Starting a new role at a dealership can be both exciting and overwhelming. As a sales manager or representative, having a structured plan in place is key to hitting the ground running and achieving success. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for 21 Dealers template!

Congratulations on your new role as a dealer! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, both you and your hiring manager can follow these six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For 21 Dealers template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on expectations

As the new dealer, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to align on expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key goals, responsibilities, and any training or resources you may need to excel in your new role.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and track specific objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Define key milestones

Together with your hiring manager, identify critical milestones that you should achieve by the end of each 30-day period. These milestones will serve as checkpoints to ensure you are on track and meeting performance expectations.

Use the Milestones feature in ClickUp to mark important deadlines and achievements within the plan.

3. Set up recurring progress check-ins

Establish regular check-in meetings with your hiring manager to review your progress, address any challenges, and celebrate achievements. These check-ins will provide valuable feedback and support as you navigate your first few months in the role.

Leverage the recurring tasks feature in ClickUp to schedule these progress meetings at convenient intervals.

4. Track and adjust goals

Continuously monitor your progress towards the goals outlined in your 30-60-90 Day Plan. If you encounter obstacles or need to pivot your strategy, communicate openly with your hiring manager to make necessary adjustments.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your performance data and make informed decisions on goal adjustments.

5. Collaborate on skill development

Work with your hiring manager to identify areas for skill development and learning opportunities that will enhance your performance as a dealer. Whether it's product knowledge, sales techniques, or customer service, investing in your growth will benefit both you and the dealership.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a shared document outlining your skill development plan and resources.

6. Celebrate successes and plan for the future

As you successfully complete each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, take time to celebrate your accomplishments with your hiring manager. Reflect on your achievements, gather feedback, and together, strategize on your future goals and contributions to the dealership.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule a celebratory meeting and discuss your next steps beyond the initial 90 days.