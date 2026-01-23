Benchmark Report

How ClickUp Certified Agents Benchmark Against Leading AI Platforms

A six-criteria benchmark comparison of Agentic solutions in ClickUp, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Notion AI, and Monday.com when tasked with turning real project briefs into execution-ready plans.

Executive Summary

Most buy vs. build conversations for today's agentic platforms are driven by demos, anecdotes, and screenshots rather than data-driven evidence.

CIOs and business leaders at mid-market to enterprise companies are being asked to fund ambitious AI roadmaps without clear, apples-to-apples comparisons of how different agent platforms actually perform on real work.

To close that gap, we ran a focused benchmark on one of the most common, high-impact use cases for AI agents:

Turning messy project briefs into execution-ready project plans inside a work execution tool.

Agentic solutions we evaluated:

  • ClickUp Certified Project Plan Builder Agent
  • ClickUp Super Agents
  • Microsoft Copilot
  • ChatGPT (with MCP/connected flows)
  • Notion agents
  • and Monday.com agents
Five key findings from our Agent benchmark analysis

Agent Benchmarking

1. ClickUp Certified Agents were the only agents to perform strongly across every stage of the project-planning workflow—from automatically detecting context to creating instrumented plans with dependencies and baselines.

2.ClickUp Super Agents performed well, but not on par with Certified Agents. They could automatically generate a structured project plan as a part of a workflow—but still need improvements in the quality of the output to meet the same standard.

3. Competitor Agents (Copilot, ChatGPT, Notion) could generate a narrative plan but struggled to do so automatically in a workflow and push that plan into a real work execution tool with sufficient detail and structure.

4. Competitor-native agents showed specific strengths but left substantial “human glue” work—manual copy-paste, extensive configuration, and follow-up needed before teams could actually execute.

5. Agent maturity is less about how impressive the demo looks and more about how close the agent gets you to “plan ready to run” inside your work stack. On that dimension, ClickUp Certified Agents led the field in this benchmark.

For CIOs and business leaders, the implication is clear: the agent platform you choose directly affects your time-to-value, implementation burden, and trust in AI-driven execution.

jay hack

Jay HackHead of Artificial Intelligence at ClickUp

The limiting factor is no longer model intelligence. It's whether your agents can see the right context, act in the right places, and behave like teammates.

Our 6 Criteria Approach

Each agent was provided the same initial prompt to build the agent.

The key difference was with the ClickUp Certified Agent that went through repeated rounds of prompt refinement, testing and output evaluation. Feedback and learnings were fed back into the prompt to ensure that the desired quality was achievied.

Once each agent was built, they were asked to create a project plan from the same underlying briefs. We scored performance using a consistent 0–100 framework across six core criteria that matter to real-world execution:

Project Source & Detection

  • Can the agent automatically find and use the right brief from the primary work tool without manual copy-paste?

Structured Project Plan Creation in a Work Execution Tool

  • Does it create a real plan inside the work system, not just narrative text?

Task Dependencies & Sequence Integrity

  • Can it build a logically sequenced plan with dependencies where needed?

Baseline Metrics Documentation

  • Does it capture scope, schedule, and effort baselines in a way leaders can track?

Communication & Visual Output Quality

  • Are results presented clearly enough for both project managers and executives?

Professional Tone & Clarity

  • Does the output read like something you would put in front of a leadership team?
devin stoker

Devin StokerDirector, AI Solutions Development & Enablement at ClickUp

Most teams underestimate how much work it actually takes to build a high-quality agent that can safely run a business-critical process. You need an AI expert and a domain expert in the same room, and you need to treat the agent like real software you evaluate and iterate on, not a one-and-done prompt.

1. Certified Agents: Closest to “Plan Ready to Run”

Across every evaluation area, the ClickUp Certified Project Plan Builder Agent consistently produced plans that were closest to truly execution-ready:

  • It could be triggered directly from within ClickUp, automatically pulling the full project brief and relevant context from the same task, list, or doc.
  • It created rich, structured project plans inside ClickUp—not just a narrative in a chat window—with meaningful task descriptions, phases, and milestones.
  • It was the only agent in the benchmark to reliably create task dependencies in the work tool, giving teams true sequence integrity.
  • It documented baseline metrics for scope, schedule, and effort in a way that leaders could reference later.

In practical terms, teams could move from idea → plan → execution in a single pass, with minimal human cleanup. That’s what makes the Certified Agent stand out in this benchmark.

Custom Certified Agent

2. Baseline Super Agents: Strong, but Less Instrumented by Default

ClickUp Super Agents (baseline builds) constructed from a single shared starting prompt performed well on several dimensions:

  • Like Certified Agents, they were able to detect and ingest project context directly from ClickUp, avoiding manual copy-paste.
  • They created project plans inside ClickUp rather than leaving work stranded in a chat.
  • They produced good baseline documentation, summarizing scope, schedule, and effort in ways that could be reused.

Where they fell short compared to Certified Agents was in default instrumentation and sequence integrity:

  • Dependencies were technically within reach, but the baseline configuration used in this benchmark did not explicitly prompt for them—so these runs were not counted as dependency-successful.
  • Some plans were lighter on task-level detail, requiring more human follow-up to be truly “board-ready” for complex initiatives.

This is exactly what you would expect from a first-pass, do-it-yourself build: powerful, but not yet tuned to enterprise-grade consistency.

Agents for every use case

3. Copilot and ChatGPT: Powerful but Integration-Heavy

Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT with MCP/connected flows demonstrated strong underlying language capabilities and could participate in the project-planning workflow, but with important caveats:

  • They could pull project context—but only with significant custom integration work and carefully defined flows.
  • They were able to push project plans into connected tools, but much of the richness of those plans stayed outside the work execution environment.
  • In baseline scenarios, only basic task structures and minimal metadata made it into the destination tool.
  • Significant custom integration work required for automating higher quality project plan creation in destination tool.
  • Their performance on structured plan creation and baselines was therefore highly dependent on the depth and quality of the integration, not just the model’s reasoning.

For leaders, this lands them in a ⚠/caution band: promising platforms that can be made to work well, but only with substantial effort, configuration, and ongoing maintenance.

microsoft copilot vs chatgpt openai

4. Notion and Monday Agents: They Lag on Execution Readiness

In this benchmark scenario, Notion agents and Monday agents showed clear limitations when judged against end-to-end execution readiness:

Monday agents had no native way to connect with the Monday platform.

  • Could not automatically detect and pull project context from existing Monday work items. Plans depended on manually supplied information.
  • Required manual project plan export to CSV file format in order to import into Monday platform.
  • For these reasons Monday failed in automating both new project detection and project plan creation.

Notion agents could access project data stored in Notion, but:

  • Could not be triggered in an equally seamless, in-context way.
  • Created plans that were often sparse in detail and always defaulted to private, requiring additional manual work to make them visible to teams.

Both platforms scored lower on baseline documentation and communication richness, forcing PMs and leaders to spend more time reconstructing the “story” of the project from scattered details.

The net result: these agents introduced more friction between brief and execution, even when they technically “completed the task.”

notion-monday com

5. Dependencies and Baselines Are the Real Differentiators

Two criteria emerged as especially important for leaders who care about governance and risk:

1.Task Dependencies & Sequence Integrity
Only ClickUp Certified Agents consistently created dependencies in the work tool. Super Agents can do this as well, but weren’t explicitly configured for it in this baseline run. Other platforms recommended little or no sequence information.

2. Baseline Metrics Documentation
While most agents reached at least an average performance, ClickUp Certified Agents and Super Agents were the only ones to reliably encode baselines in structured, reusable ways. Notion, in particular, fell behind with minimal baseline detail.

Without these two capabilities, you end up with lists of tasks rather than true projects—and leaders lose the ability to manage variance, trade-offs, and risk at scale.

Agent User Model and Work Graph

6. Everyone Can Sound Smart; Few Can Run the Work

On Communication & Visual Output Quality and Professional Tone & Clarity, most agents did reasonably well:

  • Copilot, ChatGPT, and both ClickUp agent types all produced outputs that would be acceptable in most executive contexts.
  • ClickUp Certified Agents went a step further, structuring outputs with stakeholder-friendly summaries and clear domain groupings.
  • Notion lagged here, with sparse communication that created more follow-up questions than answers.

This reinforces a key point: language fluency is now table stakes. The differentiator is whether the agent can structure and instrument work so that humans can immediately move to execution.

Agent Tools and Memory

7. Time-to-Execution and Total Cost of Ownership

Finally, when we look across criteria, a pattern emerges:

  • ClickUp Certified Agents minimize human glue, reduce integration burden, and move you closest to an execution-ready plan with one run.
  • Super Agents get you close, especially in ClickUp-native environments, and are powerful starting points for teams who want to tune their own agents.
  • Copilot and ChatGPT with integrations can approximate this, but the path involves more custom wiring, testing, and ongoing monitoring.
  • Notion and Monday currently leave the most work on the table for humans to stitch plans together.

For CIOs and business leaders, this is where the benchmark becomes strategic: the closer an agent gets you to reliable, instrumented plans with minimal effort, the more it compounds across your entire project portfolio.

Project Manager Agent

What This Matters for CIOs and Business Leaders

Taken together, these results highlight three practical questions every leader should ask about agent platforms:

1. How much human glue is required?
If your teams must copy-paste briefs, manually wire integrations, and rebuild plans in your work tool, you’re not getting the full value of AI.

2. How close does the agent get you to execution? An impressive narrative is useful; an execution-ready plan inside your system of record is transformative.

3. What is the real cost of ownership? Platforms that require heavy integration work or constant human cleanup increase operational risk and reduce the net ROI of AI initiatives.

In this benchmark, ClickUp Certified Agents and the Super Agent platform they run on consistently reduced the distance between idea and execution. Competitors could achieve similar outcomes with enough effort, but often at the expense of complexity, fragility, and human time.

For mid-market and enterprise organizations, where portfolios are large and teams are cross-functional, that difference compounds quickly.

jay hack

Jay HackHead of Intelligence at ClickUp

The bottleneck in most AI pilots is the lack of connective tissue between the model and your work. When agents can see your tools, your history, and your real workflows inside a unified data model, they suddenly start doing things that feel impossible in a chat-only world.

Why ClickUp’s Super Agent Platform Is Different

The benchmark results are one signal. Underneath them is a platform approach designed for enterprise-grade AI adoption.

Built for Work Execution, Not Just Conversation

ClickUp’s Super Agents are embedded directly into the work execution layer:

  • They run where your tasks, docs, and workflows already live.
  • They can read and write structured data (lists, tasks, fields, dependencies) instead of treating everything as text.
  • They are designed to support both individual contributors and portfolio leaders with the same underlying model of work.

org wide productivity

Certified Agents as a Reliability Layer

Certified Agents, like the Project Plan Builder evaluated here, go through:

  • Rigorous prompt design and refinement
  • Structured evaluations across multiple scenarios
  • Iterative tuning based on benchmark results

The result is not just “a better prompt,” but a higher-confidence agent with:

  • Predictable behavior across common project types
  • Stronger defaults for baselines, dependencies, and communication
  • A tighter feedback loop between product, solutions, and customer outcomes
Designed to Support Your AI Strategy

For CIOs and business leaders, the key is alignment with an overall AI strategy—not one-off wins.

ClickUp’s Super Agent platform is built to:

  • Support centralized governance over how agents access data and act in your workspace
  • Enable specialized agents (like Certified Project Plan Builders) that can be rolled out safely at scale
  • Provide a foundation for ongoing benchmarking and improvement, so your agents get better over time instead of drifting

In other words: the same capabilities that led ClickUp Certified Agents to perform strongly in this benchmark are the ones that help organizations bring their AI strategy to life in production.

zeb

Zeb EvansFounder and CEO at ClickUp

We are moving from AI as a standalone assistant, to AI as a true teammate, to teams of agents that employees manage like direct reports. Super Agents are our bet on that third phase, where real work is coordinated by agents inside the tools people already live in every day.

