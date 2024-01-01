Ready to make your mark in the realm of news analysis? Let ClickUp's template guide you towards a successful start!

For the news analyst: Stay organized, focused, and on track with clear goals, tasks, and timelines for a successful transition into the new role.

For the hiring manager: Easily monitor the new analyst's progress, responsibilities, and milestones throughout the onboarding process.

Starting a new role as a news analyst can be both exciting and overwhelming. A well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you navigate the initial stages of your job smoothly. Whether you're the new employee or the hiring manager, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for news analysts:

1. Define Expectations

For the New Employee: Begin by scheduling a meeting with your hiring manager to clearly understand the expectations for your role. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and performance metrics.

For the Hiring Manager: Communicate the role's expectations, including key performance indicators, projects, and deadlines, during an orientation meeting with the new analyst.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress throughout the plan.

2. Research and Learn

For the New Employee: Dedicate the first 30 days to absorbing information about the company, industry trends, competitors, and audience preferences. Attend meetings, read reports, and shadow colleagues to gain a comprehensive understanding.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to necessary resources, assign mentors, and encourage networking opportunities to support the analyst's learning process.

Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to compile research findings and create a centralized knowledge base.

3. Develop Skills

For the New Employee: Focus on enhancing your analytical skills, staying updated on current events, and familiarizing yourself with the tools and software used in the newsroom.

For the Hiring Manager: Offer training sessions, workshops, or subscriptions to industry publications to support the analyst's skill development.

Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to schedule skill-building tasks and reminders for the analyst.

4. Set News Coverage Goals

For the New Employee: Outline a plan for news coverage initiatives, story pitches, and investigative pieces that align with the organization's objectives.

For the Hiring Manager: Review and provide feedback on the analyst's proposed news coverage goals, ensuring they are challenging yet achievable.

Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to create a timeline for news coverage projects and deadlines.

5. Monitor Progress

For the New Employee: Regularly track your progress against the goals set for each phase (30-60-90 days) and seek feedback from peers and supervisors.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct check-in meetings at the end of each phase to review progress, address challenges, and adjust goals if necessary.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to visualize the analyst's workload and ensure tasks are distributed effectively.

6. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

For the New Employee: Reflect on your achievements, areas for improvement, and lessons learned during the first 90 days. Develop a plan for continued growth and success in your role.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive performance review, provide constructive feedback, and collaboratively set goals for the upcoming months.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to analyze performance metrics and visualize progress over the first 90 days.

By following these steps, both the new analyst and the hiring manager can effectively leverage the 30-60-90 Day Plan to ensure a successful transition and impactful contributions in the role.