Starting a new role as an electrical design technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can seamlessly map out your goals and deliverables for the first crucial months on the job. This template is not just a tool for you; it's a roadmap for success that aligns expectations between you and your hiring manager.

Preparing a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Electrical Design Technicians can set you up for success in your new role. Whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager, follow these steps to ensure a smooth transition and impactful onboarding process.

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the key responsibilities, goals, and expectations for the new Electrical Design Technician within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure alignment between the company's objectives and the technician's role.

For the Employee: Schedule a meeting with the hiring manager to discuss and clarify the outlined expectations. Seek clarity on priorities, projects, and goals for each phase of the plan.

Use Goals in ClickUp to document and track the expectations set for each phase of the plan.

2. Dive into Learning and Training

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to necessary training materials, resources, and mentorship opportunities to support the technician's learning curve during the initial 30 days.

For the Employee: Actively engage in training sessions, workshops, and on-the-job learning experiences to quickly adapt to the company's processes and standards.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create and share training materials for the new technician.

3. Set SMART Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the technician to establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals for each phase of the plan.

For the Employee: Work with the hiring manager to set individual goals that align with the department and company objectives. Break down larger goals into manageable tasks for each phase.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to set up SMART goals for tracking progress.

4. Build Relationships and Network

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the technician to key team members, stakeholders, and cross-functional partners. Encourage open communication and collaboration from day one.

For the Employee: Proactively engage with colleagues, seek mentorship, and build relationships to foster a positive work environment and gain valuable insights.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule networking meetings with various team members.

5. Demonstrate Progress

For the Hiring Manager: Regularly check in with the technician to review progress, provide constructive feedback, and offer support or resources as needed.

For the Employee: Keep track of achievements, milestones, and challenges encountered during the onboarding process. Prepare to share progress updates during check-in meetings.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and share updates with the hiring manager.

6. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive review of the technician's performance, achievements, and areas for development at the end of each 30-day period. Adjust the plan for the next phase accordingly.

For the Employee: Reflect on your performance, gather feedback from colleagues and supervisors, and identify areas for improvement. Collaborate with the hiring manager to set new goals for the upcoming months.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind both the hiring manager and the technician about performance evaluations and planning sessions.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Electrical Design Technician can navigate the onboarding process effectively, ensure alignment on goals, and set the stage for a successful collaboration.