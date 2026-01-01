Being a sales hunter is no easy task. You need to constantly be on the hunt for new customers, while also managing your existing leads and sales opportunities. That's where ClickUp's Hunters CRM Template comes in to save the day! With ClickUp's Hunters CRM Template, you'll be able to: Efficiently track and manage your leads, contacts, and sales opportunities all in one place

Coordinate follow-ups and never miss an important touchpoint with your prospects

Analyze customer data to gain insights and make data-driven decisions to boost your sales closing rates Don't let potential customers slip through the cracks. Try ClickUp's Hunters CRM Template today and take your sales hunting to the next level!

Hunters CRM Template Benefits

The Hunters CRM Template is designed specifically for sales professionals who are focused on acquiring new customers. Here are some of the benefits of using this template: Streamline lead management process to efficiently track and prioritize prospects

Coordinate follow-ups and nurture relationships with potential customers

Analyze customer data to identify trends and insights for more targeted sales strategies

Increase sales closing rates by having a centralized system for managing sales opportunities

Improve collaboration and communication within the sales team for better coordination and efficiency

Main Elements of CRM Template for Hunters

ClickUp's Hunters CRM Template is designed to help sales professionals effectively manage their leads, contacts, and sales opportunities in one centralized location. Here are the main elements of ClickUp's Hunters CRM Template: Custom Statuses: Keep track of the progress of each lead with 22 different statuses, including Need Approval, Qualified, Open, Closed, Scheduled, Active, Prospect, Closed, Attempt To Engage, Engaged, Unqualified Follow Up, Unqualified Archive, Blocked, On Track, New Lead, Lost Deal, Former Client, At Risk, and On Hold.

Custom Fields: Save important information about each lead using 8 different custom fields, such as CRM Item Type, Contact Name, Email, Industry, Job Title, Phone, Sales Stage, and Service Product. This allows you to easily organize and analyze customer data.

Custom Views: Access information in different ways with 4 different views, including List view for a comprehensive overview, My Assignments view to see tasks assigned to you, Sales Process view to track the progress of each sales opportunity, and Welcome view to get started quickly.

Sales Management: Utilize ClickUp's powerful sales management features, including task assignments, task dependencies, time tracking, notifications, and reminders, to streamline your sales process and increase closing rates.

How To Use Hunters CRM Template

If you're looking to organize your sales process and track your leads effectively, the Hunters CRM Template in ClickUp can help. Here are four steps to get started: 1. Set up your lead tracking system Start by customizing the template to fit your specific sales process. Use custom fields in ClickUp to track important lead information such as contact details, lead source, status, and any relevant notes. This will allow you to easily filter and sort your leads based on different criteria. 2. Import your existing leads If you already have a list of leads, you can import them into the template. Use the import feature in ClickUp to quickly transfer your lead data from a spreadsheet or another CRM system. This will save you time and ensure that all your leads are in one centralized location. 3. Assign tasks and set reminders To ensure that no lead falls through the cracks, assign tasks to team members and set reminders for follow-ups. This will help you stay organized and keep track of important deadlines. Use the tasks feature in ClickUp to assign tasks and set due dates for each stage of the sales process. 4. Monitor and analyze your sales pipeline Regularly review your sales pipeline to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement. Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your sales data and track key metrics such as conversion rate, average deal size, and win rate. This will give you valuable insights into your sales performance and help you make data-driven decisions to optimize your sales process.

Get Started with ClickUp’s Hunters CRM Template