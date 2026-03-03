CERTIFIED AGENT SOLUTIONS

Custom-built AI agents you can trust from day one

Certified Agents are built by ClickUp's AI experts and run inside your converged workspace—embedded in your workflows with full context across your tools and teams.

By ClickUp's AI experts.

By ClickUp's AI experts.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
hero-enter
Trusted by the best
CERTIFIED AGENTS

Meet your pre-trained AI employees

Production-ready agents, built and managed by ClickUp. They work 24/7, deliver with accuracy, and drive consistent results at scale.

Projects stay on track without manual oversight. I assign tasks, monitor progress, and flag risks before they become blockers.
agent 15 - Project Manager Agent

agent 15 - Project Manager Agent
CONTEXT

Better agents start with better context

Most AI tools operate in a silo—disconnected from your projects, your processes, and how your teams actually work. Context changes everything.
WORK SPRAWL

You have to build, train, and fix generic agents

Instead of driving results, your team is buried in prompt engineering, troubleshooting, and ongoing maintenance.

❌ Generic agents need constant babysitting
❌ Prompting and maintenance never stops
❌ No brand or process awareness
❌ Usage-based pricing that limits scale
❌ Fragmented tools that starve agents of context

Certified Agents page
CONVERGENCE

Our experts build, train, and optimize Certified Agents for you

Your team sets the direction. Certified Agents are built, tested, and maintained by ClickUp's AI experts—with full context from your converged workspace.

✅ Expert-built agents ready for production
✅ Continuously maintained—updates handled for you
✅ Trained on your brand and processes
✅ Uncapped usage, predictable pricing
✅ Full work context from one converged platform

THE NEW ERA OF WORK

Certified Agents don't just summarize, they run your workflows

They're embedded across the full lifecycle of work—from how it starts, to how it gets done, to how it's reported on. Custom-built for marketing, project management, IT & operations, product & engineering, and more.
Intake 2200 x 1528

Intake

First, they capture your requests, triage tickets, and route work to the right people automatically.
Execute 2200 x 1528

Execute

Then, they'll generate content, coordinate your releases, track progress, and flag risks in real time.
Report 2200 x 1528

Report

Finally, they surface status updates, summarize performance, and keep stakeholders aligned.
Integrations

The more your agents know, the better they perform

Connect your CRM, HRIS, ticketing tools, and 1,000+ integrations so Certified Agents have full context across every system.
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
ClickUp Logo
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
EXPERT TRAINED

Built by AI experts, so your team can focus on their work

Certified Agents are purpose-built by ClickUp's AI and workflow experts—no prompt engineering, no maintenance, no pulling your team off high-impact work.

Agents Launch party gif
EXPERT TESTED

Certified Agents scored 96 on benchmarked quality

Built by AI experts with full context from a converged workspace, Certified Agents outperformed ChatGPT, Copilot, Notion, and Monday on output quality.

Benchmark Graph Certified Agent Solutions
HOW IT WORKS

Your path to production-ready agents

Get from initial scoping to live agentic workflows in weeks—not the months it takes to build your own. Ongoing maintenance is handled by ClickUp's AI experts.

Step 1 – Map the workflow

Our AI solutions team maps your workflows, identifies high-impact automation opportunities, and defines agent scope with your team.

Step 2 – Build the agent

ClickUp's AI experts engineer your agents with advanced prompt design, the right LLM models, and deep integration into your workflows.

Step 3 – Test

Rigorous testing validates accuracy, edge cases, and real-world performance before anything goes live.

Step 4 – Deploy

Certified Agents go live inside your ClickUp workspace, fully integrated and ready to execute from day one. No migration, no disruption.

Step 5 – Optimize

Your agents are updated as workflows change, best practices evolve, and AI capabilities improve—so your team isn't stuck managing the upkeep.
INCLUDED BENEFITS

Unlock real value with Certified Agents

Expert-tested

Top-tier in benchmarked quality.

Uncapped usage

No credits. No surprise invoices.

Ongoing maintenance

Updates and fixes handled by ClickUp.

ISO 42001 certified

Enterprise-grade AI governance.

Forward Deployed Engineer

Dedicated AI expert focused on your agents.

Escalated support

Faster responses and resolutions.
REAL TEAMS. UNREAL RESULTS.

What teams achieve with ClickUp

30% more capacity

Teams gain time back.

100+ hrs saved/month

By automating repeatable work.

100% on-time delivery

Once work is centralized and automated.

6+ tools

In one AI workspace.
DISH Logo
"ClickUp is a tool that really shines the more teams use it, where you can start cross-referencing and cross-checking information."

—Nathaniel Propst, Program Manager, DISH Business
cartoon network 42h
"We can act really, really fast because there's one source of truth that has all the details we need."

—Sarah Lively, Director of Social Media, Cartoon Network
Resources

Build the case for Certified Agent Solutions

Expert guides, benchmark data, and independent research to help you get started.
Certified Agents MBA

Meet ClickUp Certified Agents

The full breakdown of what Certified Agents are, how they're built, and why they matter for AI transformation.
Read the article
PMO-s Guide to Operational Excellence

The PMO's Guide to Operational Excellence

How operations leaders got 20+ teams working in one place and stopped chasing status updates across email, Slack, and spreadsheets.
Get the guide
The ROI of Consolidating Your Tools

The ROI of Consolidating Your Tools

Independent Forrester research: teams saved 12+ hours per week and saw 384% ROI by bringing everything into one workspace.
Read the report

Ready for agents that actually get the job done?

Get your expert-built Certified Agents live in weeks—without the prompting, testing, or maintaining that derails most AI setups.

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
Strategic Inititiaves Weekly UPdate
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT