Ah, meeting minutes—the perfect framework for summarizing those important meetings that definitely shouldn't have been emails instead. The key to recording efficient, effective meeting minutes is using the perfect time-saving template.
ClickUp's custom meeting minutes template is built to help you:
- Organize meeting attendees, agenda, and action items
- Track key learnings and outcomes for stakeholders
- Assign action items to teammates as new tasks
This template lets you do all of the above and more—all in one Doc!
ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template
This collaborative template is a ClickUp Doc designed to provide the perfect outline for a successful meeting summation.
ClickUp's Meeting Minutes Template includes simple, pre-built pages for organizing teams, individual meeting notes, and instructions for getting the most out of this template!