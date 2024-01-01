30-60-90 Day Plan For University Librarians

Ready to kickstart your journey as a university librarian? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a University Librarian! Get ready to hit the ground running with this 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Here are four steps for both you and your hiring manager to follow:

1. Collaborate on expectations

For the employee:

Kick off your new role by having a meeting with your hiring manager to align on expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and any specific projects or initiatives you'll be focusing on.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to outline expectations.

For the hiring manager:

Provide clear guidance to the new University Librarian about what is expected in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Share insights on departmental goals, resources available, and any upcoming projects that will require attention.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the University Librarian's first 30, 60, and 90 days.

2. Set SMART Goals

For the employee:

Based on the discussions with your hiring manager, establish Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals for each phase of your plan. These goals will guide your progress and ensure you're on track to meet expectations.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to define and track your SMART goals for each phase of the plan.

For the hiring manager:

Review and provide feedback on the SMART goals set by the University Librarian. Ensure they are aligned with the department's objectives and will contribute to the overall success of the university library.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for achieving these SMART goals.

3. Execute and Review Progress

For the employee:

Begin executing your plan by focusing on the tasks and activities outlined for the first 30 days. Regularly track your progress, seek feedback from colleagues, and make adjustments as necessary to stay on course.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to stay organized and ensure you're completing key actions on time.

For the hiring manager:

Provide support and resources to help the University Librarian execute their plan effectively. Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, offer guidance, and address any challenges that may arise during the onboarding process.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor the University Librarian's progress and provide real-time feedback.

4. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

For the employee:

As you approach each phase of the plan, take time to reflect on your accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Use this insight to adjust your approach for the next 30, 60, and 90 days, setting yourself up for continued success in your role.

Use the Workload view in ClickUp to balance your tasks and plan ahead for upcoming deadlines and projects.

For the hiring manager:

Conduct performance reviews at the end of each 30-day period to evaluate the University Librarian's progress. Provide constructive feedback, recognize achievements, and collaborate on setting new goals for the next phase of the plan.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline the performance review process and ensure timely feedback for continuous improvement.

By following these steps, both the University Librarian and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a strong start in the new role. Good luck!