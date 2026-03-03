Certified Agents are built by ClickUp's AI experts and run inside your converged workspace—embedded in your workflows with full context across your tools and teams.
By ClickUp's AI experts.
Instead of driving results, your team is buried in prompt engineering, troubleshooting, and ongoing maintenance.
❌ Generic agents need constant babysitting
❌ Prompting and maintenance never stops
❌ No brand or process awareness
❌ Usage-based pricing that limits scale
❌ Fragmented tools that starve agents of context
Your team sets the direction. Certified Agents are built, tested, and maintained by ClickUp's AI experts—with full context from your converged workspace.
✅ Expert-built agents ready for production
✅ Continuously maintained—updates handled for you
✅ Trained on your brand and processes
✅ Uncapped usage, predictable pricing
✅ Full work context from one converged platform
Certified Agents are purpose-built by ClickUp's AI and workflow experts—no prompt engineering, no maintenance, no pulling your team off high-impact work.
Built by AI experts with full context from a converged workspace, Certified Agents outperformed ChatGPT, Copilot, Notion, and Monday on output quality.
Get your expert-built Certified Agents live in weeks—without the prompting, testing, or maintaining that derails most AI setups.