Ah, meeting minutes—the perfect framework for summarizing those important meetings that definitely shouldn't have been emails instead. The key to recording efficient, effective meeting minutes is using the perfect time-saving template.
 
ClickUp's custom meeting minutes template is built to help you:
  • Organize meeting attendees, agenda, and action items
  • Track key learnings and outcomes for stakeholders
  • Assign action items to teammates as new tasks
 
This template lets you do all of the above and more—all in one Doc!
 

ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template

 
This collaborative template is a ClickUp Doc designed to provide the perfect outline for a successful meeting summation.
 
ClickUp's Meeting Minutes Template includes simple, pre-built pages for organizing teams, individual meeting notes, and instructions for getting the most out of this template!

