Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Financial Managers template! Whether you're a hiring manager or starting a new role, this template is designed to help financial managers effectively navigate their responsibilities and showcase their value to stakeholders.

Congratulations on your new role as a financial manager! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, a 30-60-90 Day Plan is essential. This structured approach will not only impress your hiring manager but also help you hit the ground running. Let's break it down into four actionable steps for both you and your hiring manager:

For the Employee:

1. Understand the Role

Start by delving deep into your new role's responsibilities, objectives, and the company's financial landscape. Review any available financial reports, budgets, and ongoing projects. Understanding the intricacies of the role will help you align your goals and objectives with the company's vision.

2. Create a 30-60-90 Day Plan

Draft a comprehensive plan outlining your goals, key tasks, and deliverables for the first three months. Break down your objectives into manageable tasks, such as analyzing financial data, meeting key stakeholders, and implementing process improvements. Share this plan with your hiring manager to align expectations and get valuable feedback.

For the Hiring Manager:

3. Provide Guidance and Support

As the financial manager's hiring manager, your role is critical in ensuring their success. Offer guidance, clarify expectations, and provide necessary resources to facilitate a seamless onboarding process. Encourage open communication and address any challenges or questions the new hire may have.

4. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

Schedule regular check-in meetings at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, address any roadblocks, and provide constructive feedback. Acknowledge achievements and offer guidance on areas that require improvement. Foster a supportive environment that empowers the financial manager to excel in their role.

