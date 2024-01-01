30-60-90 Day Plan For Therapeutic Recreation Specialists

Get ready to excel in your new role and make a positive impact from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a Therapeutic Recreation Specialist can be exciting yet overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template is designed to set you up for success and impress your hiring manager by:- Guiding you through a structured transition period, ensuring a smooth onboarding process- Helping you clearly outline your goals, objectives, and key activities for the first three months- Demonstrating your proactive approach to your role and commitment to delivering effective therapeutic recreational services- Providing a roadmap for your progress, showing both you and your hiring manager measurable results over time

Congratulations on your new role as a Therapeutic Recreation Specialist! To hit the ground running and ensure success in your new position, follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

1. Develop a Comprehensive Plan

Hiring Manager: Encourage your new Therapeutic Recreation Specialist to create a detailed 30-60-90 Day Plan outlining their goals, strategies, and key milestones for the first three months. This plan should include objectives related to patient care, program development, and team collaboration.

Employee: Take the initiative to create a structured plan that highlights your intentions to learn about the facility, understand patient needs, and contribute positively to the team. Utilize Docs in ClickUp to draft and share your personalized plan with the hiring manager for alignment.

2. Establish Learning and Observation Goals

Hiring Manager: Provide opportunities for the new specialist to observe existing programs, interact with patients, and shadow experienced team members. Encourage them to set specific learning goals for each phase of the plan to facilitate a smooth transition.

Employee: Actively engage in observing ongoing programs, interacting with patients, and seeking mentorship from senior colleagues. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set measurable learning objectives for each phase and track your progress effectively.

3. Implement Therapeutic Recreation Initiatives

Hiring Manager: Support the specialist in implementing small-scale recreational programs within the first 30 days, gradually increasing the complexity and scope of initiatives over the next two months. Offer guidance and feedback to ensure alignment with organizational objectives.

Employee: Start by organizing simple recreational activities for patients, focusing on building rapport and assessing their needs. As you progress, introduce more elaborate programs tailored to diverse patient groups. Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your evolving projects effectively.

4. Evaluate Progress and Adjust Strategies

Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the specialist to review progress, address challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Collaboratively adjust strategies and goals based on performance and organizational priorities.

Employee: Proactively seek feedback from the hiring manager, team members, and patients to evaluate the effectiveness of your initiatives. Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize your progress over time, identify areas for improvement, and adapt your strategies accordingly.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new Therapeutic Recreation Specialist can navigate the onboarding process smoothly and work towards achieving successful outcomes. Best of luck in your new role!