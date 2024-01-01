Get started on your path to steamfitting success with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a steamfitter can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. To ensure a smooth onboarding process for both the hiring manager and the new employee, follow these six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Steamfitters.

1. Set Clear Expectations

Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the job responsibilities, performance expectations, and key objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure the new steamfitter understands what success looks like at each stage.

New Employee: Review the expectations carefully and seek clarification on any points that are not clear. Take notes to refer back to during the initial days to stay on track.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to define and track these expectations.

2. Learn the Layout

Hiring Manager: Introduce the new steamfitter to the team, workspace, and any safety protocols that need to be followed. Provide an overview of ongoing projects and key stakeholders.

New Employee: Familiarize yourself with the team structure, company culture, and safety guidelines. Take the initiative to introduce yourself to colleagues and ask questions to understand ongoing projects.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and projects.

3. Skill Development

Hiring Manager: Identify any skill gaps and provide resources or training opportunities to support the new steamfitter's growth. Offer guidance on where to focus efforts in the first 30 days.

New Employee: Actively participate in training sessions and seek feedback on tasks to improve skills. Take advantage of any resources provided to enhance your knowledge and capabilities.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create a training plan and track skill development progress.

4. Project Involvement

Hiring Manager: Involve the new steamfitter in smaller projects initially to build confidence and experience. Provide feedback on performance and encourage asking questions.

New Employee: Engage fully in assigned projects, seeking guidance when needed. Demonstrate a willingness to learn and contribute effectively to the team's success.

Utilize Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and milestones.

5. Progress Review

Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals if necessary. Acknowledge achievements and discuss areas for improvement.

New Employee: Prepare for progress meetings by reflecting on accomplishments and challenges faced. Be open to feedback and proactively seek clarification on goals.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp for a comprehensive view of progress and performance.

6. Long-Term Planning

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the steamfitter to set goals beyond the first 90 days. Discuss career development opportunities and align on future objectives.

New Employee: Engage in discussions about long-term career goals and development paths. Take initiative in exploring training programs or certifications to support professional growth.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline long-term planning processes and reminders.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new steamfitter can work together effectively to ensure a successful integration and growth within the steamfitting role.