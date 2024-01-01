Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today to kickstart your orthodontist assistant journey on the right foot!

Starting a new role as an orthodontist assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. The first 30, 60, and 90 days are critical for setting the tone of your success in the practice. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Orthodontist Assistants template is here to guide you through this crucial period.

As an employee starting the role, you can leverage this template to set clear objectives, manage tasks efficiently, and stay organized throughout the onboarding process.

As a hiring manager, you can effectively onboard new Orthodontist Assistants by utilizing ClickUp’s template to outline goals, track progress, and ensure a seamless transition into the role.

To ensure a smooth transition into your role as an Orthodontist Assistant, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template includes:

Welcome to the world of orthodontics! Whether you're a hiring manager looking to onboard a new orthodontist assistant or an employee starting a new role, using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Orthodontist Assistants will set you up for success. Here are four steps to guide you through the process:

1. Kick-off Meeting

As a hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with your new orthodontist assistant to introduce them to the team, discuss their role responsibilities, and align on expectations for the first 30 days. For the employee, actively participate in the meeting, ask questions, and seek clarity on any uncertainties. This sets a positive tone for the days ahead and ensures everyone is on the same page.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kick-off meeting for a smooth start.

2. Training and Shadowing

In the first 30 days, the employee should focus on training sessions, shadowing experienced team members, and getting acquainted with the orthodontic procedures and software used in the practice. As a hiring manager, provide resources, assign mentors, and encourage active learning. For the employee, take notes, ask for feedback, and seek opportunities to apply new knowledge.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track training modules, shadowing schedules, and progress updates for both parties.

3. Hands-on Experience

Moving into the 60-day mark, the employee should start taking on more hands-on responsibilities under supervision. This could include assisting with patient care, managing appointments, or handling administrative tasks. As a hiring manager, gradually increase the complexity of tasks and provide constructive feedback. For the employee, showcase your learning by actively participating and seeking growth opportunities.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to manage task distribution and workload balance effectively during this phase.

4. Goal Setting and Feedback

Approaching the 90-day milestone, it's time to set performance goals for the upcoming months. As a hiring manager, conduct a performance review with the employee to celebrate achievements, address areas for improvement, and align on future goals. For the employee, reflect on your progress, seek feedback proactively, and discuss career development opportunities.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives and track progress for continuous improvement and career growth.