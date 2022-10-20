Ah, meeting minutes—the perfect framework for summarizing those important meetings that definitely shouldn't have been emails instead. The key to recording efficient, effective meeting minutes is using the perfect time-saving template.

ClickUp's custom meeting minutes template is built to help you:

Organize meeting attendees, agenda, and action items

meeting attendees, agenda, and action items Track key learnings and outcomes for stakeholders

key learnings and outcomes for stakeholders Assign action items to teammates as new tasks

This template lets you do all of the above and more—all in one Doc!

ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template

This collaborative template is a ClickUp Doc designed to provide the perfect outline for a successful meeting summation.