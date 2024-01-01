Starting a new role as a Certified Nursing Assistant can feel overwhelming yet exciting. Whether you're the hiring manager or the CNA, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template offers a structured roadmap to success.

Starting a new role as a Certified Nursing Assistant can be exciting and a bit overwhelming. To help both the hiring manager and the new employee get on the same page, here are four steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Nursing Assistants:

1. Collaborate on the Plan

For the hiring manager and new CNA to align their expectations and goals, it's crucial to collaborate on the 30-60-90 Day Plan right from the start. This plan outlines what the new hire is expected to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job.

Utilize a Whiteboard in ClickUp to create a shared space where both parties can collaborate on and outline the specific tasks and objectives for each milestone.

2. Set Clear Goals

Establish clear and achievable goals for each phase of the plan. This ensures that both the hiring manager and the new CNA are on the same page about what success looks like at the end of each period.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, and time-bound objectives for the new CNA to work towards during each phase of the plan.

3. Monitor Progress Together

Regularly track and review the new CNA's progress on the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This allows both parties to address any challenges, celebrate achievements, and make adjustments as needed to ensure success.

Leverage Dashboards in ClickUp to visually track progress, key milestones, and upcoming tasks for the new CNA, providing transparency and accountability for both the hiring manager and the employee.

4. Evaluate and Adapt

At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate the progress made, achievements unlocked, and areas for improvement. Use this evaluation to adapt the goals and tasks for the upcoming 30-day period, ensuring continuous growth and development.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and evaluations to discuss progress, provide feedback, and adjust the plan as necessary to support the new CNA's success in their role.