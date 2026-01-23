Most buy vs. build conversations for today's agentic platforms are driven by demos, anecdotes, and screenshots rather than data-driven evidence.

CIOs and business leaders at mid-market to enterprise companies are being asked to fund ambitious AI roadmaps without clear, apples-to-apples comparisons of how different agent platforms actually perform on real work.

To close that gap, we ran a focused benchmark on one of the most common, high-impact use cases for AI agents:

Turning messy project briefs into execution-ready project plans inside a work execution tool.

Agentic solutions we evaluated:

ClickUp Certified Project Plan Builder Agent

ClickUp Super Agents

Microsoft Copilot

ChatGPT (with MCP/connected flows)

Notion agents

and Monday.com agents

Five key findings from our Agent benchmark analysis

1. ClickUp Certified Agents were the only agents to perform strongly across every stage of the project-planning workflow—from automatically detecting context to creating instrumented plans with dependencies and baselines.

2.ClickUp Super Agents performed well, but not on par with Certified Agents. They could automatically generate a structured project plan as a part of a workflow—but still need improvements in the quality of the output to meet the same standard.

3. Competitor Agents (Copilot, ChatGPT, Notion) could generate a narrative plan but struggled to do so automatically in a workflow and push that plan into a real work execution tool with sufficient detail and structure.

4. Competitor-native agents showed specific strengths but left substantial “human glue” work—manual copy-paste, extensive configuration, and follow-up needed before teams could actually execute.

5. Agent maturity is less about how impressive the demo looks and more about how close the agent gets you to “plan ready to run” inside your work stack. On that dimension, ClickUp Certified Agents led the field in this benchmark.

For CIOs and business leaders, the implication is clear: the agent platform you choose directly affects your time-to-value, implementation burden, and trust in AI-driven execution.