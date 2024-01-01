Starting a new role as a Certified Nursing Assistant can feel overwhelming yet exciting. Whether you're the hiring manager or the CNA, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template offers a structured roadmap to success.
For Hiring Managers:
- Streamline onboarding processes for CNAs
- Set clear performance expectations from day one
- Ensure smooth transitions for new team members
For Certified Nursing Assistants:
- Outline achievable goals and learning objectives
- Demonstrate commitment to providing top-notch patient care
- Track progress and accomplishments easily
Equip yourself with ClickUp's template to kickstart your journey in healthcare seamlessly!
Certified Nursing Assistant 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Elevate Your Onboarding Experience with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Nursing Assistants
As a newly hired Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) or a hiring manager looking to set your new team member up for success, the 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a range of benefits:
For CNAs:
- Establish clear goals and expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Outline learning objectives to enhance your skills and knowledge
- Demonstrate commitment to providing high-quality patient care
- Receive structured guidance for a smooth onboarding process
For Hiring Managers:
- Set clear performance expectations for new CNAs
- Provide a roadmap for professional growth and development
- Ensure alignment between organizational goals and individual objectives
- Facilitate effective communication and feedback throughout the onboarding journey
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Nursing Assistants
Whether you're the hiring manager or a newly hired Certified Nursing Assistant, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for CNAs has got you covered:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure seamless onboarding and goal achievement
- Custom Fields: Utilize fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and keep track of onboarding progress effectively
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to facilitate communication, planning, and progress tracking
For hiring managers, easily monitor onboarding progress and performance expectations, while CNAs can efficiently outline goals and learning objectives for a successful start in a new healthcare facility.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Nursing Assistants
Starting a new role as a Certified Nursing Assistant can be exciting and a bit overwhelming. To help both the hiring manager and the new employee get on the same page, here are four steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Nursing Assistants:
1. Collaborate on the Plan
For the hiring manager and new CNA to align their expectations and goals, it's crucial to collaborate on the 30-60-90 Day Plan right from the start. This plan outlines what the new hire is expected to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job.
Utilize a Whiteboard in ClickUp to create a shared space where both parties can collaborate on and outline the specific tasks and objectives for each milestone.
2. Set Clear Goals
Establish clear and achievable goals for each phase of the plan. This ensures that both the hiring manager and the new CNA are on the same page about what success looks like at the end of each period.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, and time-bound objectives for the new CNA to work towards during each phase of the plan.
3. Monitor Progress Together
Regularly track and review the new CNA's progress on the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This allows both parties to address any challenges, celebrate achievements, and make adjustments as needed to ensure success.
Leverage Dashboards in ClickUp to visually track progress, key milestones, and upcoming tasks for the new CNA, providing transparency and accountability for both the hiring manager and the employee.
4. Evaluate and Adapt
At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate the progress made, achievements unlocked, and areas for improvement. Use this evaluation to adapt the goals and tasks for the upcoming 30-day period, ensuring continuous growth and development.
Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and evaluations to discuss progress, provide feedback, and adjust the plan as necessary to support the new CNA's success in their role.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Certified Nursing Assistant 30-60-90 Day Plan
Certified Nursing Assistants and hiring managers can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to streamline the onboarding process and set clear performance expectations for the first three months.
To get started:
- Add the template to your ClickUp Workspace and specify the location for easy access.
- Invite relevant team members and the new CNA to collaborate effectively.
Now, leverage the template's full potential for successful onboarding:
- Utilize the References View for quick access to important documents and resources.
- Organize tasks in the Onboarding Board to track progress and completion status.
- Use the Chat View for seamless communication between team members and the new hire.
- Plan out key milestones and deadlines in the Calendar View.
- Start with the designated "Start here" section to kick off the onboarding process smoothly.
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan to outline goals and learning objectives.
- Monitor progress and completion status in the Onboarding Progress View to ensure a successful transition.