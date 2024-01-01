Get started with ClickUp's template to pave the way for a successful veterinary technologist journey!

Starting a new role as a veterinary technologist can be both exciting and daunting. The first 90 days are crucial for setting the stage for success. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Veterinary Technologists template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one!

Embarking on a new role as a veterinary technologist can be both exciting and daunting. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Veterinary Technologists offers a structured approach for success, benefiting both the hiring manager and the employee by:- **For the Hiring Manager:** - Providing clear visibility into the new hire's goals and objectives for the first three months - Facilitating better alignment between the manager's expectations and the employee's actions - Enhancing communication by establishing milestones and progress checkpoints - Ensuring a smoother onboarding process with defined tasks and timelines- **For the Employee:** - Setting clear goals and objectives for the initial months to stay focused and motivated - Guiding skill development and knowledge acquisition in a systematic manner - Creating a roadmap for success, helping the employee track progress and achievements - Building confidence and showcasing proactive initiative to the manager from day one

Are you ready to hit the ground running in your new role as a Veterinary Technologist? The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Veterinary Technologists in ClickUp has got you covered with a strategic roadmap for success. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will help you navigate the critical first months on the job.

1. Kick-off meeting

As the hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Veterinary Technologist to introduce them to the team, company culture, and discuss the expectations for the role. As the new employee, come prepared with questions and a willingness to learn.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and schedule the kick-off meeting efficiently.

2. Set clear goals

Together, establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will align expectations and ensure everyone is on the same page regarding performance objectives.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track progress towards your SMART goals throughout the first 90 days.

3. Training and Shadowing

For the new employee, dedicate the first 30 days to training sessions, shadowing experienced team members, and getting familiar with the clinic's practices and procedures. As the hiring manager, ensure there are opportunities for hands-on learning and practical experience.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to assign training tasks and track progress during the initial training period.

4. Implement new skills

During the 60-day mark, the new Veterinary Technologist should start implementing the skills learned in training. As the hiring manager, provide constructive feedback, guidance, and support to help the employee transition from learning to doing.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and reminders for skill implementation and feedback sessions.

5. Take ownership

By the 90-day mark, the new employee should take ownership of their responsibilities, demonstrate independence in tasks, and contribute positively to the team. As the hiring manager, acknowledge achievements, provide growth opportunities, and discuss long-term career development.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and celebrate milestones reached at the 90-day mark.

6. Reflect and plan ahead

Both the hiring manager and the new Veterinary Technologist should take time to reflect on the past 90 days, celebrate successes, analyze challenges, and discuss future career development opportunities within the organization.

Use Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on performance reviews, set new goals for the upcoming months, and ensure alignment on professional growth strategies.