive metrics on meeting effectiveness, participation patterns, and follow-through

👀 Did You Know? According to a study by Microsoft, people report ‘inefficient meetings ‘ as their number one productivity disruptor, followed closely by having too many meetings at number three.

The 10 Best Fellow. app Alternatives

The modern workplace has transformed dramatically when it comes to meetings. Executives now spend nearly 57% of their time in meetings, email, and chat. This significant amount of meeting time makes managing meetings more crucial than ever.

Let’s explore the top Fellow. app alternatives and the key features that align better with your team’s specific requirements:

1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered meeting, task management and collaboration tool)

Manage meetings better by assigning actionable comments, creating mandatory tasks for completion with ClickUp Meetings

The gap between productive meetings and completed work often comes down to one thing: disconnected tools. Follow-through becomes a challenge when your project meeting notes live in one place, tasks in another, and projects in a third.

Unlike traditional meeting tools, ClickUp, the everything app for work, creates a seamless connection between meetings and actual work execution.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tool s, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

With ClickUp Meetings, teams can document discussions, share notes, manage agendas, and assign action items from a single interface.

Additionally, the platform’s in-house AI assistant, ClickUp Brain ensures productivity with its ClickUp AI Notetaker. This tool transcribes your meetings, generates comprehensive summaries, identifies key discussion points, and helps transform conversations into task lists.

Ask ClickUp AI Notetaker to post summaries and action items in your chat channels automatically

With AI Notetaker, teams can capture meeting content without manual note-taking, allowing everyone to participate in discussions fully. The feature works with popular video conferencing platforms, helping to document meetings and preserve important information.

After the meeting, AI Notetaker analyzes the discussion content to highlight important decisions and action points. As a result, teams can record decisions, maintain accountability, and track progress over time. It also ensures critical details aren’t overlooked, fostering seamless collaboration.

Teams can also document client feedback, create tasks, track discussion points, and maintain detailed interaction histories within ClickUp Tasks. This creates a searchable knowledge base of client preferences and project evolution.

Track progress and keep everyone on the same page using custom statuses in ClickUp Tasks

The ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template offers a structured approach to documenting and organizing meetings. This custom template simplifies organizing attendees, agendas, and action items while tracking and highlighting key points for stakeholders and effortlessly assigning tasks to teammates.

Get Free Template Summarize important meetings with the collaborative ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template

This template helps teams manage meetings better by tracking action items and assigning responsibilities directly. You can link related documents and resources for easy reference, and monitor meeting outcomes and follow-up tasks efficiently.

For teams seeking additional structure, ClickUp offers specialized templates, such as the ClickUp Meeting Notes Template for detailed documentation and the ClickUp Team Meetings Template for recurring team sync-ups.

ClickUp best features

Track meeting action items directly within project timelines

Visualize ideas, create flowcharts, and brainstorm solutions in real time with ClickUp Whiteboards

Customize meeting workflows with no-code automation

Take notes, edit, and transform entries into tasks with ClickUp Notepad

Convert notes into docs, and connect them directly to your workflows and tasks with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp limitations

New users have reported a learning curve due to the extensive features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

I have biweekly meetings with my supervisor and we use ClickUp for our agenda. I feel more on top of my game because all of my event and presentation requests live here, along with an up-to-date status indicator that she can check out.

2. Fathom (Best for AI-powered meeting analysis and engagement)

via Fathom

In most meetings, someone needs to balance active participation with note-taking. This split attention often means missing crucial details or limiting one’s engagement in the discussion.

Fathom removes this burden as an intelligent meeting participant that automatically captures and organizes everything. It’s AI understanding goes beyond basic transcription tools, focusing on context and nuance while you focus on the conversation.

Fathom best features

Create meeting notes from any part of the conversation with the Magic Wand feature

Generate instant highlight reels of key meeting moments

Search through meeting transcripts using natural language

Share notes and timestamped meeting snippets with one click

Fathom limitations

Limited integration options compared to competitors

Fathom pricing

Basic : Free

Premium : $19/month per user

Team Edition: $29/month per user

Team Edition Pro: $39/month per user

Fathom ratings and reviews

G2: 5/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (500+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Fathom

Fathom is one of the most important in my day to day functions I did not know I needed. Installed about a month ago by my employer, i’ve used it everyday since, this product has saved me an enormous amount of time while helping me have better notes and giving me the ability to share these notes with my clients.

3. Notion (Best for customizable meeting documentation)

via Notion

Meeting minutes are often isolated documents, disconnected from related projects and discussions. This fragmentation makes building on past decisions or maintaining context difficult.

Notion transforms meeting documentation into a connected knowledge system. The platform allows teams to create customized meeting spaces where every note links dynamically to projects, tasks, and team resources.

Notion best features

Create nested meeting notes with bidirectional links

View meeting notes as traditional documents with its database-driven approach

Filter and sort meeting notes by any parameter

Design reusable meeting templates with automated properties

Notion limitations

Requires initial setup time to create optimal meeting systems

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $12/month per user

Business : $18/month per user

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Notion AI: Add to your workspace for $10/month per user

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

4. Coda (Best for dynamic meeting docs and decision-making)

via Coda

Group decisions often stall when input from multiple stakeholders is gathered while keeping everyone aligned on the outcome. Traditional meeting notes don’t effectively capture this dynamic process or collect feedback properly.

Coda approaches team meetings as interactive workspaces where decisions evolve naturally. It transforms static, collaborative meeting agendas and notes into living decision-making environments by combining collaborative docs with dynamic elements like voting tools and progress trackers.

Coda best features

Build interactive decision-making frameworks within docs

Design automated progress trackers for meeting outcomes

Leverage real-time editing, mention and tag other users, and assign tasks to team members

Coda limitations

Steeper learning curve for advanced features

Coda pricing

Free

Pro : $12/month per user

Team : $36/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

5. Fireflies. ai (Best for automated meeting transcription)

Technical discussions and global team meetings often contain key points and valuable insights that get lost in translation due to complex terminology or varied speaking styles.

Fireflies.ai specializes in understanding and organizing conversations across different contexts. Its AI engine, nicknamed ‘Fred,’ excels at capturing technical discussions, industry jargon, and conversations across various accents and speaking styles.

Fireflies. ai best features

Search across meeting transcripts using natural language queries

Organize meetings by custom topics and channels

Generate automated meeting summaries with key highlights

Fireflies. ai limitations

Translation features need improvement for some languages

Fireflies. ai pricing

Free : Basic transcription

Pro : $18/month per user

Business : $29/month per user

Enterprise: $39/month per user

Fireflies. ai ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What real-life users are saying about Fireflies. ai

Like having a virtual assistant, couldn’t recommend it highly enough, easy to start, easy to use.

6. Otter AI (Best for real-time meeting transcription and notes)

via Otter AI

Taking detailed meeting notes while actively participating in discussions creates a constant tension. This split focus often results in either incomplete notes or reduced engagement.

Otter AI resolves this conflict by providing sophisticated real-time transcription and organization capabilities. The platform’s advanced AI can automatically distinguish between multiple speakers, even in overlapping conversations, and create a rich, searchable transcript with speaker labels.

Otter AI best features

Generate structured summaries highlighting key topics, decisions, and action items with the automated outline feature

Create live collaborative notes during meetings using the live notes feature

Access automated meeting analytics and insights

Add images and screenshots to transcripts

Otter AI limitations

Has limited project management features

Otter AI pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : $16. 99/month per user

Business : $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (90+ reviews)

7. Notta (Best for AI transcription accuracy and multilingual support)

via Notta

Traditional transcription services often struggle with specialized vocabulary, multiple speakers, and non-English languages, creating barriers for global teams to document meetings accurately.

Notta breaks these barriers with its advanced AI transcription engine that excels at handling technical jargon, multiple speakers, and supports over 104 languages. The platform offers real-time transcription capabilities that allow teams to follow along with written text as the meeting progresses.

Notta best features

Achieve transcription accuracy even in noisy environments

Automatic speaker identification with custom voice recognition

Convert audio/video files to text with batch processing

Schedule automatic recording of recurring meetings

Organize transcripts with custom tags and folders

Notta limitations

Limited project management integration compared to other tools in the list

Notta pricing

Free

Pro : $13. 49/month per user

Business : $27. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notta ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What real-life users are saying about Notta

Drag and drop a video link or file in and get a complete video summary in seconds. I can drag multiple 10-20 files in at a time as well which I love. Then I convert to the youtube summary format. I use this for course videos and it is a must have!

8. SpinachAI (Best for AI-enhanced meeting productivity)

via SpinachAI

SpinachAI online meeting software focuses on agile meetings like daily standups, weekly syncs, and user research sessions.

The platform transcribes conversations, identifies action items, and suggests ticket creation in project management tools. It supports over 100 languages for global team collaboration.

SpinachAI best features

Convert discussion points into actionable tickets automatically

Review and customize meeting summaries before distribution

Integrate with existing tools like Slack, Jira, and calendar apps

SpinachAI limitations

Works best with structured meeting formats

SpinachAI pricing

Free

Pro : $2. 90/hour

Business : $29/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

SpinachAI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: No ratings available

What real-life users are saying about SpinachAI

9. Range (Best for async team check-ins)

via Range

Remote teams need regular communication and better meetings, but constant meetings can disrupt focus and productivity. Finding the right balance is crucial.

Range revolutionizes team communication by focusing on asynchronous check-ins and status updates to ensure fewer meetings. Its unique approach combines meeting management software with team mood tracking and objective monitoring.

Range best features

Track team morale and engagement trends over time

Connect updates to organizational objectives

Generate team health reports and insights

Range limitations

Less suitable for formal meeting management

Range pricing

Free

Standard : $8/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Range ratings and reviews

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

10. Avoma (Best for sales meeting intelligence)

via Avoma

Avoma distinguishes itself as one of the preferred Fellow. app alternatives through its AI-powered sales meeting analysis capabilities.

The platform captures and analyzes customer interactions, provides insights into sales conversations, and automatically identifies coaching opportunities.

Avoma best features

Generate automated deal insights from meeting transcripts

Track sales methodology adherence in customer calls

Integrate with platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams

Avoma limitations

Primarily focused on sales use cases

Avoma pricing

Basic : Free

AI Meeting Assistant : $29/month per user

Conversation Intelligence : $69/month per user

Revenue Intelligence: $99/month per user

Avoma ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough ratings

Meet the New Standards of Meeting Management with ClickUp

The right meeting tool does more than capture conversations—it transforms how teams collaborate and execute.

While the Fellow. app offers decent meeting management and collaboration features, these Fellow. app alternatives provide unique capabilities that better suit your team’s to-do lists.

ClickUp stands out as a comprehensive solution combining AI-powered meeting management software with robust project management features, customizable meeting agendas, and agenda templates. This makes it an excellent choice for teams looking to streamline the entire meeting lifecycle.

Ready to transform your entire meeting process? Sign up to ClickUp and discover how AI-powered meetings can revolutionize your team’s collaboration.